The popularization of aerial photography has presented us with magnificent unseen images. An eye-opening perspective has blessed us to see the world in a new way.

Henry Do is a professional aerial photographer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some of his aerial images portray compelling natural or post-produced contrasts that will capture your attention.

Henry shares that his interest in aerial photography started at age 12 while flying in a plane. “I still remember the view from that plane, the beauty of the landscape, and the feeling that humanity is so small. In the middle of the biggest transition of my life, I discovered the catalyst for what would become my passion and my art.”

Nowadays, to photograph his astonishing images, Henry uses drones or even what seems to be a helicopter.

#1

#2

A New Day Is On The Horizon

#3

Verified Life In Paris - Before And After

#4

#5

Germany

"This is another half and half project that took 2 years to complete showing the before & after perspective."

#6

#7

#8

Grim Reminder

"This memorial along the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, displays 60 random pairs of shoes from men, women, children & infants as a grim reminder of a dark moment in history."

#9

Earth's Creation vs. Human Creation

#10

"More than a thousand beverage crates sitting idle outside a factory waiting for delivery to thirsty customers around Germany during hot summer months.

Each tiny and colorful rectangle below holds 20 bottles of German's finest beer."

#11

Season Changing

#12

Before And After

"A before and after look at the famous monument in Paris, the Arc de Triomphe, after it was wrapped in 270,000 sq ft of fabric last week."

#13

#14

#15

Parallel Universe

#16

The New Raiders Stadium In Las Vegas

"1st shot is composed of images taken 2 years apart showing the before & after of this stunning stadium. During the dark hours, it glows like a giant spaceship."

#17

Let That Light Shine In The Darkness

#18

Miracle In The Desert

#19

Floodgates

#20

#21

#22

Place Des Vosges, Paris

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

