Meet Hana, A Japanese Kitty With Incredibly Big Eyes

A Japanese kitty Hana is taking Instagram by storm for her adorable fluffy fur. The Scottish fold kitty has captivated an impressive fan base on Instagram. Her big eyes are winning over 250k Instagrammers’ hearts.

She is a very peaceful kitten. Her day-to-day life includes hanging out with her buddy the bird named Sai, napping, snuggling around, and being cute! Unlike other kittens, she lets the little bird live in peace with her. What an unexpected and adorable relationship, huh?

