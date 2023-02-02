While science may not be for everyone, science memes are a whole different thing.

By combining educational material and painfully relatable situations that bring back the memories of everything from physics class to your chemistry teacher, from lab work to a math test, it serves as one kind of hilarious entertainment.

And this Instagram page titled “Memes Of Science” features some of the “funniest science-related memes in one place,” according to their description. With 42.6K followers and counting, the page clearly has a lot to offer, so put on your safety glasses, everyone, we are about to dive deep into the rabbit hole.