It's now been 11 years since I started visiting abandoned places around the world. Every time I get the chance, I try to take a selfie in the most memorable place of the location to keep a little memory. Usually, those locations are empty and full of melancholy, that's why I love including myself in those images to put life back in those eerie places! Here is a selection of my favorites, hope you enjoy it! More to come on Instagram!

If you'd like to see more of my photographs, check out my previous posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: romainveillon.com | Instagram | livre.fnac.com | twitter.com | Facebook