This Photographer Makes Split Shots From An Aerial Point Of View, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Images
The popularization of aerial photography has presented us with magnificent unseen images. An eye-opening perspective has blessed us to see the world in a new way.
Henry Do is a professional aerial photographer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some of his aerial images portray compelling natural or post-produced contrasts that will capture your attention.
Henry shares that his interest in aerial photography started at age 12 while flying in a plane. “I still remember the view from that plane, the beauty of the landscape, and the feeling that humanity is so small. In the middle of the biggest transition of my life, I discovered the catalyst for what would become my passion and my art.”
Nowadays, to photograph his astonishing images, Henry uses drones or even what seems to be a helicopter.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | henrydo.com
A New Day Is On The Horizon
Verified Life In Paris - Before And After
Germany
"This is another half and half project that took 2 years to complete showing the before & after perspective."
Grim Reminder
"This memorial along the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, displays 60 random pairs of shoes from men, women, children & infants as a grim reminder of a dark moment in history."
Earth's Creation vs. Human Creation
"More than a thousand beverage crates sitting idle outside a factory waiting for delivery to thirsty customers around Germany during hot summer months.
Each tiny and colorful rectangle below holds 20 bottles of German's finest beer."
Season Changing
Before And After
"A before and after look at the famous monument in Paris, the Arc de Triomphe, after it was wrapped in 270,000 sq ft of fabric last week."
Parallel Universe
The New Raiders Stadium In Las Vegas
"1st shot is composed of images taken 2 years apart showing the before & after of this stunning stadium. During the dark hours, it glows like a giant spaceship."