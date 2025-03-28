Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Forced To Borrow From His SIL After His Wife With A Kid Keeps Wasting His Money
Family, Relationships

Guy Forced To Borrow From His SIL After His Wife With A Kid Keeps Wasting His Money

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many hardships that a person goes through in their life. Yet, one of the most common is the financial sort. Its roots can be various, but that doesn’t change the fact that it can cause people a lot of stress.

Just like for the family in today’s story. In this case, the root of their financial troubles is his wife’s reckless spending habit that can’t be tamed. They even had to borrow money from the man’s brother. And let’s just say, said brother’s wife is quite unhappy with how they are spending the borrowed money.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Some of the most common hardships people go through in their lives are financial ones

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The family in today’s story is no exception — money troubles are causing them quite a lot of stress

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The problem is that most of these troubles are brought on by the wife’s reckless spending

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dream_ maKkerzz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    For example, she keeps buying expensive gifts for friends or going way over the budget in renovations

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It came to the point that the family couldn’t properly fund their kids’ education, so they had to borrow money from the man’s brother

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getonwitit

    But now, the brother’s wife isn’t thrilled about how the loan is being spent, so she came online to ask for advice

    The OP’s brother-in-law, or her husband’s brother, is a married man with kids. And his wife, well, let’s say that the family aren’t the biggest fans of her. 

    It all comes down to both the couple’s history and their current (especially financial) state. Let’s start with history. When the man was 29, he met this woman at a Young Farmers NYE bash, where she sneaked in uninvited. They had a one-night stand and split. Until 3 weeks later, when she tracked him down to inform him about her pregnancy.

    So, the couple decided to get married 2 months later. Well, a pregnant bride isn’t anything uncommon, especially when the pregnancy is not yet visible. In fact, most pregnant brides decide to get married around the 2nd trimester, which starts around the 3rd month of pregnancy, as usually morning sickness is no longer such a trouble and, again, the belly isn’t so visible yet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The latter reasoning was used by the OP’s BIL’s bride when they got hitched very early on. Naturally, the man’s family wasn’t very thrilled with such a fast-paced relationship, but they supported him. After all, there’s no defined timeline for when a couple should get married – some date years before marriage and still end up divorcing, while others find their happily ever after when they marry quickly. It all depends on the people involved.

    A few months later, the woman gave birth and pretty soon after got pregnant again. To be more specific, within 7 weeks. Granted, it’s possible to get pregnant as little as 3 weeks after giving birth, but some experts warn moms against doing that. They say that it’s best to wait at least 6 months (in other sources a year) or ideally 18 months before getting pregnant again, as it might lessen the possibility of pregnancy complications.

    Yet, sometimes life gets in the way and changes those plans, no matter how closely you follow the suggestions of experts. Maybe that’s something that happened to the OP’s SIL; we don’t know for sure, so we can’t judge her. 

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What we can judge her for is the fact that she actually always knew that her firstborn wasn’t even her husband’s kid, but still decided to baby-trap him with a daughter. She let this secret slip once when she was pregnant and it completely devastated the man. 

    To make matters worse, that isn’t the only heartbreak she brought to her husband’s life. The second one that constantly plagues their lifestyle, is her spending habit. She doesn’t have a job, so all finances are provided by the husband, who has to relentlessly work overseas to bring money into the family. 

    Then, she goes on to spend the majority of it. For instance, buying expensive gifts for her ever-changing friends, going over the budget for kitchen renovation and things like that. Due to this, they struggle to keep up with the costs of their kids’ education. So, the man had to go to his brother’s (the OP’s husband’s) family to ask them for a loan. 

    They agreed to lend it, as long as the woman would get a proper job, to lessen their financial burdens and pay the loan back sometime in the future. Yet, now that the money has been loaned, the OP isn’t very happy with how it is being spent, so she came online to ask what could be done about this situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, to the netizens, the situation wasn’t such a brain teaser – the SIL apparently isn’t planning to change her ways, as setting conditions has clearly not helped her do that. So, instead of trying to change someone who doesn’t want to do so, the OP should try to get her money back and then never lend them anything again. Their troubles aren’t hers to clean up.

    What do you think, is netizens’ advice any good in this case? Would you suggest anything else? If yes, share it in the comments!

    Netizens pointed out that after getting the money back, the OP shouldn’t ever think about lending them any again, as the woman is clearly not planning to change her ways

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would anything change if people keep bailing her out?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would anything change if people keep bailing her out?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda