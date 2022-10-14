The popularization of aerial photography has presented us with magnificent unseen images. An eye-opening perspective has blessed us to see the world in a new way.

Henry Do is a professional aerial photographer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some of his aerial images portray compelling natural or post-produced contrasts that will capture your attention.

Henry shares that his interest in aerial photography started at age 12 while flying in a plane. “I still remember the view from that plane, the beauty of the landscape, and the feeling that humanity is so small. In the middle of the biggest transition of my life, I discovered the catalyst for what would become my passion and my art.”

Nowadays, to photograph his astonishing images, Henry uses drones or even what seems to be a helicopter.

