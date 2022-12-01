Though nothing is as simple as it sounds. Your potential customer might end up calling you names - such as heartless, cold, and uncompromising due to not selling your item for half the price. So if it so happens that you will be selling items online, be prepared for anything.

This time on Bored Panda we will explore the text exchanges between people who sell or buy on the Facebook marketplace, a place where anyone can add items for sale, may it be your unworn dress or a couch that is being replaced. Anything goes. It is a great way to stay green and earn some extra cash.

Some people seem to be living in an altered reality with a different outlook on common sense and norms. Or, do I dare to say, with no common sense at all? And thanks to the internet, we are able to get in contact with all sorts of people, where no one is safe from confusing conversations and weird interactions.

#1 This Is How I Deal With Dudes That Pretend To Want To Buy My Shoes To Try And Get Some Free Wank Bank Material. This Girl Wasn't Born Yesterday. My Dog Is Happy To Help

#2 Sometimes You Gotta Cut Them A Deal

#3 Thelma, Master Negotiator

#4 Trying To Give Away A Chair

#5 I’m Reporting You For Not Selling It Below Asking Price With Free Delivery

#6 I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Facebook Marketplace And I Get This Tool

#7 Baby's First Choosing Beggar

#8 Lady Begs Me To Hold My $100 Futon For 2 Weeks, I Say Yes. She Says She Will Pay $5 For It Now And Give The Rest Later, I Say No. A Week Later She Wants A 50% Price Break

#9 Trying To Sell A Bass. The Guy Poorly Hits On Me Repeating, Then Offers Less Than A Fifth Of The Price

#10 Holy Stupidity

#11 Such A Tempting Offer

#12 Selling Anything On Facebook

#13 This Person Trying To Sell A Cracked Leather Sofa As "Animal Print"

#14 Interesting Person I Met On Facebook Marketplace, Apparently You Need To Be Struggling In Life To Sell Things

#15 I Love Selling Stuff On Facebook

#16 Wanting A Free TV Delivered

#17 Selling Stuff Online

#18 He’s Gotta Be Trolling Me. But Then Again It’s Facebook Marketplace So I’m Conflicted

#19 Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free

#20 That Escalated Quickly. They Also Wanted Me To Drop The Price By Half

#21 Guy Kept Saying He Was Willing To Give Me The Asking Price For My Xbox Then Would Suddenly Not Have The Money

#22 This Person Selling Not-At-All Stolen Lingerie

#23 Marketplace Beggar Suffers From Selective Reading

#24 Is The Price Negotiable? No? Okay, How About I Just Pay Less Than You're Asking Anyway? Final Offer

#25 My Friend Tried Selling Candles At A Price Cheaper Than They Would Be At The Store, But Apparently, That's Not Cheap Enough

#26 My Friend Told Me He Was Selling Furniture On The Facebook Marketplace. He Sent Me This The Next Day

#27 Trying To Sell Things Online As A Woman In 2018

#28 First Time Ever Listed Something On Facebook Marketplace, Truly An Amazing Bartering Strategy

#29 The Joy Of The Facebook Market

#30 Facebook Marketplace Giving Us Gems Again

#31 Looking For A Better Deal Than $1 On Facebook Marketplace

#32 Not That Great, But The Best One I've Ever Gotten

#33 I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she's getting married in 9 weeks and can't afford the fuel.



#34 I'm Just Trying To Sell A Desk On Facebook Marketplace

#35 I’ll Buy Your Table, But You Pay Me

#36 Was Selling Some Worn-Once Dr. Martens On Facebook Marketplace For $150, Took It Down To $80 Pick-Up. Day Of Pick Up, I Get This. Yeah Right, Lady

#37 I Didn't Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount

#38 Get Rid Of It By Paying Me

#39 Facebook Marketplace Is Fun Sometimes

#40 Guy Offers Me Half My Asking Price Then Tries The "Sick Son" Sob Story When It Doesn't Work. Plus A Little Bit Of Pawn Stars

#41 Interested... For Free Plus Delivery

#42 Free Wardrobe - I'm An "Idot" For Not Including Delivery

#43 I Was Giving Away A Fish Tank With Everything Needed. I Was Very Clear That It Was For Pick Up, Not Delivery. No, I Don’t Want A Picture Of Your Feet

#44 The Delivery Fee Is 20 Euro

#45 Best Negotiator I've Ever Seen

#46 When You Post On Facebook Marketplace, And Your First Two Patrons Are Scammers

#47 Anyone Need A Fridge?

#48 Good Old Facebook Marketplace

#49 Giving Away A Free Chaise. Thought I Was Being Nice By Not Making Her Wait Until 4p, Since She Is Going To Be In My Area At 2:30 Instead, we get detailed demands of exactly when she’d like us to move this free furniture. Peep the forecast. Marketplace is wild.



#50 Facebook Marketplace Is A Magical Place

#51 Today I Learned That You Can Report People On Marketplace For "Intentionally Low Offers"

#52 Facebook Marketplace Is Something Else

#53 When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price

#54 The Facebook Marketplace Is Terrible

#55 All Because I Wouldn't Accept A $10 Return On Facebook Marketplace

#56 Oh, Facebook Marketplace

#57 Please Leave Me Alone - We Are Sleeping

#58 Never Thought I’d Encounter One Myself, Guess That’s What Happens When You Sell Stuff Online

#59 Picture From A Friend's Facebook, Annoyed Because He’s Not Close Enough To Collect Her Free Item

#60 Guy Got Mad When I Told Him Someone Else Was Willing To Pay The Asking Price

#61 I Did Get My Asking Price ($75) From Someone Else

#62 Beggar Is A Well Know Reseller In Our Area Known For Low-Balling, Threw A Tantrum When I Didn't Allow Him To Make A Profit (Prices Are In Aud)

#63 Bed Frame Was Listed For $60, But This Guy Offered Me $70 If I Would Let Him Be Next In Line So I skipped a bunch of people willing to pay full price just for him to backtrack and try to lowball me.



#64 Bought This Gym Equipment Last Year For £120, Had It Up For £100. Firstly Asks If I Can Half The Price, Then Asks If I Can Make A Three Hour Round Trip To Drop It To Them

#65 “I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

#66 What Do You Mean You Won’t Drive 20 Minutes Each Way, Knock $150 Off The Price And Not Want A Little Extra For Delivery?

#67 Posted For $40 And They Want It For Free With Delivery

#68 Total Stranger Selling TV On Marketplace For $364. TV Sells For $340 New At Walmart. He Said He Needed It Gone ASAP. I Lowballed At $250. He Replied I Guess Reasonably

#69 Let Me Go Ahead And Steal This Gift Card, Try To Use It, And Then Sell It When It Doesn't Work

#70 Classic Facebook Marketplace