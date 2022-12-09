What are some of the things that you have noticed about women that baffle you? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

Some males revealed that sometimes they get annoyed when their female partners tell them something important when they can’t actually hear them, and that they have too many pillows for decoration. Others shared some funny things, such as women having a habit of dressing fashionably but being uncomfortable for the whole evening, or deciding to clean something they never cared about a few hours before a trip. Men on Reddit also gave some already-heard examples of women bathing in either boiling or freezing water or being mad at them because they did something bad in their dream.

While it might seem that some beliefs of how women or men should behave have become less strict, or at least it would be nice to believe that as more and more people understand that various activities, jobs, hobbies, etc. aren’t just for men or women, sometimes these two genders tend to “surprise” each other with their behavior tendencies. Have you ever found yourself looking at someone while they do something weird and wondering what on earth is going on? Reddit user @u/Careful_Ride3205 decided to ask men online “What is something us women do that baffles you?” The question that received more than 23k upvotes revealed some funny, interesting, and perhaps unexpected answers.

#1 How they don’t dress for the occasion. They dress for the arrival. And then after 5 minutes they aren’t comfortable.

#2 How much hair strands they lose per day. It's a lot.

#3 When a woman says she was into me a while back, but is not anymore because I didn't make a move when she was communicating her interest through extremely subtle and undetectable signals.



I can't read your mind. If you're interested, just tell me.

#4 Your obsessions with popping pimples. I have had a couple of girlfriends (and my mom was the same) that loved doing that to me. I can't understand how that is not considered gross. 😅

#5 Talk like we’re sitting in a library and then get mad when I couldn’t hear what you said

#6 Take whatever time you need to get ready whether it be 30 minutes or 3 hours, then rush us when we're about to leave to put our shoes on

#7 How they stick those clumps of hair to the walls of the shower.

#8 The signs, it’s hard to know whether someone is hitting on you

#9 Think that "fight for me" is a valid approach

#10 Being mad at me for something "I" did in your dreams.

#11 Walk right past the thermostat and then sit down and tell me to go turn up the heat.

#12 When they ask you what we should eat. We name 5 things and they say I’m not in the mood for that. Then why did you ask me in the first place. Also when I ask my girlfriend you pick dinner you can’t make your mind up.



#13 You're allowed to be mad about something without us being mad about it but when we get mad about something you feel the need to also get mad but then direct it towards us.

#14 Always baffles me just how much they share with their friends lol especially around sex. As someone who’s worked with a lot of women there’s a few times they had me straight blushing, and I’m far from a prude lol. They think guys always talk about sex but usually ours is limited to “yeah we hooked up, yeah it was good”

#15 Wearing four layers of clothes and still being cold.

#16 Pillows. Bed for two people needs eight pillows. Wtf? Why? Couch seats four. Twelve pillows. Guests come over. Move the pillows. Cleaning? Move the pillows. Straighten pillows. Fluff pillows. Complain pillows aren’t correct shade. Buy new pillows. Keep old pillows. Arrange pillows old and new. By shade, ruffle, design, thickness, softness, emotional attachment, place of purchase, vibe . . . It’s like a Dr. SUESS book of pillows.

#17 Maybe just my wife, but wait until I’m just out of ear shot to start telling me important information. All I hear is Charlie Brown teacher noises.

#18 "Would you still love me if I was an earthworm"



Why. Just why.

#19 How you all manage to sit with a phone in your back pocket

#20 "What's wrong babe?"



"Nothing....."



"No really, something is obviously bothering you, just tell me baby."



"I said nothing..."



*Later that night you get a text:



"I can't believe you didn't even try to comfort me tonight. Something was obviously bothering me and you just went on like nothing was up, a*****e. I can't believe you"

#21 The signs, hints, signals all look like you’re just being nice and want to be friends. I can’t interpret your desires, just tell me

#22 Asking me what I’m thinking.



Saying nothing is the wrong answer, but giving a genuine answer, a.k.a I was just thinking about who would win in a fight between a Gorilla and three Baboons, and that’s far worse.



Just accept the nothing and let me be in peace then.

#23 Assume that men are mind readers and get mad when we’re not.



Wow, that took off. Hope I didn’t p**s anyone off, I know men do it too.



Thanks everyone for the upvotes and comments!

#24 Speaking with subtext and implications. Girls think they're being obvious, but it's really difficult picking up on their attempts to communicate.

#25 you're willing to spend an eternity in a shop you like and complain at me when i say i'm ready to go, but if it's one i like i better be ready to drop everything and leave when you say you want to

#26 Just because I’m mad about something doesn’t mean I’m mad at you.

#27 Acting like you're best friends with someone you hate. It doesn't baffle me (I understand the importance of saving face and keeping people on side) but I do find it quite disingenuous and contemptible.

#28 Shower with water that's either boiling or freezing. No in-between.

#29 Get upset that you didn't chase hard enough after they rejected you. Multiple times I have had it come back to me that a girl actually wanted to go out with me, but she wanted me to "fight for her" and show some grand romantic gesture to win her over. Nah, girl. That's some creepy a*s s**t. Relationships are a 2-way street, not one person putting the other on a pedestal. If you say you are not interested but actually still want to go out, then you have to be the one to initiate it. I'm not going to waste my(or your) time fawning over you.

#30 what are all the bottles of stuff in the bathroom and all around the shower? why do you need 300 different potions to clean yourself?

#31 Buying things on sale and saying you saved 50 percent when you could have saved 100 percent by not buying it.

#32 Asking us to own up emotionally and lean on them when we need it only to crumble totally when they are actually needed emotionally.

#33 How can you all be talking at once?

#34 Shave your eyebrows off just to pencil them back in.

#35 When I don't understand something my wife says and I ask her to elaborate, she keeps repeating the same sentence over and over expecting me to understand it rather than explaining it.



I don't understand why...

#36 Flirting with me “for fun” when she’s already seeing someone else.



Edit: Men definitely do this too. This isn’t a scathing critique of women.



Plenty of people of *all* gender identities can misinterpret friendliness as flirting— it’s natural to want to be worthy of romantic attention.



I’ve also probably unknowingly “flirted” with women and gave off the wrong vibe plenty of times. Multiple truths can in fact exist in the same reality.

#37 When you’re ordering food and you ask if they want some, and they say no. And you ask if they are sure, cause you’re happy to buy them some, and they say no. And then they want just a bite of yours which turns into three bites and now you’re a jerk because you don’t want to share.

#38 Caring more about tidyness than cleanliness, especially when it comes to people visiting.

#39 Try to trick us into talking about all women as if they are a homogeneous group.

#40 Verbally re-live every negative thing that happens throughout the day.

#41 Passive aggressiveness.



We notice things when we notice them. You got your haircut a day or two ago (we honestly don't know when), but when we say "Oh you got your hair cut!" you respond all pissy with "oh now you notice!" or "yeah two days ago!"



Learn this: Your pissy response does exactly the opposite you think it does.



We aren't going to "try harder" to notice and comment on things. We just learn that you are not appreciative of our recognition and, for fear of getting snapped at again, will just not say anything even if we notice something because who knows if it was "the right time frame to notice it in"



The correct response if your significant other pays you a compliment or notices something is with grace. Say thank you and show appreciation.

#42 Going to the restroom in packs.

#43 Asking me to do something and then proceed to follow me around and micromanage. If you knew how to do it, why didn’t you just do it

#44 Being seemingly oblivious to how many men are actually hitting on you and/or would be willing to sleep with you if you asked. No, Katy, that sweet dude who messages you every evening despite knowing you are in a relationship is not just being a cool friend. He's biding his time and testing the waters.

#45 Drive home then send me to the store for stuff you forgot. The illustrious list then forms. Then after I get to the store 7 more things added.