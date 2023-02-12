130 “Memes With No Context” Shared On This Facebook Page Interview With Author
In the age of the internet, memes have become an integral part of our culture. It all started from the humble beginnings of a single image, with the term making its baby steps in the 1993 issue of Wired which defined "meme" as an "infectious idea... much as viruses leap from body to body."
Soon these infectious ideas were everywhere, from Reddit forums to social media accounts. Today, memes seem to live a life of their own – with countless meme-related content shared online every single minute, it’s impossible not to be aware of them. Or like them.
For absurd content aficionados, we present this treat for you, the Facebook page titled “Meme With No Context” which does exactly that– shares surreal snaps from all walks of life. They question the very foundation of our common sense and everything in between by providing an endless scroll into a rabbit hole.
To find out more about the “Meme With No Context” Facebook page, Bored Panda reached out to its creator, who is a meme enthusiast from Vietnam. "I’m just a normal dude with a normal life in Vietnam,” the creator of the page introduced himself.
He said that while he likes meme content a lot, he can’t stand how most of the meme-related groups operate. “So I decided to create my own community which is different. I also used to have a handful of such groups, and people seemed to enjoy the content I offered. Therefore, Meme With No Context was born to make more people find our groups, and to preserve what has made us a separate and fun community,” the author explained.
When asked what the audience of Meme With No Context is like, the creator said, “The people following our page are in their youth, and most dynamic and fun to interact with. They like something fresh, like carefully hidden messages in our 'sometimes-contexted' memes, or just want to see some cats doing cat things.”
The person who runs Meme With No Context said that he sees his approach to running the page differently than how others do it. “I handle everything that can affect the page instead of just letting more people share the content (the posts end up all over the place and they are messy and unorganized).”
As for the content, the creator personally picks the pictures to post that he thinks have the best potential. “I also look for opinions from friends who have similar tastes and thoughts about memes.” However, if you wonder where these weird and random images come from, the creator said that he keeps his source secret unless “you happen to find them floating on the internet.”
But maintaining the content of Meme With No Context is not an easy job, the creator assured us. “It must not go against the Community Standard, or trigger people. However, in the end, it needs to offer what people expect when they come to our page.”
When asked if he feels the pressure to stand out from the numerous other meme-related pages on social media, the creator said that since he manages the content in a different style, he doesn’t really feel the competition. “And the fact that Meme with No Context can hold up till this very day” stands as proof that people like it. “It has surely provided its own interesting content, considering we started this page from scratch,” he added.
