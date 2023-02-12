In the age of the internet, memes have become an integral part of our culture. It all started from the humble beginnings of a single image, with the term making its baby steps in the 1993 issue of Wired which defined "meme" as an "infectious idea... much as viruses leap from body to body."

Soon these infectious ideas were everywhere, from Reddit forums to social media accounts. Today, memes seem to live a life of their own – with countless meme-related content shared online every single minute, it’s impossible not to be aware of them. Or like them.

For absurd content aficionados, we present this treat for you, the Facebook page titled “Meme With No Context” which does exactly that– shares surreal snaps from all walks of life. They question the very foundation of our common sense and everything in between by providing an endless scroll into a rabbit hole.

#1
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱

Wow, companies have hit a new low… enslaving those poor sloths

#3
king raven
king raven
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do love me some deep fried shoes

To find out more about the “Meme With No Context” Facebook page, Bored Panda reached out to its creator, who is a meme enthusiast from Vietnam. "I’m just a normal dude with a normal life in Vietnam,” the creator of the page introduced himself.

He said that while he likes meme content a lot, he can’t stand how most of the meme-related groups operate. “So I decided to create my own community which is different. I also used to have a handful of such groups, and people seemed to enjoy the content I offered. Therefore, Meme With No Context was born to make more people find our groups, and to preserve what has made us a separate and fun community,” the author explained.
#5
Daniel Gómez
Daniel Gómez
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one actually has context, it's a guy that creates hats with faces on them and he was posted rught here on BP in an article about people who create weird products. My guess this is one of his promo pictires.

When asked what the audience of Meme With No Context is like, the creator said, “The people following our page are in their youth, and most dynamic and fun to interact with. They like something fresh, like carefully hidden messages in our 'sometimes-contexted' memes, or just want to see some cats doing cat things.”
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually very cool and talented work

The person who runs Meme With No Context said that he sees his approach to running the page differently than how others do it. “I handle everything that can affect the page instead of just letting more people share the content (the posts end up all over the place and they are messy and unorganized).”
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

okay I don’t want to know the story behind this

#11
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't decide if I love this or hate it.

As for the content, the creator personally picks the pictures to post that he thinks have the best potential. “I also look for opinions from friends who have similar tastes and thoughts about memes.” However, if you wonder where these weird and random images come from, the creator said that he keeps his source secret unless “you happen to find them floating on the internet.”
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the audacity to interrupt a lunch catchup

But maintaining the content of Meme With No Context is not an easy job, the creator assured us. “It must not go against the Community Standard, or trigger people. However, in the end, it needs to offer what people expect when they come to our page.”
#16
king raven
king raven
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine shift is at the other end and you want a capital A

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Looks structurally sound. Next!”

When asked if he feels the pressure to stand out from the numerous other meme-related pages on social media, the creator said that since he manages the content in a different style, he doesn’t really feel the competition. “And the fact that Meme with No Context can hold up till this very day” stands as proof that people like it. “It has surely provided its own interesting content, considering we started this page from scratch,” he added.
#20
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this thing? What are the things in the thing?

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You haven’t washed it well enough until you can see your reflection

#22
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes one has to draw outside the board.

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The foundation of my low self esteem /j

#30
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think the alligator works for the same company.

#31
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the landing is technically for resting, and the chair is traditionally kept in the restroom, so ummmmmmmmmm Nope!

#36
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That could have been a toe

#37
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this what a mobile home is?

#39
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did they find this picture of Headless Roach?

#40
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that's Nessie, she's changed.

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ja Ja says you must brush your teethies

#42
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you want to keep your car fresh.

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Hey you can see the moon from here! Wait…”

Val
Val
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm legitimately scared to ask what this is

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m more concerned about the sign in the background

Val
Val
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No worries, it's on auto pilot

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like something Wilbur Soot would do

