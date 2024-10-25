Matthew Perry's Mom Reveals He Predicted His Passing In Chilling Conversation: “It Worried Me”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Perry’s mom, Suzanne Morrison, revealed the final conversation she had with her late son.

The Friends actor, who died from the acute effects of ketamine on October 28, 2023, expressed his love for his mother in a way that felt premonitory.

“He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses,” she recently told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie.

“He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now. And I’m so…’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something.”

The actor had not opened up about his feelings to her in a long time. “I didn’t think about it at the time,” Suzanne continued, “but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’ It’s been years.”

Looking back on her conversation with Matthew that day, Suzanne felt like her son somehow knew that his death was imminent.

“There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly.”



The last words he spoke to her left her concerned. “He said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’” she recalled. “And it worried me.”

Today will air the full interview with Suzanne on October 28, the first anniversary of Matthew’s death.

The 17 Again actor’s half-sister, Caitlin Morrison, also shared how she remembers Matthew nearly a year after his death.

“He had this ability to fill up a room with light,” the 43-year-old told Hello magazine on Friday (October 25). “When people were in a room with him, he had this magnetic energy. Everybody just had a smile on their face and they clung to everything he said.”

Caitlin and her dad, Keith Morrison, channeled their grief by expanding The Matthew Perry Foundation, which helps those who struggle with addiction.

“The work that I’m doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I’m sitting right next to Matthew. Working with him every day on something that was important to him,” she said.

In an exclusive interview with TODAY’s @SavannahGuthrie, Matthew Perry’s mom Suzanne Morrison recounted the tender moments she had with her son before his death. Watch the full conversation on Monday, October 28 on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/Ce8uPggN9f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 25, 2024



Matthew’s other half-siblings are Emily Morrison, 39, Maria “Mia” Perry, 38, Will Morrison, 37, and Madeline Morrison.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” his family said in a joint statement after his death.

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The actor tragically passed at the age of 54 from the acute effects of ketamine, a drug he used to treat anxiety, in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

The Friends star died nearly a year ago at his home on October 28, 2023, from the acute effects of ketamine

Since then, five people have been charged in connection to his death, including physician Dr. Mark Chavez, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic to Matthew.

The other individuals charged in connection with what prosecutors described as a “broad underground criminal network” include Kenneth Iwamasa, his personal assistant, Erik Fleming, who distributed the ketamine that killed the actor, Jasveen Sangha, who reportedly ran a “drug-selling emporium,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who contacted Dr. Chavez and sold the drug to Matthew’s assistant.