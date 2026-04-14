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“Like A Horror Movie”: Meta Faces Backlash Over Plan To Create Photoreal AI Clone Of Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg speaking on stage wearing a gray shirt against a black background about photoreal AI clone.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

“Like A Horror Movie”: Meta Faces Backlash Over Plan To Create Photoreal AI Clone Of Mark Zuckerberg

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Imagine if your boss could be everywhere, anytime, all at once. This might soon be the reality for the thousands of employees working for Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly creating an AI clone of himself, expected to be a “photorealistic” 3D copy of the billionaire tech mogul.

The vision for the chatbot is to help employees feel more connected to their founder. But netizens found it creepy to run “all decisions by robot Zuck.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly creating an AI clone of himself, expected to be a “photorealistic” 3D copy of him.
    • The AI-powered chatbot will be trained to recreate his mannerisms, tone and even voice to have real-time conversations with Meta’s employees.
    • The successful completion of Meta’s ongoing AI projects would mean that users will, at some point, be able to create AI clones of themselves.

    Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly creating an AI clone of himself

    Mark Zuckerberg smiling at an event with blurred audience in the background, related to AI clone controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/Chris Unger

    Mark Zuckerberg is closely working with Meta’s engineers to create an AI-powered copy of himself. 

    The chatbot will give employees a chance to engage with the virtual clone of one of the most powerful people in Silicon Valley.

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    Person holding smartphone with AI app icon in front of Meta logo, illustrating AI clone and Mark Zuckerberg controversy.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The hope is that employees feel “more connected” to the Facebook co-creator by interacting with the chatbot and having real-time conversations, according to a Financial Timesreport citing people familiar with the project.

    The AI-powered clone will be trained to recreate the billionaire’s mannerisms, tone and even voice, the report said.

    Digital avatar resembling Mark Zuckerberg waving hand, highlighting Meta’s photoreal AI clone controversy.

    Image credits: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg

    Zuckerberg’s pictures, voice recordings, publicly available statements and his latest thoughts on company strategies will also be fed into the system.

    The clone is expected to be able to have conversations and give feedback to employees in real time.

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    The clone is expected to be a “photorealistic” 3D copy of the billionaire tech mogul

    Mark Zuckerberg speaking on stage against black background, related to Meta’s photoreal AI clone backlash.

    Image credits: Getty/David Ramos

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    Zuckerberg is personally involved in the process of training the chatbot and sits in on the technical reviews for Meta’s AI projects.

    He also reportedly spends five to 10 hours a week working on the coding for different AI projects.

    The company’s effort to make an AI-clone of Zuckerberg is different from their “CEO agent” project, a personalised AI system being developed to help Zuckerberg access internal company information faster.

    Mark Zuckerberg smiling in front of a dark background amid Meta backlash over photoreal AI clone plans.

    Image credits: Getty/Drew Angerer

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    With a massive focus on AI projects, sources claimed the company is grappling with technical hurdles, such as the vast amount of computing power required.

    Challenges include making the AI clones look as realistic as possible and reducing delays to mimic a human conversation.

    The successful completion of the ongoing projects would mean that Meta users will, at some point, be able to create AI clones of themselves.

    The tech visionary, who has admitted to being “the most awkward person” in the past, created an avatar version of himself inside the metaverse in 2022

    Photorealistic 3D AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg created by Meta faces backlash over its lifelike design.

    Image credits: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg

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    Zuckerberg had demonstrated what an AI clone might look like while showcasing an AI “video call” feature in 2024.

    The 41-year-old was seen talking over the phone with an AI bot, but there were noticeable delays at the time. 

    The responses to the CEO’s questions were also not complex.

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    The tech visionary, who has admitted to being “the most awkward person” in the past, had created an avatar version of himself inside the metaverse in 2022.

    Mark Zuckerberg looking through a window with trees in the background, representing photoreal AI clone backlash.

    Image credits: WesterosNewsOne

    Metaverse is a broad idea for an immersive digital world where people can interact in real time using avatars.

    It was once hyped as the next big leap in how we work, socialize, and exist online. But despite the buzz, it struggled to attract mainstream users and was largely found to be underwhelming.

    Meta poured an $80 billion investment into building its dream project through its Reality Labs division, which develops the company’s VR and AR technologies.

    Outdoor stone courtyard with colorful hanging cloths and wooden tables in a photoreal AI-generated environment.

    Image credits: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg

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    One of its key products was Horizon Worlds, a social VR platform where users could explore virtual spaces and interact as avatars.

    Last month, Meta announced that it was shutting down the virtual reality social network, as the company has scaled down its metaverse vision and steered its focus on AI.

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    In 2023, Meta launched celebrity-based chatbots with the help of stars who had licensed their likeness to the company.

    These included chatbot personas modelled on Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, and Kendall Jenner. However, they failed to get enough attention and were discontinued in 2024.

     

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    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    Reports revealed that Meta now has plans of spending up to $135 billion this year alone as for the development of AI projects.

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    They are also looking to get a competitive edge over other tech giants, like Sundar Pichai’s Google, Sam Altman’s OpenAI, and Dario Amodei’s Anthropic.

    “Who is going to be the real robot?” one sarcastically asked after the news of Zuckerberg’s AI clone

    Diverse people socially distanced, connected by network lines, symbolizing AI clone backlash and Meta Zuckerberg controversy.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Netizens had strong reactions to the news of Zuckerberg’s AI clone being developed.

    “No AI clone could be more creepy than the real Zuck,” one said.

    Another wrote, “This sounds like a horror movie. You’re at work but now you have to run all decisions by robot Zuck.”

    Animated avatar resembling Mark Zuckerberg posing near virtual replicas of the Eiffel Tower and a cathedral in a digital landscape.

    Image credits: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg

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    “You mean more creepy than he already is?” another quipped.

    It’s “probably less weird than engaging with the real version,” another wrote.

    One said, “things that make you want to retreat to the woods and live like a hobbit.”

    Netizens had strong reactions to the news of Zuckerberg’s AI clone being developed

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing concern about Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: totobuilds

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: Serpentius

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Meta’s controversial plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: Nexonik

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    Tweet discussing Meta's photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg, questioning the need for hiring the real person.

    Image credits: redscarewasalie

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: Area1067

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about the creepy nature of Meta’s photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: FD1997

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    Twitter user BigPartyPack replying to a post about Meta facing backlash over photoreal AI Mark Zuckerberg clone.

    Image credits: BigPartyPack1

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    Tweet criticizing Mark Zuckerberg's absence from meetings amid Meta backlash over photoreal AI clone plans.

    Image credits: PolShitpostAlt

    Tweet by user Zorro Criollo commenting on Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg causing backlash.

    Image credits: ZorroDevOps

    Tweet reply expressing disgust with a nauseated face emoji in response to backlash over Meta’s AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: MeInTheMitten

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    Tweet discussing Meta’s photoreal AI clone plan for Mark Zuckerberg and the backlash calling it like a horror movie.

    Image credits: ModernGrindTech

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    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Meta’s photoreal AI clone plan of Mark Zuckerberg as “like a horror movie.”

    Image credits: AshaqaE

    Tweet criticizing Meta's plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg, calling it like a horror movie.

    Image credits: fateh_baseeth

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: diamai_

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    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: gnotnuk

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the backlash on Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

    Image credits: liberdus

    Screenshot of tweet criticizing Meta’s plan to create a photoreal AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg to increase engagement.

    Image credits: rizz1901

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the AI-generated version looks more human and has more emotions than the real thing...

    2
    2points
    reply
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A.I. Zuckerberg is going to dilute the value of lizard person Zuckerberg's Facebook stock and become the new owner of Meta.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the AI-generated version looks more human and has more emotions than the real thing...

    2
    2points
    reply
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A.I. Zuckerberg is going to dilute the value of lizard person Zuckerberg's Facebook stock and become the new owner of Meta.

    1
    1point
    reply
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