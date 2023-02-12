In the age of the internet, memes have become an integral part of our culture. It all started from the humble beginnings of a single image, with the term making its baby steps in the 1993 issue of Wired which defined "meme" as an "infectious idea... much as viruses leap from body to body."

Soon these infectious ideas were everywhere, from Reddit forums to social media accounts. Today, memes seem to live a life of their own – with countless meme-related content shared online every single minute, it’s impossible not to be aware of them. Or like them.

For absurd content aficionados, we present this treat for you, the Facebook page titled “Meme With No Context” which does exactly that– shares surreal snaps from all walks of life. They question the very foundation of our common sense and everything in between by providing an endless scroll into a rabbit hole.