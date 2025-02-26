ADVERTISEMENT

Hold onto your state pride, folks, because these memes are about to hit closer to home than a pothole in Michigan or traffic in LA! From Florida's... well, everything, to Maine's endless winter, each state has its quirks that locals know all too well.

We've rounded up 50 hilariously accurate memes that capture the essence of every state in the union. Whether it's poking fun at Texas's obsession with itself (everything's bigger, right?), or Minnesota's idea of what constitutes as a "salad", these memes will have you either defending your home state or nodding in embarrassed agreement.