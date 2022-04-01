It's now been 11 years since I started visiting abandoned places around the world. Every time I get the chance, I try to take a selfie in the most memorable place of the location to keep a little memory. Usually, those locations are empty and full of melancholy, that's why I love including myself in those images to put life back in those eerie places! Here is a selection of my favorites, hope you enjoy it! More to come on Instagram!

If you'd like to see more of my photographs, check out my previous posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: romainveillon.com | Instagram | livre.fnac.com | twitter.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

28points
Romain Veillon
POST
JJ K
JJ K
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Covering up a spam comment

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#2

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

24points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There used to be an abandoned section of railroad not too far from me, and before they ripped it out, it looked a lot like this. Walking it kind of gave me the creeps though, because you never know what's hiding up ahead.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#3

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

23points
Romain Veillon
POST
Candia Lee
Candia Lee
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really wanted to enjoy this, but it's just photos out of context. I want the story behind the photo, too.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

22points
Romain Veillon
POST
Hannah Edwards
Hannah Edwards
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what everywhere will be like when we’re gone.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

22points
Romain Veillon
POST
View more comments
#6

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

21points
Romain Veillon
POST
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such ornate work-sad to see it go to ruin.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#7

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

21points
Romain Veillon
POST
Joyce C
Joyce C
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet this place was really beautiful back in the day.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

19points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this place? Is this the result of a flood or sea level rise?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

18points
Romain Veillon
POST
Hannah Edwards
Hannah Edwards
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn’t see him there initially

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

17points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rotting curtain adds so much to the atmosphere of decay.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

16points
Romain Veillon
POST
View more comments
#12

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

16points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can smell this photo. I've been in places that are similar to this, and the smell of rotting upholstery and mildew is something you can't forget.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

16points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To think that not terribly long ago, this was part of someone's house, I guess... they saw this every day.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

16points
Romain Veillon
POST
View more comments
#15

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

15points
Romain Veillon
POST
Nazda Pokmov
Nazda Pokmov
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know what they did in here....

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

15points
Romain Veillon
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

13points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something about this is eerie to me... maybe just the long hallway, or the peeling paint, or the feeling of loneliness.

1
1point
reply
#18

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

13points
Romain Veillon
POST
View more comments
#19

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

13points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That floor! This brings me Agatha Christie vibes... someone's done a mischief in the conservatory!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

13points
Romain Veillon
POST
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Danger is you middle name?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

13points
Romain Veillon
POST
View more comments
#22

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

11points
Romain Veillon
POST
BG Rey
BG Rey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any landing you can walk away from……

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#23

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

10points
Romain Veillon
POST
Nazda Pokmov
Nazda Pokmov
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

place your bets ladies and gentlemen

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#24

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

10points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you should wear a hard hat in some of these... there are a lot of broken blocks on the floor.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

10points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks fiendish...that table is going to give me nightmares.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

10points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would love to salvage every bit of this woodwork.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

10points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who would leave these beautiful things!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#28

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

10points
Romain Veillon
POST
View more comments
#29

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

10points
Romain Veillon
POST
Nazda Pokmov
Nazda Pokmov
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wonder who would have this decor?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

9points
Romain Veillon
POST
SinéadQ
SinéadQ
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are making me sad. Such beautiful buildings left to ruin.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

8points
Romain Veillon
POST
Judy Rahn
Judy Rahn
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh I would love to save the flooring !

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

8points
Romain Veillon
POST
Joyce C
Joyce C
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can smell the musty, moldy air in this one.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#33

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

8points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the drapes that make it tragic, I think.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#34

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

7points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you lift up the bottom mattress, you'll find a pea. There should be a princess around somewhere too.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#35

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

7points
Romain Veillon
POST
Nazda Pokmov
Nazda Pokmov
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The green algae is creeping along

1
1point
reply
#36

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

7points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The things they left behind troubles me... what happened? Where did they go? These are very evocative photos.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

6points
Romain Veillon
POST
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too bad these places aren't salvaged-so much beauty just left to rot.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

6points
Romain Veillon
POST
Robert Rohrs
Robert Rohrs
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would not have shut that door, unless the latch mechanism is very much gone. If it locked accidentally, you'd be in for the long haul... maybe life.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

6points
Romain Veillon
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice ceiling medallion amid the wreckage.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#40

Memories From Ten Years Of Visiting Abandoned Places

Report

6points
Romain Veillon
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!