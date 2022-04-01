6Kviews
I’ve Been Visiting Abandoned Places For More Than Ten Years Already, Here Are 40 Pictures I Took There
6Kviews
It's now been 11 years since I started visiting abandoned places around the world. Every time I get the chance, I try to take a selfie in the most memorable place of the location to keep a little memory. Usually, those locations are empty and full of melancholy, that's why I love including myself in those images to put life back in those eerie places! Here is a selection of my favorites, hope you enjoy it! More to come on Instagram!
If you'd like to see more of my photographs, check out my previous posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, and here.
More info: romainveillon.com | Instagram | livre.fnac.com | twitter.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
There used to be an abandoned section of railroad not too far from me, and before they ripped it out, it looked a lot like this. Walking it kind of gave me the creeps though, because you never know what's hiding up ahead.
I really wanted to enjoy this, but it's just photos out of context. I want the story behind the photo, too.
Where is this place? Is this the result of a flood or sea level rise?
I can smell this photo. I've been in places that are similar to this, and the smell of rotting upholstery and mildew is something you can't forget.
To think that not terribly long ago, this was part of someone's house, I guess... they saw this every day.
Something about this is eerie to me... maybe just the long hallway, or the peeling paint, or the feeling of loneliness.
That floor! This brings me Agatha Christie vibes... someone's done a mischief in the conservatory!
I think you should wear a hard hat in some of these... there are a lot of broken blocks on the floor.
This looks fiendish...that table is going to give me nightmares.
If you lift up the bottom mattress, you'll find a pea. There should be a princess around somewhere too.
The things they left behind troubles me... what happened? Where did they go? These are very evocative photos.
I would not have shut that door, unless the latch mechanism is very much gone. If it locked accidentally, you'd be in for the long haul... maybe life.
Wish there would be a description and no person in the pictures. The places look really georgeous!
ahaha, well you have all my other pictures where I am not in it :) I usually make my selfies in a photograph I have already taken, so the empty version exists every time.
Wow. I've seen some of these on Mysteries of the Abandoned, but still. Wow.
I LOVE THESE, and I am glad you shared your selfies with us. These photos made me think, and feel, a lot. I hope you aren't going in some of these places all alone...they look dangerous. I would love to know where they are taken. Here in the US they would be nothing like this... covered in spray painted graffiti and smashed up for fun.
Wish there would be a description and no person in the pictures. The places look really georgeous!
ahaha, well you have all my other pictures where I am not in it :) I usually make my selfies in a photograph I have already taken, so the empty version exists every time.
Wow. I've seen some of these on Mysteries of the Abandoned, but still. Wow.
I LOVE THESE, and I am glad you shared your selfies with us. These photos made me think, and feel, a lot. I hope you aren't going in some of these places all alone...they look dangerous. I would love to know where they are taken. Here in the US they would be nothing like this... covered in spray painted graffiti and smashed up for fun.