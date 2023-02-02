This Instagram Page Is Posting Science Memes, And Here Are 58 Of The Best Ones
While science may not be for everyone, science memes are a whole different thing.
By combining educational material and painfully relatable situations that bring back the memories of everything from physics class to your chemistry teacher, from lab work to a math test, it serves as one kind of hilarious entertainment.
And this Instagram page titled “Memes Of Science” features some of the “funniest science-related memes in one place,” according to their description. With 42.6K followers and counting, the page clearly has a lot to offer, so put on your safety glasses, everyone, we are about to dive deep into the rabbit hole.
Was I the only one who typed it out myself because it looked cool...
The first with Hairy Styles is my favorite, although the second still attracts more.
I recently saw a video of someone asking random people in the street general knowledge questions. They all got them wrong, except the question "name the 3 Kardashian sisters, bonus points for the brother". Just sadness...
No! But then all the water will fall off! /j
You can hack that. All you need is the currently most accurate calculation of pi.
Jupiter is by far the best solar system object to slingshot off.
Especially if that liquid has some form of oil/butter that solidifies in colder temperature
"small stuff, big stuff, hot stuff, cold stuff, fast stuff, heavy stuff, dark stuff, turbulence, and the concept of time" - damn, that's 100% correct.
Cats won't feel the spiciness. Their tounges have no receptor for capcisin (the stuff that makes food hot). That being said, do not feed them with spicy foods. Their digestive systems are not built for it
It took Russell and Whitehead 300 pages to prove that 1+1=2. Which doesn't make sense.