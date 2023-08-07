“That’s Called Paying It Backwards”: Mom Shares McDonald’s Order Mix-Up, Goes Viral

There’s this thing called “paying it forward,” when a person at a drive-thru covers the cost of the order placed by the customer behind them. This results in the receipient having a delightful surprise that their food is now free, which often encourages them to repeat the move for the next in line.

However, as one person pointed out in the comments under her video, Jordan Reynolds Bailey was asked to “pay it backward.” In a now-viral TikTok clip, the woman explained that when she recently got to the McDonald’s pickup window, the employee read an entirely different order out.

After some back and forth, Jordan realized that the worker was trying to get her to pay for their own mistake.

This woman was taken aback when a McDonald’s employee asked her to pay a different, more expensive receipt

“So I just went through McDonald’s and I ordered food for myself, my son, and my husband. And I get to the window and the lady’s like, ‘Did you order three kids’ meals and a couple other things?'”

“And I’m like, ‘No, ours is one kids’ meal and, like, three sandwiches.’ So, anyway, she’s like ‘Uh-oh’ and she closes the window and starts talking and then runs up front. And I’m figuring, oh, she probably made the car in front of me pay for my order.”

“So she opens the window up and she’s like, ‘The total is 25 something.’ And I’m like, ‘You just told me it was 17 something when I ordered my food,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, but the car in front of you paid for yours. So you’re paying for theirs.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t order that food, nor am I getting that food. So I’ll pay for the food that I ordered.'”

“So she had to get the manager to come and fix the order so I can pay for my food.”

As her video went viral, the woman provided more information on what happened in its comments section

