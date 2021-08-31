I've been a street artist for over 10 years. My work has always been inspired by the Geekdom and its infinite wealth. Raised by video games and the "club Dorothée" (French cartoon show), I subsequently quenched my thirst for fantasy through books, movies, manga, and board games... In short, everything that came to my hands!

I use many materials for my creations: pixel art, mosaics, drawings, stickers, paper art, and stencils. And every time I try to return a bit of pleasure that was given to me by so many talented authors and artists.

These are my latest pieces installed in Lyon (France), Villeurbanne (France), and Korčula (Croatia).

What do you guys think?

More info: Instagram