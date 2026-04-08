Below, you will find some of the most surprising responses that might just teach you a thing or two about the natural sciences. It’s never too late to learn.

From amazing insights into how we reproduce to the spread of disease, the answers didn’t disappoint.

It’s hard to believe anything these days without fact-checking it yourself. So one TikTok account asked people on the platform to share medical facts they heard that sounded completely made up, but are actually true.

#1 A positive pregnancy test taken by a guy can indicate cancer.

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#2 "The Placebo Effect" is proof that the brain knows how to heal our bodies naturally, we just don't know how to utilize its potential yet.

#3 Alzheimer’s is stage 3 diabetes. Alzheimer’s can be caused by resistance to brain insulin which is common for people with type 2 diabetes.

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Discussions like this one highlight a serious problem. Research by the World Health Organization found that health misinformation online isn’t just annoying — it can actually harm people’s well‑being. The study examined 31 prior reviews and found that false or misleading health information spreads rapidly across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, especially during crises when people are desperate for answers. That misinformation can fuel fear, panic, and confusion, and even delay people from getting the care they need. It’s also been linked to misinterpreting scientific evidence, increasing vaccine hesitancy, and pushing unproven treatments. What’s wild? In some viral health topics, up to half of the related posts were misleading. The WHO says the fix isn’t simple — but efforts like better digital and health literacy, stronger awareness campaigns, and higher‑quality mass‑media content can help push back against fake health info.

#4 You can get pregnant while being pregnant you can also have twins with different fathers

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#5 No one knows why we yawn, or why they’re contagious

#6 when a woman is pregnant with a female fetus, she's also carrying the egg that could potentially be her own grandchild.

#7 you can smell your lungs but your brain is so used to it you just block out the smell

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#8 You can’t catch a cold simply by going out in the cold. It’s a virus that you need to catch.

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#9 your brain doesn't know your eyes exist, if it did, it would send your antibodies to eliminate them like tumors

#10 you can ALWAYS hear your heart beating, your brain just tells your ears to indefinitely ignore the sound

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#11 Your brain has no pain receptors, which is why brain surgery can be done while the patient is awake and is a common procedure when surgeons are operating on parts of the brain that control speech, movement and memory

#12 When you get pregnant you can get implantation cramps and bleeding so its understandable how some pregnancies go unnoticed for so long. i got the cramps so horribly that i was doubling over in pain. i thought my ovary had twisted or something. So i went to the hospital and a male nurse kept telling me i was constipated. i kept saying i wasnt but he just wouldn't listen to me. I think all female understand when the feeling is in their uterus and not just their gut. so i schedule an appointment when my obgyn and forced them to give me an ultrasound because i knew something was wrong. Not only was i pregnant, it was twins.

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#13 My brain knows where all my organs are and won't tell me when I'm taking a test about it

#14 the fact that a grapefruit can affect so many medications

#15 anesthesia actually hardly works/doesn’t work at all for most gingers

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#16 Nose and ears never stop growing

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#17 When you take pain medicine the pain does not stop, it just stops receptors from telling your brain

#18 Our immune system doesn’t know we have eyes. If it finds out through illness or trauma it makes you blind.

#19 Emotions usually only last for 90 seconds, so if you still feel something (like anger), it means your being angry on purpose—you choose to be

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#20 Over 100 baby boys pass every year due to complications from the cosmetic procedure circumcison.

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#21 The chainsaw was originally made for child birth

#22 You can biologically have three parents, as in the DNA of three people

#23 having locked in syndrome is horrible luckily it only lasted 19 weeks for me

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#24 in some cultures, schizophrenic people hear and see happy things.

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#25 When you get a kidney transplant. They don’t replace the old kidney. They just put the new one near your hip.

#26 Sitting on the toilet for too long can lead to hemorrhoids.

#27 Women have stronger immune systems

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#28 We don't completely understand how anesthesia works

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#29 Your skin turns orange when you eat a lot of carrots

#30 One of the very few definitive things in medicine is that no one who is born blind has ever developed schizophrenia.

#31 When your dehydrated your brain shrinks that’s why you get headaches

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#32 I have a hereditary disorder that makes my body store too much iron- Hereditary Hemochromatosis. The treatment is bloodletting.

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#33 Many brain surgeries require the patient to be conscious and lucid during the procedure

#34 Baby’s saliva will connect to mothers milk when baby is sick and tell the mothers body what antibodies it needs to get better.

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#35 Your gallbladder is green which is weird cause I imagine all my organs as red or pink

#36 dogs can smell cancer before we can detect it with our screening systems. They detect a change in the biochemistry of their owners which changes their smell. There are serious trials going on to see if dogs can be used to detect early cancer in those genetically at risk.

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#37 Sometimes in a heart transplant, they can leave the old heart inside and it works alongside the new one and it may potentially heal. It’s called a piggyback transplant, which is kinda cute.

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#38 The pain of sunburn is your cells literally taking their own lives, so they don't mutate into cancerous cells :)

#39 That your liver grows back. You can donate half your liver and both people will end up regrowing a full liver in the end.

#40 People fall asleep and wake up in different stages. Ultimately falling asleep to REM sleep then (usually) slowly waking from that. If, for some reason; you should immediately wake from REM sleep to full consciousness you will be temporarily paralyzed for a few moments until your nervous system can catch up. Commonly referred to as "sleep paralysis."

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#41 Cartilage on an ear does not grow back after being shot.

#42 When you get sick symptoms are not from the illness. It’s from the war your immune system is fighting to defeat that illness.

#43 Normal levels on bloodwork doesn’t mean optimal.

#44 The amount of ear wax you get is genetic

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#45 Certain types of ovarian cysts can grow hair and produce teeth

#46 Theres a disease called auto-brewery syndrome where carbohydrates make you drunk

#47 some people that have had a traumatic brain injury are sensitive to capital letters, especially if they are out of place, it causes pain and/or seizures for some.

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#48 you can literally be allergic to cold weather. its called cold urticaria

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#49 There’s a condition that essentially makes you “allergic” to sunlight (porphyria cutanea tarda) and some people believe that’s where the vampire myth comes from

#50 After they remove your uterus they don't move anything back. As you recover and start walking more all your organs that were on top of your uterus slowly move into the space where your uterus was. It explains why you can get a bladder prolapse after hysterectomy.

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#51 Body paralysis occurs during REM

#52 women get cold faster because their general body temperature is 0,3 - 0,4°c higher than that of a man. A difference in blood circulation also causes women to get cold feet/hands faster

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#53 Our body's organs move every day, but our brain ignores the sensations.

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#54 “Achoo syndrome” I have it, it’s basically when you sneeze when you step out into the sun because your sinuses get mixed up, so your brain tricks you into thinking that the bright light you’re seeing is irritating your nose

#55 Penicillin is actually created from mold

#56 There's such a thing as water poisoning, aka Hyponytremia, where you drink too much water and cause a massive drop in the bodies salt levels. It can be fatal.

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#57 No amount of alcohol is good. Every drop you take damages the brain a bit.

#58 IQ is very different between ethnic groups

#59 our immune system fights cancers every minute

#60 Twins have a bond like nothing else in human history. I was woken out of sleep when my twin passed. I sat straight up, looked at the clock and knew something horrible had happened.

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#61 that having 6 fingers is a Dominant trait and having 5 is a recessive trait

#62 You can’t watch your eyes move in the mirror. Your brain literally cuts the feed

#63 your brain keeps secrets from other parts of your brain

#64 the gene that gives men baldness is the same gene that tells women to grow hair.

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#65 Our cells are bioluminescent but our eyes aren’t strong enough to see it

#66 Your brain can cancel out you seeing eye floaters!

#67 Everyone’s tongue has a unique print just like fingerprints but for your tongue

#68 Mental illness episodes like schizophrenia/psychosis can be smelled. There is a specific odor that is excreted through the pores and sweat glands due to metabolic changes happening in the body during the episode.

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#69 Cell phones emit a tiny amount of radiation

#70 Hair last longer than bones in the ground, because its basicly dead cells, so no decomposers want to decompose them. So if you open hundreds of years old grave, you are likely to find only hair in there

#71 Cranberry juice does not change your Ph to prevent you from getting a UTI. It makes the lining of your bladder slippery preventing bacteria from attaching.

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#72 Sugar and empty carbohydrates are inflammatory and the root cause of diseases.

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#73 Some doctors are taught in medical school (to this very day- depends on the institution) that African Americans don’t feel pain or experience it like others; so they are medically ignored 99% of the time which often leads to an untimely demise.

#74 Everyone in your dreams is someone you’ve seen in real life at some point

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#75 Leaches & maggots are still used commonly to seal wounds & clean flesh wounds respectively.

#76 when you sneeze, your heart stops beating for that time.

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#77 You are more likely to survive drowning in cold water than warm water

#78 humans give off a very sweet scent under extreme fear

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