 “That’s Called Paying It Backwards”: Mom Shares McDonald’s Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“That’s Called Paying It Backwards”: Mom Shares McDonald’s Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral
31points
Work & Money

“That’s Called Paying It Backwards”: Mom Shares McDonald’s Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

There’s this thing called “paying it forward,” when a person at a drive-thru covers the cost of the order placed by the customer behind them. This results in the receipient having a delightful surprise that their food is now free, which often encourages them to repeat the move for the next in line.

However, as one person pointed out in the comments under her video, Jordan Reynolds Bailey was asked to “pay it backward.” In a now-viral TikTok clip, the woman explained that when she recently got to the McDonald’s pickup window, the employee read an entirely different order out.

After some back and forth, Jordan realized that the worker was trying to get her to pay for their own mistake.

More info: TikTok

This woman was taken aback when a McDonald’s employee asked her to pay a different, more expensive receipt

“So I just went through McDonald’s and I ordered food for myself, my son, and my husband. And I get to the window and the lady’s like, ‘Did you order three kids’ meals and a couple other things?'”

Image credits: Thabang (not the actual photo)

“And I’m like, ‘No, ours is one kids’ meal and, like, three sandwiches.’ So, anyway, she’s like ‘Uh-oh’ and she closes the window and starts talking and then runs up front. And I’m figuring, oh, she probably made the car in front of me pay for my order.”

Image credits: Jonathan Cooper (not the actual photo)

“So she opens the window up and she’s like, ‘The total is 25 something.’ And I’m like, ‘You just told me it was 17 something when I ordered my food,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, but the car in front of you paid for yours. So you’re paying for theirs.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t order that food, nor am I getting that food. So I’ll pay for the food that I ordered.'”

Image credits:RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

“So she had to get the manager to come and fix the order so I can pay for my food.”

@eyenerd87 McDonalds has lost their mind 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #fastfood #mcdonalds #crazystories ♬ original sound – Jordan Reynolds Bailey

As her video went viral, the woman provided more information on what happened in its comments section

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

There were plenty of reactions to the story, and some people also shared their own similar experiences

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

"That's Called Paying It Backwards": Mom Shares McDonald's Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A tik tok story about a mcdonalds order mix up? Really?

-1
-1point
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A TikTok story about a restaurant trying to make a customer pay more so that the till adds up.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A tik tok story about a mcdonalds order mix up? Really?

-1
-1point
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A TikTok story about a restaurant trying to make a customer pay more so that the till adds up.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda