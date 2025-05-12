ADVERTISEMENT

Some people are not just professionals in their field. They’re superheroes, making sure that we’re safe and sound, and well taken care of in moments that matter the most.

Many of these superheroes are health professionals who, seeking to help those in need, have to deal with all sorts of gruesome situations on a daily basis. It’s not uncommon for said situations to become life lessons on what (not) to do or use in life, and today, we’re sharing those lessons with you.

On the list below, you will find comments made by emergency medical technicians (EMT), registered nurses (RN), and doctors, after one content creator—Anna Syme, going on TikTok by ‘the_singing_farmwife’—asked them about the things they wouldn’t do or purchase because of the traumas they’ve seen at work. Scroll down to find their advice below and make sure to pay close attention.

Anna turned to TikTok to start the important discussion

Image credits: the_singing_farmwife

Health professionals had plenty of advice to share

#1

Motorcycle. Motorcycle. Motorcycle. Motorcycle. Motorcycle. You can do everything right, doesn't matter. One other person makes a mistake, done for.

Luke Bonnett Report

    #2

    Never ever ever take my eyes off of a child near any body of water.. it takes a split second.

    kenzie.lodholm Report

    #3

    Do everything in your power to stay OUT of a nursing home. It's like prison and nobody takes care of you or helps you at all.

    kaetra1 Report

    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously when i worked in a nursing home one of my constant thoughts was "if i ever end up in one of these i'll just jump off a cliff". It was a regular nursing home, nobody was being abûsed or anything and we did our best to take care of the residents, but it was still sad. You get up when someone else decides it's time, you get washed (if you can't do it yourself) when someone else decides it's time, you eat, do activities, go to sleep, when someone else decides it's time...and forget going out, unless you have relatives that come to collect you for like a weekend and then bring you back. Your life is not yours anymore. Unless you develop alzheimer's/dementia and you are not aware of what goes on around you anymore, it's a dreadful place to be.

    #4

    As a paramedic I am BEGGING everyone to have carbon monoxide detectors in their house.

    user7127668658582 Report

    #5

    Never arguing with strangers about anything. You never know who's carrying and has a temper. Taken one too many victims of this to the OR.

    Brennan Report

    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is also true for countries with gun regulations, you may never know if they carry a knife until it's too late. Walk away, better "lose" an argument with some random idîot than your life.

    #6

    Rad tech here... I'd never go to a chiropractor.

    radtechtam Report

    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't emphasize this enough. Please read about the history of chiropractics before visiting one.

    #7

    I don't trust other ppl's dogs period.

    heather.havoc Report

    #8

    Look both ways before hititng the gas when the light turns green.

    Shelby Report

    #9

    EMT. Get ur feet off the dash please.

    zsazsa.ivy Report

    #10

    Also can we please treat every gun as if it's loaded especially when cleaning.

    Phoenix Report

    #11

    This is gonna make some people mad lol... I'm a labor nurse and I'll never get pregnant after seeing all the complications associated with pregnancy.

    Seraphine Report

    #12

    Dermatology — WEAR SUNSCREEN! TAKE CARE OF YOUR SKIN! It's your largest organ! We see people with a range of spots, lumps, bumps. Just saw a 24yr old that needed Mohs [surgery]. It can happen to ANYONE.

    Liz Report

    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is especially true for people of color/black people who are convinced they don't need it. Melanin does provide some natural protection, but it's nowhere near enough to protect you from skin cancer (or premature aging if that's something you're worried about).

    #13

    Alcohol causes more pain and ruins more lives than junk food, motorcycles, car accidents, criminals, or anything else.

    vinnymancini Report

    #14

    I will never plan to have a baby outside of a hospital.

    triciaderr0 Report

    #15

    I decided against having kids. I just can't go through the thought of knowing what I've seen can happen to them.

    deonnasteele1 Report

    #16

    As someone who took care of the elderly, please MOVE. Go on walks, exercises, go biking. Do things that stimulate the mind, memory. Please take care of yourself.

    Yadhira Report

    #17

    As simple as this, wash your hands, especially around babies. Seen too many babies in the ICU because grandma thought it was cute to let them suck on a finger to calm down.

    Millenial Ginger Report

    #18

    Xray tech. No doing my own lawncare/landscaping after age 65. WHY is your 85 y/o grandpa trimming the trees on a ladder?!

    Katie Report

    #19

    I will never clean my grill with a metal brush.

    Delilah Report

    #20

    RT here. Wear a mask when gardening/working in a field or hiking through caves! You don't want those pathogens in your lungs. Trust.

    Amanda Hill Report

    #21

    I will never not wear eye safety glasses/goggle when working with handsaws/nail guns/anything sharp and I will never wear metal rings when using machinery.

    Suzi Peak Report

    #22

    EMT: please take your meds as prescribed. Don't adjust them on your own because you think it will fix something faster or because you googled something.

    user9838518884166 Report

    #23

    I'm an RT and a solid amount of my ICU patients are post dental work (usually a tooth abcess). I've seen eyes removed, brain death, jaw necrosis, pacemakers put in 30 y/o men. FLOSS & BRUSH!!!!

    Eve Report

    #24

    RN, probably an unpopular opinion: Stopped drinking when I started working in the ICU. Liver failure and alcohol withdrawal related complications are no joke and ridiculously sad.

    KrisTin Report

    #25

    Working in GI and the amount of people we had to save who were drowning in their own [blood] from alcohol cirrhosis is enough to make me strictly limit alcohol, if any.

    Chriss Smith Report

    #26

    RN, amber teething necklace.

    morgan.p28 Report

    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just googled this....wtaf? People put a strangulation/choking hazard on their babies voluntarily???

    #27

    Never riding a lime scooter. I'll walk 🤷🏻‍♀️

    cmlemieux Report

    #28

    Don't ever get bariatric surgery, the amount of problems people come in from complications is outrageous.

    hatprohas Report

    #29

    Me and my husband are both EMT firefighters….. live your life. Just do the dangerous things carefully and teach your kids the same. We could die from anything any time.

    alyssarichardson96 Report

    #30

    If I'm ever diagnosed with a terminal disease that's imminent I will never do chemo or radiation or immunotherapy. I'd rather do whatever I want with the days I have left.

    colsc721 Report

    #31

    Cna here, all I can say is NEVER STOP WALKIKG AND DRINKING WATER PLEASE. The #1 way people pass in nursing homes is by laziness/giving up walking and dehydration!!!

    itsfaithbuchanan Report

    #32

    ER tech here and hairclips while driving.

    Mersadies Gutierrez Report

    #33

    Never leaving my kids to be watched by anyone other than myself or husband. I work for a children's hospital and the child maltreatment cases are horrifying and almost always by mom's new boyfriend.

    MonroelnWinter Report

    #34

    As a 911 dispatcher who has done both police and fire... when purchasing a home ALWAYS CONSIDER response times in your area.

    JenGa Report

    #35

    Firefighter here. Never sleep with your bedroom door open.

    jaredk2020 Report

    Evo
    Evo
    Evo
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    who the hell does that anyways? I sleep with my door shut and locked and my window locked because I ain't gettin', m u r d e r e d anytime soon

    #36

    Medical field employee examining patient's head in clinical setting demonstrating professional care and attention. OR nurse here. Never let a chiropractor touch your neck. Ever.

    laurenkate4444 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #37

    Literally do not put anything in your car that you’re not comfortable getting hit with at 50 mph.

    draculatoofresh Report

    #38

    I will not get out of a car that’s stranded on the side of the freeway.

    zgarcia9498 Report

    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would - its likely the car will be hit by a c**p driver. In the UK we are told to get out of a stranded car and sit on the verge next to the road.

    #39

    I sign a DNI every time I have to get admitted for anything. You can preform cpr on me but do not intubate me. And keep that Lucas machine as far away from me as possible.

    slhopkins28 Report

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always sing anything that makes clear you don't want to end up attached to a machine to live. The amount of young people who didn't think about it beforehand and ended up as "vegetables" is a lot more than i ever wanted to see. We all hope it won't happen to us, but be prepared in case it does.

    #40

    DO A LIVING WILL….. I’ve had mine since I was 44.

    appleuser98235990 Report

    #41

    Idk but get the Lucas machine away from me.

    k0deeyomama Report

    #42

    As an RT, I refuse to purchase gel blasters or gel blaster related products.

    churls2hawt Report

    #43

    Woman in medical field resting and gently holding a sleeping baby, showing care and compassion in a calm environment We don’t co sleep. no matter how hard the night is.

    secretagentronnie , Leighann Blackwood / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #44

    EMT: please buckle your kids in. it don’t matter if you’re going down the road.

    aceeanonymous Report

    #45

    I’ll be thoroughly chewing my steak for the rest of my life.

    erikaolearyy Report

    #46

    Optometrist here .. never swim in contact lenses, especially lakes and hot tubs 😬

    cajunjlo Report

    #47

    CNA here. If you are building/buying a house, make sure the doors are wide enough for a wheelchair to pass through.

    beth___beth Report

    #48

    EMT here, I will exercise for the rest of my life. The amount of people who have practically no mobility at surprisingly young ages is insane. I will be walking and moving around until the day i 💀

    samw.fit Report

    #49

    Chiropractic cervical adjustments = bilateral carotid dissections.

    katphillips_ Report

    #50

    Almost every active heart attack says “ I tough it was heartburn or indigestion” just go to the ER please 🙏

    raulvaldez56 Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get intermittent arrhythmia. It freaks me out every single time that it happens but it's so fleeting that by the time a medical professional sees me it's gone.

    #51

    Sadly the worst things I’ve seen have been due to the healthcare industry itself. So many amputations, infections, deadly UTIs solely because people can’t afford to see professionals.

    exposingyouthots Report

    #52

    My kids don’t go to trampoline parks anymore….cervical spine injury…nuff said.

    meredithhawkins30 Report

    #53

    Medic here- live your life free of fear, I PROMISE it’s a better life. Maybe shorter, but much more fun.

    imakeitrough Report

    #54

    I will ALWAYS take my mental health seriously. Too many cases I’ve seen children and babies suffer and pass away from their parents not choosing to get help.

    spookey_luna Report

    #55

    I never question my gut NEVER intuition is everything saved my life more then once as a nurse.

    chrissybecker101 Report

    #56

    Vet tech here and I would NEVER leave a child alone with a dog, let a child crawl on a dog. I don’t care if it’s the loved family dog, they are animals and I’ve been involved with cases of child death.

    jrm1992 Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend of mine's ex left their baby strapped in the carseat on the couch while he took a shower (mom was at work).They had a new puppy and the puppy chewed up the baby's feet. The' baby is healthy young adult now but the trauma at the time was horrible.

    #57

    Retired Coast Guardsman here, wear your freaking life jacket.

    dhanley67 Report

    #58

    Post surg tech- Dang small dogs or cats when I’m old. The amount of old patients that have tripped over and broken something bc of the animal being by their feet.

    lillyroberts.tik.tok Report

    #59

    Not any of those things but I am a social worker. No sleepovers, no overnight camps, no Snapchat, and no interactive video games without supervision. Sorry not sorry.

    jolene.potter Report

    #60

    Respiratory therapist here, I will never smoke.

    shelbyville__ Report

    #61

    As an mri tech, I will never have back surgery unless ABSOLUTELY necessary and I've exhausted all other treatment options.

    hollyradtech Report

    #62

    Small hamster inside colorful bedding and near a purple medical field employee habitat in a close-up view. I will never, and i mean EVER purchase a gerbil. EVER.

    alivia.tailor , jennifer uppendahl / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #63

    A lifevac. And im prepared to engage in good faith discussion as to why with anyone.

    quakajack Report

    #64

    I’ll fix a lot at the house, usually after some YouTube university… except electric. Nope. I’ll pay for that.

    cbarney210 Report

    #65

    Lululemon leggings or apparel. Their leggings have metal fibers and can harm the patient during MRI scans. Not everyone knows this and can be serious risk in getting treatment!

    karimerojast Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is good to know! I usually stick to sweatpants and plain tees but I have some friends who swear by their Lululemon leggings.

    #66

    The pets you love will become projectiles in an accident, secure them ALWAYS, just like you put on your seatbelt.

    laura_norcal Report

    #67

    ATVs. Seen too many head injuries and internal decaps.

    keltendunlap Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I rode ATVs for many years. My boyfriend passed away from an ATV accident. I rode again several times to "get back on the horse" but it was never the same after that.

    #68

    OR RN here. I will never take Ozempic or anything of the kind. I think there’s a direct correlation between the rise in its use and the number of bowel resections due to blockages we are seeing…

    cmhembro Report

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but this is bs and as a nurse saying "as a nurse" doesn't mean anything. Correlation doesn't imply causation, you need studies to prove any claim in science. Until said studies come out, you can't say "this substance causes this side effect because i am a nurse and know things". That's not how medicine works, and "as a nurse" you should know it.

    #69

    I’m not wearing a necklace to work. Especially on a psych floor…. Also, as a nurse I treat everybody like psych patients. You never know why ppl will snap.

    deannaxdulce Report

    #70

    Medication will be my last intervention. good diet, therapy, and movement are the go to. do your research. not all side effects are explained to you because "benefits" outweigh the risks.

    lefishindesea Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ciprofloxacin ruined my life! I am now fully disabled from it (FQAD - FluoroQuinolone Associated Disabilty) and will no longer take any medication without researching it first. If I'd googled it I would have seen the pending lawsuits and blackbox warning.

