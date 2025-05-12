On the list below, you will find comments made by emergency medical technicians (EMT), registered nurses (RN), and doctors , after one content creator—Anna Syme, going on TikTok by ‘the_singing_farmwife’— asked them about the things they wouldn’t do or purchase because of the traumas they’ve seen at work. Scroll down to find their advice below and make sure to pay close attention.

Many of these superheroes are health professionals who, seeking to help those in need, have to deal with all sorts of gruesome situations on a daily basis. It’s not uncommon for said situations to become life lessons on what (not) to do or use in life, and today, we’re sharing those lessons with you.

Some people are not just professionals in their field. They’re superheroes, making sure that we’re safe and sound, and well taken care of in moments that matter the most.

#1 Motorcycle. Motorcycle. Motorcycle. Motorcycle. Motorcycle. You can do everything right, doesn't matter. One other person makes a mistake, done for.

#2 Never ever ever take my eyes off of a child near any body of water.. it takes a split second.

#3 Do everything in your power to stay OUT of a nursing home. It's like prison and nobody takes care of you or helps you at all.

#4 As a paramedic I am BEGGING everyone to have carbon monoxide detectors in their house.

#5 Never arguing with strangers about anything. You never know who's carrying and has a temper. Taken one too many victims of this to the OR.

#6 Rad tech here... I'd never go to a chiropractor.

#7 I don’t trust other ppl’s dogs period.

#8 Look both ways before hititng the gas when the light turns green.

#9 EMT. Get ur feet off the dash please.

#10 Also can we please treat every gun as if it's loaded especially when cleaning.

#11 This is gonna make some people mad lol... I'm a labor nurse and I'll never get pregnant after seeing all the complications associated with pregnancy.

#12 Dermatology — WEAR SUNSCREEN! TAKE CARE OF YOUR SKIN! It's your largest organ! We see people with a range of spots, lumps, bumps. Just saw a 24yr old that needed Mohs [surgery]. It can happen to ANYONE.

#13 Alcohol causes more pain and ruins more lives than junk food, motorcycles, car accidents, criminals, or anything else.

#14 I will never plan to have a baby outside of a hospital.

#15 I decided against having kids. I just can’t go through the thought of knowing what I’ve seen can happen to them.

#16 As someone who took care of the elderly, please MOVE. Go on walks, exercises, go biking. Do things that stimulate the mind, memory. Please take care of yourself.

#17 As simple as this, wash your hands, especially around babies. Seen too many babies in the ICU because grandma thought it was cute to let them suck on a finger to calm down.

#18 Xray tech. No doing my own lawncare/landscaping after age 65. WHY is your 85 y/o grandpa trimming the trees on a ladder?!

#19 I will never clean my grill with a metal brush.

#20 RT here. Wear a mask when gardening/working in a field or hiking through caves! You don't want those pathogens in your lungs. Trust.

#21 I will never not wear eye safety glasses/goggle when working with handsaws/nail guns/anything sharp and I will never wear metal rings when using machinery.

#22 EMT: please take your meds as prescribed. Don't adjust them on your own because you think it will fix something faster or because you googled something.

#23 I'm an RT and a solid amount of my ICU patients are post dental work (usually a tooth abcess). I've seen eyes removed, brain death, jaw necrosis, pacemakers put in 30 y/o men. FLOSS & BRUSH!!!!

#24 RN, probably an unpopular opinion: Stopped drinking when I started working in the ICU. Liver failure and alcohol withdrawal related complications are no joke and ridiculously sad.

#25 Working in GI and the amount of people we had to save who were drowning in their own [blood] from alcohol cirrhosis is enough to make me strictly limit alcohol, if any.

#26 RN, amber teething necklace.

#27 Never riding a lime scooter. I’ll walk 🤷🏻‍♀️

#28 Don’t ever get bariatric surgery, the amount of problems people come in from complications is outrageous.

#29 Me and my husband are both EMT firefighters….. live your life. Just do the dangerous things carefully and teach your kids the same. We could die from anything any time.

#30 If I'm ever diagnosed with a terminal disease that's imminent I will never do chemo or radiation or immunotherapy. I'd rather do whatever I want with the days I have left.

#31 Cna here, all I can say is NEVER STOP WALKIKG AND DRINKING WATER PLEASE. The #1 way people pass in nursing homes is by laziness/giving up walking and dehydration!!!

#32 ER tech here and hairclips while driving.

#33 Never leaving my kids to be watched by anyone other than myself or husband. I work for a children's hospital and the child maltreatment cases are horrifying and almost always by mom's new boyfriend.

#34 As a 911 dispatcher who has done both police and fire... when purchasing a home ALWAYS CONSIDER response times in your area.

#35 Firefighter here. Never sleep with your bedroom door open.

#36 OR nurse here. Never let a chiropractor touch your neck. Ever.

#37 Literally do not put anything in your car that you’re not comfortable getting hit with at 50 mph.

#38 I will not get out of a car that’s stranded on the side of the freeway.

#39 I sign a DNI every time I have to get admitted for anything. You can preform cpr on me but do not intubate me. And keep that Lucas machine as far away from me as possible.

#40 DO A LIVING WILL….. I’ve had mine since I was 44.

#41 Idk but get the Lucas machine away from me.

#42 As an RT, I refuse to purchase gel blasters or gel blaster related products.

#43 We don’t co sleep. no matter how hard the night is.

#44 EMT: please buckle your kids in. it don’t matter if you’re going down the road.

#45 I’ll be thoroughly chewing my steak for the rest of my life.

#46 Optometrist here .. never swim in contact lenses, especially lakes and hot tubs 😬

#47 CNA here. If you are building/buying a house, make sure the doors are wide enough for a wheelchair to pass through.

#48 EMT here, I will exercise for the rest of my life. The amount of people who have practically no mobility at surprisingly young ages is insane. I will be walking and moving around until the day i 💀

#49 Chiropractic cervical adjustments = bilateral carotid dissections.

#50 Almost every active heart attack says “ I tough it was heartburn or indigestion” just go to the ER please 🙏

#51 Sadly the worst things I’ve seen have been due to the healthcare industry itself. So many amputations, infections, deadly UTIs solely because people can’t afford to see professionals.

#52 My kids don’t go to trampoline parks anymore….cervical spine injury…nuff said.

#53 Medic here- live your life free of fear, I PROMISE it’s a better life. Maybe shorter, but much more fun.

#54 I will ALWAYS take my mental health seriously. Too many cases I’ve seen children and babies suffer and pass away from their parents not choosing to get help.

#55 I never question my gut NEVER intuition is everything saved my life more then once as a nurse.

#56 Vet tech here and I would NEVER leave a child alone with a dog, let a child crawl on a dog. I don’t care if it’s the loved family dog, they are animals and I’ve been involved with cases of child death.

#57 Retired Coast Guardsman here, wear your freaking life jacket.

#58 Post surg tech- Dang small dogs or cats when I’m old. The amount of old patients that have tripped over and broken something bc of the animal being by their feet.

#59 Not any of those things but I am a social worker. No sleepovers, no overnight camps, no Snapchat, and no interactive video games without supervision. Sorry not sorry.

#60 Respiratory therapist here, I will never smoke.

#61 As an mri tech, I will never have back surgery unless ABSOLUTELY necessary and I've exhausted all other treatment options.

#62 I will never, and i mean EVER purchase a gerbil. EVER.

#63 A lifevac. And im prepared to engage in good faith discussion as to why with anyone.

#64 I’ll fix a lot at the house, usually after some YouTube university… except electric. Nope. I’ll pay for that.

#65 Lululemon leggings or apparel. Their leggings have metal fibers and can harm the patient during MRI scans. Not everyone knows this and can be serious risk in getting treatment!

#66 The pets you love will become projectiles in an accident, secure them ALWAYS, just like you put on your seatbelt.

#67 ATVs. Seen too many head injuries and internal decaps.

#68 OR RN here. I will never take Ozempic or anything of the kind. I think there’s a direct correlation between the rise in its use and the number of bowel resections due to blockages we are seeing…

#69 I’m not wearing a necklace to work. Especially on a psych floor…. Also, as a nurse I treat everybody like psych patients. You never know why ppl will snap.

