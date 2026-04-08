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It’s hard to believe anything these days without fact-checking it yourself. So one TikTok account asked people on the platform to share medical facts they heard that sounded completely made up, but are actually true.

From amazing insights into how we reproduce to the spread of disease, the answers didn’t disappoint.

Below, you will find some of the most surprising responses that might just teach you a thing or two about the natural sciences. It’s never too late to learn.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hands holding a positive pregnancy test, illustrating one of the weird and interesting medical facts that are true. A positive pregnancy test taken by a guy can indicate cancer.

Tj , cottonbro studio Report

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    #2

    Man in a white shirt pondering with hand on chin, illustrating curiosity about weird and interesting medical facts. "The Placebo Effect" is proof that the brain knows how to heal our bodies naturally, we just don't know how to utilize its potential yet.

    iii_underscore_iii , Will Oliveira Report

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    #3

    Person testing blood sugar with a lancet device and glucometer on wooden table showing medical facts concept Alzheimer’s is stage 3 diabetes. Alzheimer’s can be caused by resistance to brain insulin which is common for people with type 2 diabetes.

    rkooker._ , isens usa Report

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    Discussions like this one highlight a serious problem. Research by the World Health Organization found that health misinformation online isn’t just annoying — it can actually harm people’s well‑being.

    The study examined 31 prior reviews and found that false or misleading health information spreads rapidly across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, especially during crises when people are desperate for answers.

    That misinformation can fuel fear, panic, and confusion, and even delay people from getting the care they need. It’s also been linked to misinterpreting scientific evidence, increasing vaccine hesitancy, and pushing unproven treatments. What’s wild? In some viral health topics, up to half of the related posts were misleading. The WHO says the fix isn’t simple — but efforts like better digital and health literacy, stronger awareness campaigns, and higher‑quality mass‑media content can help push back against fake health info.
    #4

    Person with tattoo and red nails holding ultrasound images, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts. You can get pregnant while being pregnant you can also have twins with different fathers

    Sluggy , Curated Lifestyle Report

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    #5

    Woman wearing glasses, wrapped in a blanket, yawning while reading a book about weird medical facts. No one knows why we yawn, or why they’re contagious

    Kristin , George Milton Report

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    #6

    Pregnant woman in a yellow dress smiling outdoors, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about pregnancy. when a woman is pregnant with a female fetus, she's also carrying the egg that could potentially be her own grandchild.

    Pilotkitten , Brooke Cagle Report

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    #7

    Close-up of a person's lower face showing skin texture and lip details related to weird and interesting medical facts. you can smell your lungs but your brain is so used to it you just block out the smell

    d3b8r_for6 , Angela Roma Report

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    #8

    Man wrapped in blanket blowing his nose, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about health and illness. You can’t catch a cold simply by going out in the cold. It’s a virus that you need to catch.

    Steve 667 , cottonbro studio Report

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    #9

    Close-up of a human eye highlighting detailed iris patterns, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts. your brain doesn't know your eyes exist, if it did, it would send your antibodies to eliminate them like tumors

    quadratumn , Mark Arron Smith Report

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    #10

    Person checking heart rate on a smartwatch, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about health monitoring technology. you can ALWAYS hear your heart beating, your brain just tells your ears to indefinitely ignore the sound

    quadratumn , ahmed akeri Report

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    #11

    Surgeon in medical scrubs and mask performing surgery under bright operating room light medical facts Your brain has no pain receptors, which is why brain surgery can be done while the patient is awake and is a common procedure when surgeons are operating on parts of the brain that control speech, movement and memory

    alisa keric , Roman Muntean Report

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    #12

    When you get pregnant you can get implantation cramps and bleeding so its understandable how some pregnancies go unnoticed for so long. i got the cramps so horribly that i was doubling over in pain. i thought my ovary had twisted or something. So i went to the hospital and a male nurse kept telling me i was constipated. i kept saying i wasnt but he just wouldn't listen to me. I think all female understand when the feeling is in their uterus and not just their gut. so i schedule an appointment when my obgyn and forced them to give me an ultrasound because i knew something was wrong. Not only was i pregnant, it was twins.

    E.W Report

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    #13

    Person wearing a white sweater filling out a form with a pencil, related to weird and interesting medical facts. My brain knows where all my organs are and won't tell me when I'm taking a test about it

    nn0tthh11nngg , Andy Barbour Report

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    #14

    Close-up of a halved grapefruit on a wooden surface illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about nutrition. the fact that a grapefruit can affect so many medications

    anna_seymour8 , Nicola Barts Report

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    #15

    Young woman with red hair in a mustard sweater sitting on a couch looking thoughtful, reflecting weird medical facts. anesthesia actually hardly works/doesn’t work at all for most gingers

    maddddz , Pavel Danilyuk Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Close-up of a human ear with dark hair, illustrating one of the weird and interesting medical facts. Nose and ears never stop growing

    Jack.P , kaboompics Report

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    #17

    Person holding two white pills in one hand and an amber glass of water in the other, highlighting medical facts about health. When you take pain medicine the pain does not stop, it just stops receptors from telling your brain

    roseeeexclusive , cottonbro studio Report

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    #18

    Close-up of two faces side by side showing natural skin details for weird and interesting medical facts about human health. Our immune system doesn’t know we have eyes. If it finds out through illness or trauma it makes you blind.

    STLDad6 , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

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    #19

    Young woman with braces showing anger, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about human expressions. Emotions usually only last for 90 seconds, so if you still feel something (like anger), it means your being angry on purpose—you choose to be

    Anne’s Secret , Anna Tarazevich Report

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    #20

    Newborn baby yawning and wrapped in a white blanket, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about infants. Over 100 baby boys pass every year due to complications from the cosmetic procedure circumcison.

    notmycircus01 , Marcin Jozwiak Report

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    #21

    Chainsaw placed on a large wooden log with holes, illustrating unique tools in weird and interesting medical facts. The chainsaw was originally made for child birth

    Lawrence Seesholtz , Anthony GEORGES Report

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    #22

    Close-up of a detailed DNA strand representing weird and interesting medical facts about genetics and human biology. You can biologically have three parents, as in the DNA of three people

    WISE , digitale.de Report

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    #23

    Person in a wheelchair wearing a hospital gown sitting in a dimly lit medical hallway representing medical facts. having locked in syndrome is horrible luckily it only lasted 19 weeks for me

    Mark Kilpatrick , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

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    #24

    Man with blurred motion effect covering half his face, representing weird and interesting medical facts. in some cultures, schizophrenic people hear and see happy things.

    Professional Hater , Luiz Woellner Fotografia Report

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    #25

    Surgical team performing an operation in a hospital operating room illustrating weird and interesting medical facts. When you get a kidney transplant. They don’t replace the old kidney. They just put the new one near your hip.

    Cheesecake , Raul Infante Gaete Report

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    #26

    Man sitting on toilet using smartphone, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about human health. Sitting on the toilet for too long can lead to hemorrhoids.

    James , Getty Images Report

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    #27

    Young woman in casual wear holding a green smoothie in modern kitchen illustrating weird and interesting medical facts Women have stronger immune systems

    candigal88 , Mikhail Nilov Report

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    #28

    Medical facts in a hospital scene with doctors in scrubs and a clear oxygen mask in the foreground during surgery. We don't completely understand how anesthesia works

    user number name , Anna Shvets Report

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    #29

    Young woman with red hair holding a carrot near her mouth with a pile of carrots on the table, medical facts concept. Your skin turns orange when you eat a lot of carrots

    neapolitan._.iscream , MART PRODUCTION Report

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    #30

    Woman with visual impairment walking confidently with a white cane on a city street, illustrating medical facts about blindness. One of the very few definitive things in medicine is that no one who is born blind has ever developed schizophrenia.

    Dillon Menzies , Gustavo Fring Report

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    #31

    Young woman in yellow shirt holding thermometer, showing pain and discomfort, illustrating weird medical facts discovery. When your dehydrated your brain shrinks that’s why you get headaches

    Shadow , Andrea Piacquadio Report

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    #32

    Person in a red patterned shirt donating blood, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts about human health. I have a hereditary disorder that makes my body store too much iron- Hereditary Hemochromatosis. The treatment is bloodletting.

    SuNsHiNeSaLLy , Getty Images Report

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    #33

    Surgical team wearing masks and scrubs surrounding a bright operating room light, medical facts in action. Many brain surgeries require the patient to be conscious and lucid during the procedure

    DEETEE , National Cancer Institute Report

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    #34

    Mother holding baby close indoors, highlighting weird and interesting medical facts about early childhood health. Baby’s saliva will connect to mothers milk when baby is sick and tell the mothers body what antibodies it needs to get better.

    Nessuh.s , Polina Tankilevitch Report

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    #35

    Person in black workout clothes holding their stomach outdoors, illustrating weird and interesting medical facts. Your gallbladder is green which is weird cause I imagine all my organs as red or pink

    Kiffani , Kindel Media Report

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    #36

    Black dog sniffing a human hand outdoors, illustrating one of the weird and interesting medical facts that turned out to be true. dogs can smell cancer before we can detect it with our screening systems. They detect a change in the biochemistry of their owners which changes their smell. There are serious trials going on to see if dogs can be used to detect early cancer in those genetically at risk.

    Goat , Gezer Amorim Report

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    #37

    Sometimes in a heart transplant, they can leave the old heart inside and it works alongside the new one and it may potentially heal. It’s called a piggyback transplant, which is kinda cute.

    gas_station_enjoyer Report

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    #38

    The pain of sunburn is your cells literally taking their own lives, so they don't mutate into cancerous cells :)

    defnotfayth Report

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    #39

    That your liver grows back. You can donate half your liver and both people will end up regrowing a full liver in the end.

    Jade Report

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    #40

    People fall asleep and wake up in different stages. Ultimately falling asleep to REM sleep then (usually) slowly waking from that. If, for some reason; you should immediately wake from REM sleep to full consciousness you will be temporarily paralyzed for a few moments until your nervous system can catch up. Commonly referred to as "sleep paralysis."

    Blake Fabian Report

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    #41

    Cartilage on an ear does not grow back after being shot.

    midwestgirl12345 Report

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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you know, you know...

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    #42

    When you get sick symptoms are not from the illness. It’s from the war your immune system is fighting to defeat that illness.

    Lnash Report

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    #43

    Normal levels on bloodwork doesn’t mean optimal.

    replyifyoudare Report

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    #44

    The amount of ear wax you get is genetic

    Taylernicole1204 Report

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    #45

    Certain types of ovarian cysts can grow hair and produce teeth

    philitaly Report

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    #46

    Theres a disease called auto-brewery syndrome where carbohydrates make you drunk

    EmilyLuvsCrypto Report

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    #47

    some people that have had a traumatic brain injury are sensitive to capital letters, especially if they are out of place, it causes pain and/or seizures for some.

    Claudie Pritchard Report

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    #48

    you can literally be allergic to cold weather. its called cold urticaria

    siphonophoreQT Report

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    #49

    There’s a condition that essentially makes you “allergic” to sunlight (porphyria cutanea tarda) and some people believe that’s where the vampire myth comes from

    commiecow Report

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    #50

    After they remove your uterus they don't move anything back. As you recover and start walking more all your organs that were on top of your uterus slowly move into the space where your uterus was. It explains why you can get a bladder prolapse after hysterectomy.

    Taeminodoroble Report

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    #51

    Body paralysis occurs during REM

    Cosmickimmie Report

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    #52

    women get cold faster because their general body temperature is 0,3 - 0,4°c higher than that of a man. A difference in blood circulation also causes women to get cold feet/hands faster

    Fay Report

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    #53

    Our body's organs move every day, but our brain ignores the sensations.

    savannasmiles Report

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    #54

    “Achoo syndrome” I have it, it’s basically when you sneeze when you step out into the sun because your sinuses get mixed up, so your brain tricks you into thinking that the bright light you’re seeing is irritating your nose

    gh0stly_ambition Report

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    #55

    Penicillin is actually created from mold

    Jerry Jaggers Report

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    #56

    There's such a thing as water poisoning, aka Hyponytremia, where you drink too much water and cause a massive drop in the bodies salt levels. It can be fatal.

    urlocaltattoojunkie Report

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    #57

    No amount of alcohol is good. Every drop you take damages the brain a bit.

    Rishu Report

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    #58

    IQ is very different between ethnic groups

    BigKimchee Report

    2points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From factually.com: "When you encounter claims about race and IQ, check whether the source addresses test bias, socioeconomic confounds, historical uses of testing, and who benefits from the claim—those are the fault lines revealed in the reporting and research."

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    #59

    our immune system fights cancers every minute

    Nicothev8 Report

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    #60

    Twins have a bond like nothing else in human history. I was woken out of sleep when my twin passed. I sat straight up, looked at the clock and knew something horrible had happened.

    PurpleAura3_33 Report

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    #61

    that having 6 fingers is a Dominant trait and having 5 is a recessive trait

    Shut It Report

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    #62

    You can’t watch your eyes move in the mirror. Your brain literally cuts the feed

    freshfox5 Report

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    #63

    your brain keeps secrets from other parts of your brain

    kinksfantom Report

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    #64

    the gene that gives men baldness is the same gene that tells women to grow hair.

    Anna Canna Report

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    #65

    Our cells are bioluminescent but our eyes aren’t strong enough to see it

    TootsieQ Report

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    #66

    Your brain can cancel out you seeing eye floaters!

    trishaa Report

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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, I’ve had this happen. Like all the other things on this list that the brain filters out when they are constant (the sound of your heartbeat, the smell of your lungs), you stop seeing the floaters eventually unless you really focus on trying to see them. For me, it took about 3 months after a head trauma.

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    #67

    Everyone’s tongue has a unique print just like fingerprints but for your tongue

    goldfishiez Report

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    #68

    Mental illness episodes like schizophrenia/psychosis can be smelled. There is a specific odor that is excreted through the pores and sweat glands due to metabolic changes happening in the body during the episode.

    Bestrodeoqueen Report

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    #69

    Cell phones emit a tiny amount of radiation

    Blackscendant Report

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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why we should all use ear buds and not hold the phone up to our heads when we talk.

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    #70

    Hair last longer than bones in the ground, because its basicly dead cells, so no decomposers want to decompose them. So if you open hundreds of years old grave, you are likely to find only hair in there

    vepazu Report

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    #71

    Cranberry juice does not change your Ph to prevent you from getting a UTI. It makes the lining of your bladder slippery preventing bacteria from attaching.

    squidelus Report

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    #72

    Sugar and empty carbohydrates are inflammatory and the root cause of diseases.

    robertquitmeier0 Report

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    #73

    Some doctors are taught in medical school (to this very day- depends on the institution) that African Americans don’t feel pain or experience it like others; so they are medically ignored 99% of the time which often leads to an untimely demise.

    Amirah Rasheeda Report

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    #74

    Everyone in your dreams is someone you’ve seen in real life at some point

    Jacob Report

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    #75

    Leaches & maggots are still used commonly to seal wounds & clean flesh wounds respectively.

    SpLiTSeNsES Report

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    #76

    when you sneeze, your heart stops beating for that time.

    natasharomanova84 Report

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    #77

    You are more likely to survive drowning in cold water than warm water

    captaingibz Report

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    #78

    humans give off a very sweet scent under extreme fear

    charmfuI Report

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    #79

    Your mind doesn’t know the difference between a thought and reality. That is why your mouth waters just by imagining eating a lemon.

    shiesty.liftz Report

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