I've been a street artist for over 10 years. My work has always been inspired by the Geekdom and its infinite wealth. Raised by video games and the "club Dorothée" (French cartoon show), I subsequently quenched my thirst for fantasy through books, movies, manga, and board games... In short, everything that came to my hands!

I use many materials for my creations: pixel art, mosaics, drawings, stickers, paper art, and stencils. And every time I try to return a bit of pleasure that was given to me by so many talented authors and artists.

These are my latest pieces installed in Lyon (France), Villeurbanne (France), and Korčula (Croatia).

What do you guys think?

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mario x Aladdin

Mario x Aladdin

Report

63points
IN THE WOUP
POST
hyperunknown
hyperunknown
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this was in England, the artstyle would be called 8-Brit

40
40points
reply
View more comments
#2

Mario x Charmander

Mario x Charmander

Report

21points
IN THE WOUP
POST
V 2000
V 2000
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wonder if bowser is a blastoise 🤔

5
5points
reply
#3

Mario x Mickey Mouse

Mario x Mickey Mouse

Report

20points
IN THE WOUP
POST
Leonofski
Leonofski
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't even give them that idea. Disney already has too much.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Mario X Iron Man

Mario X Iron Man

Report

16points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#5

Mario x Pikachu

Mario x Pikachu

Report

15points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Mario x Snow White

Mario x Snow White

Report

15points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View more comments
#7

Mario x Blanka

Mario x Blanka

Report

14points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#8

Mario x Woody

Mario x Woody

Report

14points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#9

Mario x Chun Li

Mario x Chun Li

Report

13points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Mario x Squirtle

Mario x Squirtle

Report

13points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#11

Mario x Joker

Mario x Joker

Report

12points
IN THE WOUP
POST
Proper Panda
Proper Panda
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You want a know a how I got a these scars?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Mario x Smurfs

Mario x Smurfs

Report

12points
IN THE WOUP
POST
Shea
Shea
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

upvote for smurfsss

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#13

Mario x Gandalf

Mario x Gandalf

Report

12points
IN THE WOUP
POST
No one
No one
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YOU SHALL NOT PASS !

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Mario x The Mask

Mario x The Mask

Report

12points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View more comments
#15

Mario x Loki

Mario x Loki

Report

12points
IN THE WOUP
POST
Proper Panda
Proper Panda
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

just imagine all of "Loki" but everyone is italian

2
2points
reply
#16

Mario x Rick

Mario x Rick

Report

11points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View more comments
#17

Mario x Sonic

Mario x Sonic

Report

10points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Mario x Mega Man

Mario x Mega Man

Report

10points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Mario x Son Goku

Mario x Son Goku

Report

9points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#20

Mario x Lucky Luke

Mario x Lucky Luke

Report

9points
IN THE WOUP
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Mario x Donald Duck

Mario x Donald Duck

Report

8points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View more comments
#22

Mario x Batman

Mario x Batman

Report

8points
IN THE WOUP
POST
Never Stop Twinkling™
Never Stop Twinkling™
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'I'm the night... I'm the vengeance... I'm- ITSAME BATMARIO!'

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#23

Mario x Hellboy

Mario x Hellboy

Report

8points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#24

Mario x Peter Pan

Mario x Peter Pan

Report

6points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#25

Mario x Piccolo

Mario x Piccolo

Report

6points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#26

Mario x Luffy

Mario x Luffy

Report

4points
IN THE WOUP
POST
#27

Mario x Totoro

Mario x Totoro

Report

3points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View more comments
#28

Mario x Invincible

Mario x Invincible

Report

3points
IN THE WOUP
POST
View more comments
#29

Mario x Donkey Kong

Mario x Donkey Kong

Report

2points
IN THE WOUP
POST
Pickle me Elmo
Pickle me Elmo
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can’t beat em’ join em’

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

Mario x Flash

Mario x Flash

Report

2points
IN THE WOUP
POST
Naruto Fan
Naruto Fan
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omigod imagine that speed tho

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!