Bored Panda reached out to u/Emil_Jorgensen05 , who sparked one of these interesting discussions for their thoughts on curiosity, anonymity, and learning. You'll find our interview with them below.

Not everyone, no matter who they are, can find the courage to ask the questions they really want to get to the bottom of. However, anonymity can protect you from a lot of that embarrassment. The women of the internet took to two discussions on AskReddit to finally ask men the delicate questions they’ve always wanted to hear the answers to. Scroll down for a whole bunch of honesty and—hopefully—to learn something new.

Being curious about the world isn’t a sin. In fact, it’s a great thing if you’ve got a growth-oriented mindset and constantly push the boundaries of your knowledge about science , psychology, history, etc. That being said, certain topics are a bit more sensitive than others.

#1 Would you be ok with random compliments/hugs throughout the day?



Edit: For every person who replied(and any male who sees this): you are amazing, you are valued, Your feelings are real and you can rant to me if anything is wrong, you look great and you deserve to get hugs. Have a good day/night! Stay safe



ctzu:

A lot of men are starved for compliments and will not only appreciate that, but also remember it for years.

According to the author of one of the online discussions, anonymity can be a huge boon for people who are curious about the world but might be feeling a bit shy. "Embarrassment can get in the way, but being anonymous helps," u/Emil_Jorgensen05 told Bored Panda. "Most people are just curious, and if you don’t take it too seriously, it’s easier to ask whatever’s on your mind," they gave some advice for anyone who's feeling embarrassed by certain topics.

#2 Why do some men think women being lesbian is a turn on?



Quillo_Manar:

I like one chocolate, you know what’s better than one chocolate? Two chocolate.

It’s just that our simian brain doesn’t really understand that the two chocolates prefer to eat each other.

#3 As a bartender, I would love to know why men always try to ask me out when I'm working? It's my job to serve you, and you see me being just as nice to everyone else as I'm being to you... I just don't get why it happens so often.



xMCioffi1986x:

There are men out there that are so starved for positive (this is key) attention from women that it's not that big of a jump from "she's being nice to me" to "there's something more here". It doesn't entirely register that it's your job to be friendly. Alcohol also acts as a social lubricant and that may also add to a guy seeing things that aren't necessarily there.

We were curious to get the author's perspective on how the school system could be (re)structured to empower students to learn about sensitive but important topics earlier on in life. "I think schools could help by creating a space where students feel comfortable asking questions without fear of judgment," u/Emil_Jorgensen05 said. ADVERTISEMENT "Maybe some kind of anonymous Q&A exercises or discussion games would work—something that lets them be curious without the awkwardness," they suggested. Meanwhile, u/Emil_Jorgensen05 also opened up about the inspiration behind the intriguing discussion. "I was just curious to see what questions women had for men, so I threw it out there," they said. "I think it took off because it gave people a chance to ask things they might not usually bring up."

#4 Why are you guys always so hard on yourselves? (Obviously because of societal pressures or the expectations of being a *man* ) But why do so many of you kings/princes always give yourselves s**t for no reason? Has society really made it so you guys can't be happy without some sort of doubt lingering? Do you truly know what unbiased happiness is? Why do you think you deserve anything less than true happiness?



Leapylicious:

Basically you're right on the point, vast majority of men don't get that kind of support (hence why a single honest compliment can sit with us a lifetime. Girl in highschool told me I had nice eyes and I still hold it dear) and and beaten over the head with competitiveness and the polar opposite of the above. Society's an a*s to men too, just in a different way and it sucks.

#5 You’re always getting us flowers. So what’s your favourite flower(if you have one)? 🥺👉👈



NewBeginningRS3:

I probably speak for quite a few guys when I say I've never been asked that question before



Smoolest:

Yup, I’d love to be asked one day. I think I’d answer violets

#6 Why do some guys catcall inappropriately and think us women are flattered?



cpizzer:

This isn't flattery. This is a child in an adults body that never learned to treat women with respect.

Like it or not, if you truly want to get to the bottom of serious questions, you have to be able to weather a bit of discomfort and embarrassment. It’s easier said than done, but you can’t let those feelings get in the way of you learning more about the world. If all you ever did was study what was easy and comfortable, you probably wouldn’t know all that much about biology, history, psychology, and other important subjects. ADVERTISEMENT At the end of the day, science revolves around facts, not how all of us feel about asking certain questions. And if you don’t ask questions, you’ll only restrict your entire learning process and potential. There are two main ways to move past this dilemma: you can either develop the habit of courageously embracing your discomfort, or you can look for ways to feel more comfortable asking the questions that matter to you.

#7 Do you always pee standing up? Seems hard to control.



feelingwheezy:

Yes I’ve always done it. It’s literally like a body movement. I don’t think of aiming or anything. It just happens and it works every time

#8 What is it like to be man strong? I'm a small chick (120lb) and curling and carrying a 70lb dog is a tough! I for sure can't easily carry a similarly sized woman. Whats it like to carry a full frown man or lift heavy things like costco dog food bags?



AlsoNotTheMamma:

I guess it feels the same as when you carry something a toddler can't.

It just is something that you can do.

Now, adjusting to decreasing strength as you grow older is a different thing altogether...

#9 A lot of men seem to have/had a lack of self-confidence and seem to think they are not good enough to have a girlfriend. Who put this idea in your head? When have you been able to see that you were like everyone else and that was a good thing?



GrandElemental:

It doesn't have to be "society" or a person, but it can also come from a lifetime of failure in the pursuit of romantic relationships.

Get rejected once, it hurts but you get over it eventually.

Get rejected five times, stings but at least you learned something.

Ten times, now it starts to get into you, something is clearly not right.

Twenty+ times, yeah, I guess it's time to just take the hint and leave it be, clearly love is not for me.

That will happen to some of us, and at some point you will cut your losses and just accept you are unlovable.

In the former case—developing your courage—you’re focusing on changing your character, personality, and how you react to certain situations. You might feel embarrassed to ask tough questions at school or university at first, but with enough practice, you’ll get into the habit of speaking up in public. It’s a good skill to have, no matter what you end up doing later in life. In the latter case—looking for ways to increase your comfort with asking certain sensitive questions—you can do a lot of independent studying. In this day and age, it’s easy to have access to the internet. There are tons of free and paid resources on every topic imaginable in text and video form. Meanwhile, you can always go to your local library to brush up on biology and psychology, too.

#10 If you’ve had relatively short hair throughout your life, do you ever want to really grow it out so you can tie it up and whatnot?



Stropi-wan:

No,I get irritated when my hair is getting too long. For me it is physically uncomfortable.

#11 Is it true that you can completely separate “just friendship” from “love” when having a friend with benefits for a long period of time?



Broer1:

I think this depends heavily on the person and can fit for all gender.

I tried and failed ;-)

#12 Are looks as important to (the majority of) men as everyone says?



RoboMK47:

I’ve learned that, as I grow older, I’m more looking for someone I can get along with (personality wise). To me, personality amplifies looks so much. That being said, some form of physical attraction is obviously needed, but that all fades away with time anyway.

My gf is one of the few people in the world that I don’t mind being in the same space with 24/7, to me that’s a definite indicator that she’s a keeper.

Something else that can help is having a discussion about those topics with generative AI programs. Though they are far from perfect (they still have issues with ‘hallucinating’ certain ‘facts’), they can provide a safe space for you to ask whatever you want. And if that’s not your jam, well, the internet is full of forums and communities where you can anonymously talk about whatever you want. It’s easier to feel brave and confident talking about something sensitive when you don’t use your own name and photo. Though, as we mentioned before, getting into the habit of embracing discomfort has its upsides, too. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Do men gossips with other men about their lady's skills in bed?



flnnry:

I have never heard it happen, it's more just a general "was it good or bad?" With no further elaboration

#14 Do you check out other girls even if you have a girlfriend or wife? What are you thinking, are you thinking wow she's hot, I want to f**k her or I wish my girl looked like that?



AnnoyedGrocer:

Yes I look, I think its hardwired into the brain. Most of the time its something like the first one, "wow she's hot." Its never "I WANT to f**k her"...it's more like, "she looks like she'd be a fun f**k". Never once have I thought "I wish my girl looked like that". When noticing beauty, it does not mean that you are comparing the beauty to your partner, for me that's never the case. I love my girl more than life itself and wouldn't trade her in for anything. Doesn't mean I don't think Gal Gadot would be a fun f**k.

People don't get ugly just because you are in love.

I was told in psych class long ago that the human brain cant help but notice 3 things. Food, danger, and an attractive possible mate.

Or as my happily married father of 40+ years would say..."just because you're on a diet doesn't mean you cant look at the menu"

#15 How uncomfortable is it to ride a bike?



Rhoam_Photography:

The junk tend to hang out over the front of the seat when sitting on the chair and is unaffected when riding standing up.

What are some sensitive questions about biology and psychology that you’ve personally always wanted to hear the answers to but felt uncomfortable asking dear Pandas? Have you ever asked questions on certain topics anonymously online? If you have a moment, we’d like to hear your thoughts on all of this. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

#16 Are you able to find a bald woman attractive?



Aspiring-Maniac:

I'd say it suits a relatively smaller percentage of women, but then again, it might be that I'm just a guy who likes hair. If facing alopecia, it actually works to your advantage a bit because a smooth head is preferable to slight stubble on top.

#17 Do men miss their first loves as much as we think they do?



darthmeteos:

I don't know how much you think, but my first love is a soft spot in my heart that won't go away.

#18 I'm always too scared to be forward (sexually) with what I want. Is being too honest about what you like a turn-off? I'm scared that if I flat out say something it'll make the guy want to stop (because this is what normally happens for me)



ubdiwala:

I had an ex who didn't tell me what she wanted(sexually)......

it is hard please someone who doesn't know what she wants

personally I find a girl who knows what she likes arousing....

#19 What does it feel like to get hit [between your legs]?



10_pounds_of_salt:

This is the best way I can describe it. When the pain first starts if feels like if you were to put a lot of pressure on your eyeball. Then it starts to feel as if you were being stabbed with knives. The pain goes from the balls into the stomach. You also get nausea. The pain can last a while depending on how bad the hit was. TDLR: It sucks

#20 Would you like some help cutting firewood for this winter?



TreeOfReckoning:

No. That's my time to be alone with my thoughts.

#21 What is your preferred way to express your emotions? Sad, happy, upset, angry ect.



(My brother has a hard time crying when hes sad so he goes for a long walk to 'deal' with the emotional issue)



Geoclasm:

i don't.

it's a real problem.

basically, i dig a hole in my mind and just f**king bury them.

it's not some sort of "ugh, me man, no have feelings" mentality, but a "there's nothing anyone can do about this s**t. everyone has their own problems to deal with, and they don't need me adding to them with my head full of issues."

#22 I’m a cashier and I try to compliment guys as much as I can at work since I have a brother and he says he never gets complimented. Do you guys like non-creepy compliments from strangers?



PunchBeard:

We love it but you need to be careful because a lot of guys will take it as a sign that you're into them.

#23 Do you guys think that toxic masculinity is real? If so, are you guilty of it or do you show all of your emotions in healthy ways?



Edit: I'm obviously not a guy lol, so I don't know toxic masculinity as well as literal guys



rippleman:

I think toxic masculinity is real, but not in the way women think, largely because most women don't understand the experience of being a man, and then tried to accurately describe it.



A lot of it comes down to men feeling disenfranchised from not being able to meet the impossible standards put upon them.



Be sensitive, but also be stoic on command. Be masculine, but only as masculine as we want. If you're as masculine as you want and we don't like it, then you're the wrong one and you need to change everything. Chase your dreams, but only if it can pay for a family and kids. Make all the moves in dating, but if you're too aggressive based on a sliding, randomly changing scale, you're the problem.



Is acting out violently or not getting consent wrong and justly punished? Absolutely. But that's the fault of individuals and men as a whole are blamed for it.



Men are, on average (and there is nothing wrong with differing), more aggressive, more competitive, more object driven, and less emotional. This is genetic, but we're being treated like we should suddenly be able to act like women, but also only when it's convenient for society. 78% of suicides are men for a reason. That being said, there is likely a strong social component to the genetic reason why men commit and are the victims of most non-sexual crimes, and are the perpetrators of almost all sexual crime.



It's a hard line to tow in figuring out where that line is in order to protect society from the worst manhood has to offer, while not placing incredible double standards on our shoulder. Finally, some people just suck. They suck more when their gender is genetically predisposed to higher levels of aggression and antisocial behavior out of the gate. Unfortunately, we are generally capable of producing worse outcomes for people with the same level of emotional dysfunction because of our genetics.



And while we're on it, you'd better not be gay or bi, either, because that would be not masculine most of the time. I'm still working on the shame from that.



Now, if only we could lower the double standards for both genders, I think we'd find toxic behavior from men and women go down in general. Life sucks. It sucks more when were working against each other.

#24 Can we just have a pure friendship /plantonic relationship? Is it possible for men?



Rhoam_Photography:

Yeah but it can be very easy to receive mixed messages. It can be brutal but I prefer when I hear a girl friend say they have an SO or are actively seeking out someone other than me because it makes the relationship easier. It’s the worst when you think a girl is in to you and you start trying to put the moves on only to be told off by an unmentioned boyfriend. Makes it real hard to maintain the friendship afterwards aswell.

#25 What kind of surprise would you like from a significant other ? I rarely see any articles on this and the only things are sexual in nature.



NewBeginningRS3:

A piece of clothing. A jumper, comfy socks or something else that's warm would remind me of that person everytime I put them on.



SizzledPickle:

Just my girlfriend laying her head on my shoulder as I hold her is nice. It doesn't happen as often as it does in movies apparently.



Unbridled_Sloth:

The only thing I can really think of is like me discovering that they have been doing research and learning about something that only Im interested in so that it's something we can share. That would be such a genuinely touching and emotional discovery.

#26 Why do you tug on your junk every couple of minutes? Are you afraid it’ll fall off or go wandering?



eddyb1207:

It sticks to the inside of our legs, or our b**l sack, or some other random part of our lower genitallia area - and it is very uncomfortable... so we move it to prevent it from packing its bags and leaving us for another man.

#27 When you fall in love- are you quick to tell your partner or friends?



LightStarVII:

No. I've always been very cautious about this. Always had a lack of respect for people who had a different partner every few months. I want to know that what Im feeling is not a fleeting of feelings or a trick of lust. I have good friends, but many of them don't know my relationship ins and outs, good or the bad because I believe it betrays my partner or ex partners. I don't even speak Ill of my exes..

#28 Though bluntness and/or "beating around the bush" is a preference, which approach do you guys prefer?



anon:

I would prefer being up and honest about it. If I get a no, I get a no.

Issue is, I don't think women want that.

#29 What seemingly normal/innocent thing does your lady do that secretly turns you on or melts you into a puddle?



going2leavethishere:

Hug from behind.



carsonnwells:

sits on my lap



diola383:

Back/head tickles.

#30 How can I be a better partner to my husband?



TheNewHobbes:

Initiate s*x. If the bloke always has to start it can end up feeling like begging.



Given that, sometimes we don't want s*x, don't take it personally,



Give him time for peace and quiet, he's not rejecting you if he doesn't want to spend all the time with you,



If we say we were thinking of nothing it's a lie. We were probably thinking of scoring the winning touchdown / goal, some computer game we're playing or how to mix marshmallows with hydrogen so they float.

#31 Do you guys get aroused when seeing a hot stranger? or is this like a myth



DubbelDragon:

No erection, at least not me, but mentally aroused, sure. Like I might imagine what it might feel like to embrace her or wonder what she might look like naked.

#32 If I know something is bothering you and you don't want to tell me what it is. Because you where raised as a tuff guy that doesn't talk about s**t.

(Being bullied at work?, Afraid of a lump in your ballsack?, Being depressed or having anxiety?,) How the f**k do I get you to open up to me? When Just asking: "whats wrong?" Doesn't do it?



pm_me_godlike_booty:

Be there but don't press for details. We slowly open up on our own if we feel like we need to and that it's safe to do so, but as men we're pre-conditioned to internalize everything and the experiences that shape our adult lives make it very difficult to open up often times.

#33 Why are guys ashamed to be the little spoon?



imperialjak:

Find better guys, jetpack life is best life.



nolo_me:

Not ashamed, just find it less comfortable because I'm taller. Feels like my spine is trying to compress to make room for her to bring her knees up.

#34 For the married men with little kids running around in their lives now, how to you view your wife's changing? Body wise, partner wise, mother wise, etc? Before and after?



anon:

3 kids under 3.



Body Wise: Hawt. She birthed our children, some things got bigger, some things got smaller, some things got stretched out. But overall, the fact that her body brought life to children that I can call my own is real sexy, IMO.



Partner wise: It's a little crazy. We don't have as much time for each other as we had before. She has become a hugely protective mother, which I think causes her much stress and anxiety at times. There are many times that I feel that I am last in line in her life, but we talk about it and are always able to reel each other back in. It's part of this stage of life. Keeping a healthy relationship with so many distractions takes a lot of work. We do however communicate a lot better/more since we started having children. Before kids we both just kind of did our own thing, while keeping a very loving and supportive household. Having the children has forced us to have some disagreements, and to work through them. I think that's a good thing.



Mother wise: She's a fantastic mother and loves our children immensely. It's really a trip to watch her be a mom. We were pretty wishy washy about having kids when we first got married, but we are both extremely glad that we have them now.

#35 How long does it take you guys to figure out if a woman is shallow and self-absorbed? And… because most shallow and self-absorbed women will try to hide it, at least at first…What are some of the major signs?



gfxprotege:

look at her Instagram page. if its just a grid of selfies, move along.

someone who is shallow and self-absorbed is difficult to have a real conversation with. a conversation isn't just an exchange of monologues. if someone cares about what you have to say, they won't reply with "here's my story. its like yours, but better. because I'm in it"

#36 Do you think you will still be able to find your SO attractive when you're getting older and older, compared to all those younger girls?



lurking_bishop:

Yup. We come for the t*ts, we stay for the personality

#37 Do guys ever get surprise poop when they're standing up peeing?



zebrake2010:

It's possible, but really unusual. The pressure is completely different.

#38 How often do guys actually think about s*x? I doubt the old "six seconds" thing.



anon:

There's no time intervals. It's just whenever we're bored with nothing else to do.

#39 This isn't really inappropriate, just curious.



When a girl eats more food than you, do you view her differently?



CloudedMushroom:

I view her as a competitor and battle her. If i lose... she's a keeper

#40 I never feel like I get a sincere answer when I ask this: Deep deep down inside, do you feel smarter, stronger, better, or generally superior to women?



VanillaThunder20:

No. But I do have this stereotypical belief that I have to take care of women, that I have to be stronger, more capable, and better at figuring their problems out. It's not that I actually think women are inferior, just that they want me to be superior in all those ways.

#41 Are STDS a complete deal breaker?



rippleman:

They're certainly going to be if you lie about it. Depending upon what it is, even some incurable STDs can be made essentially moot with modern medicine.

#42 Why do you guys only own one pair of non-work pants?

To be fair: this question only comes from packing for a weeklong trip to Europe with my bf and come to find out he’s brining ONE pair of pants XD

EDIT- I don’t mean multiples; all my pants look about the same too. I mean literally only. One.

Pair.

It’s crazy XD



anon:

Idk they're comfy and they look good. Meets all the criteria I suppose

#43 Do y'all constantly think about s*x, a guy told me once that he has no interest in being friends with a girl unless there's a chance they might get to have s*x, please tell me that's not true



poro_albert:

Nah, the guy just was too horny, the rest of us just want a hug

#44 Guys, what will you think of us if we ask for your number?



couchmunchies:

Our self confidence pretty much goes from a 4 or 5 to a 10 instantly.

#45 Can you tell when our hair is frizzy and has split ends?



anon:

Split ends? No, I have no idea what they even look like.

It also has to be VERY frizzy for me to notice it, and I still won't care in the slightest.

#46 Why don't you talk to your friends when you pee? I talk with my friends when I pee. Why can't you?



MrMethamphetamine:

It feels weird to talk to your friends while holding your p**is.

#47 Do you like thongs or full backed underware on a girl?



Host_With_The_Most:

If you have the butt for it, boy shorts are my personal preference.

#48 OK, here's a gross one, which I've never asked anybody.



A woman sits down on the toilet, does #1 and then #2, usually in that order, wipes and flushes.



A guy, what do you do? P**s first, then turn around and sit down for #2? Or #2 first, then p**s while contemplating your #2s?



Ask_Me_If_Im_Racist:

We sit, do both. Usually #1 is easier so that goes first. Then #2. Then wipe. Then another 10 minutes of Reddit on the toilet.

#49 Why do so many guys hawk and spit in the street? It's not s**y, it's not like men have different lungs from women, but women don't do that, and men do.



That_Spy_is_a_Pie:

Sometimes there's an insanely amount of mucus stuck in my throat and I think swallowing it is a lot nastier than just spitting it out. Maybe that will answer your question

#50 Have you ever seriously liked your good friend's girlfriend/ wife etc? What happened because of it?



jrf_1973:

Nothing ever happened, because it's against the bro-code. But it has happened, and the best you can do is then just stay away until it goes away.

#51 When a woman compliments you or makes you feel good about yourself, does that make the woman any more or less attractive to you ?



anon:

It is very flattering, and definitely doesn't hurt the cause.

#52 What's your rule for younger girls? what's the age when you allow yourself to think about them sexually? Have you ever thought of a girl 14 or younger sexually?

EDIT: I didn't really think through that last part, I meant when you were an adult, as in, 18+



ilovequaker:

Nice try Chris Hansen..



systemofaderp:

i've seen a few girls and thought "yeah, i would". but on closer inspection they were as young as my little sister(15, i'm 20) and i thought "nope!".

i've heard from a few girls that when they were 13 their boyfriends were 18. creeeepy!

also what counts as "thinking about someone sexually"? see someone naked and have it flash up for a split second, then think "gross, she's way to young!" or are you asking about imagining it actively, and consciously focusing on the imagination?

#53 What would you do if a girl you barely knew came up to you and asked you on a date? (the girl being 7/10).



BGZ314:

I'd say sure! Confidence is a big turn on.

#54 Can guys poop and pee at the same time? Provided they are sitting down of course.



wolfkin:

interesting.. i usually pee and then poop. never tried both at the same time.