I’m A Street Artist And I Make Mario Mosaics Where He Cosplays As Different Characters (30 Pics)
I've been a street artist for over 10 years. My work has always been inspired by the Geekdom and its infinite wealth. Raised by video games and the "club Dorothée" (French cartoon show), I subsequently quenched my thirst for fantasy through books, movies, manga, and board games... In short, everything that came to my hands!
I use many materials for my creations: pixel art, mosaics, drawings, stickers, paper art, and stencils. And every time I try to return a bit of pleasure that was given to me by so many talented authors and artists.
These are my latest pieces installed in Lyon (France), Villeurbanne (France), and Korčula (Croatia).
What do you guys think?
Mario x Aladdin
If this was in England, the artstyle would be called 8-Brit
Mario x Mickey Mouse
Mario X Iron Man
Mario x Pikachu
Mario x Snow White
Mario x Blanka
Mario x Woody
Mario x Chun Li
Mario x Squirtle
Mario x Joker
Mario x Smurfs
Mario x Gandalf
Mario x The Mask
Mario x Loki
Mario x Rick
Mario x Sonic
Mario x Mega Man
Mario x Son Goku
Mario x Lucky Luke
Mario x Donald Duck
Mario x Batman
'I'm the night... I'm the vengeance... I'm- ITSAME BATMARIO!'
So cool! Love them all!
These were precious
Awesome
