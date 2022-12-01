Some people seem to be living in an altered reality with a different outlook on common sense and norms. Or, do I dare to say, with no common sense at all? And thanks to the internet, we are able to get in contact with all sorts of people, where no one is safe from confusing conversations and weird interactions.

This time on Bored Panda we will explore the text exchanges between people who sell or buy on the Facebook marketplace, a place where anyone can add items for sale, may it be your unworn dress or a couch that is being replaced. Anything goes. It is a great way to stay green and earn some extra cash.

Though nothing is as simple as it sounds. Your potential customer might end up calling you names - such as heartless, cold, and uncompromising due to not selling your item for half the price. So if it so happens that you will be selling items online, be prepared for anything.

#1

This Is How I Deal With Dudes That Pretend To Want To Buy My Shoes To Try And Get Some Free Wank Bank Material. This Girl Wasn't Born Yesterday. My Dog Is Happy To Help

Bradders33 Report

#2

Sometimes You Gotta Cut Them A Deal

EnemeeSpoded Report

#3

Thelma, Master Negotiator

jshah500 Report

#4

Trying To Give Away A Chair

smokeyd94 Report

#5

I’m Reporting You For Not Selling It Below Asking Price With Free Delivery

wcollins260 Report

#6

I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Facebook Marketplace And I Get This Tool

AZsonny Report

#7

Baby's First Choosing Beggar

OwenSixteen Report

#8

Lady Begs Me To Hold My $100 Futon For 2 Weeks, I Say Yes. She Says She Will Pay $5 For It Now And Give The Rest Later, I Say No. A Week Later She Wants A 50% Price Break

ThisAintItChieftain Report

#9

Trying To Sell A Bass. The Guy Poorly Hits On Me Repeating, Then Offers Less Than A Fifth Of The Price

queenofdastupids Report

#10

Holy Stupidity

decentbirthday Report

#11

Such A Tempting Offer

domthebrit Report

#12

Selling Anything On Facebook

brieet Report

#13

This Person Trying To Sell A Cracked Leather Sofa As "Animal Print"

JFL3 Report

#14

Interesting Person I Met On Facebook Marketplace, Apparently You Need To Be Struggling In Life To Sell Things

Darthshroomzski Report

#15

I Love Selling Stuff On Facebook

poskus8 Report

#16

Wanting A Free TV Delivered

TaoTeChing81 Report

#17

Selling Stuff Online

alliwanabeiselchapo Report

#18

He’s Gotta Be Trolling Me. But Then Again It’s Facebook Marketplace So I’m Conflicted

reddit.com Report

#19

Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free

starksnarksharks Report

#20

That Escalated Quickly. They Also Wanted Me To Drop The Price By Half

Gooeyyooeyygoop Report

#21

Guy Kept Saying He Was Willing To Give Me The Asking Price For My Xbox Then Would Suddenly Not Have The Money

20Characters3Numbers Report

#22

This Person Selling Not-At-All Stolen Lingerie

goody_gumdrop Report

#23

Marketplace Beggar Suffers From Selective Reading

gestella Report

#24

Is The Price Negotiable? No? Okay, How About I Just Pay Less Than You're Asking Anyway? Final Offer

cookiewhisperer Report

#25

My Friend Tried Selling Candles At A Price Cheaper Than They Would Be At The Store, But Apparently, That's Not Cheap Enough

agentteddybear Report

#26

My Friend Told Me He Was Selling Furniture On The Facebook Marketplace. He Sent Me This The Next Day

cjorgen Report

#27

Trying To Sell Things Online As A Woman In 2018

bella_san Report

#28

First Time Ever Listed Something On Facebook Marketplace, Truly An Amazing Bartering Strategy

pleasedropthes0ap Report

#29

The Joy Of The Facebook Market

Brzam Report

#30

Facebook Marketplace Giving Us Gems Again

goatnamedoliver Report

#31

Looking For A Better Deal Than $1 On Facebook Marketplace

thepartydj Report

#32

Not That Great, But The Best One I've Ever Gotten

meghan_beans Report

#33

I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off

Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she's getting married in 9 weeks and can't afford the fuel.

little_jumbo Report

#34

I'm Just Trying To Sell A Desk On Facebook Marketplace

Rayamine Report

#35

I’ll Buy Your Table, But You Pay Me

Afromain19 Report

#36

Was Selling Some Worn-Once Dr. Martens On Facebook Marketplace For $150, Took It Down To $80 Pick-Up. Day Of Pick Up, I Get This. Yeah Right, Lady

emmarwilk Report

#37

I Didn't Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount

TheDoctorGomez Report

#38

Get Rid Of It By Paying Me

reddit.com Report

#39

Facebook Marketplace Is Fun Sometimes

GreatWhiteMonkey Report

#40

Guy Offers Me Half My Asking Price Then Tries The "Sick Son" Sob Story When It Doesn't Work. Plus A Little Bit Of Pawn Stars

broiled_tater Report

#41

Interested... For Free Plus Delivery

SlowShoes Report

#42

Free Wardrobe - I'm An "Idot" For Not Including Delivery

pacosano Report

#43

I Was Giving Away A Fish Tank With Everything Needed. I Was Very Clear That It Was For Pick Up, Not Delivery. No, I Don’t Want A Picture Of Your Feet

kimarumon Report

#44

The Delivery Fee Is 20 Euro

loukasyama Report

#45

Best Negotiator I've Ever Seen

Rhysey Report

#46

When You Post On Facebook Marketplace, And Your First Two Patrons Are Scammers

KrylonMaestro Report

#47

Anyone Need A Fridge?

Sco-Ducks Report

#48

Good Old Facebook Marketplace

OnlyCarpets Report

#49

Giving Away A Free Chaise. Thought I Was Being Nice By Not Making Her Wait Until 4p, Since She Is Going To Be In My Area At 2:30

Instead, we get detailed demands of exactly when she'd like us to move this free furniture. Peep the forecast. Marketplace is wild.

tessaro12 Report

#50

Facebook Marketplace Is A Magical Place

laurenj2210 Report

#51

Today I Learned That You Can Report People On Marketplace For "Intentionally Low Offers"

justabritincanada Report

#52

Facebook Marketplace Is Something Else

reddit.com Report

#53

When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price

lorrenzo Report

#54

The Facebook Marketplace Is Terrible

TheSurgeon83 Report

#55

All Because I Wouldn't Accept A $10 Return On Facebook Marketplace

MsPrincessPeaches Report

#56

Oh, Facebook Marketplace

joefack Report

#57

Please Leave Me Alone - We Are Sleeping

EdwardTennant Report

#58

Never Thought I’d Encounter One Myself, Guess That’s What Happens When You Sell Stuff Online

reddit.com Report

#59

Picture From A Friend's Facebook, Annoyed Because He’s Not Close Enough To Collect Her Free Item

NatHammond1 Report

#60

Guy Got Mad When I Told Him Someone Else Was Willing To Pay The Asking Price

Tree_Chop Report

#61

I Did Get My Asking Price ($75) From Someone Else

SWTmemes Report

#62

Beggar Is A Well Know Reseller In Our Area Known For Low-Balling, Threw A Tantrum When I Didn't Allow Him To Make A Profit (Prices Are In Aud)

DimiBlue Report

#63

Bed Frame Was Listed For $60, But This Guy Offered Me $70 If I Would Let Him Be Next In Line

So I skipped a bunch of people willing to pay full price just for him to backtrack and try to lowball me.

MrsJordanHarris Report

#64

Bought This Gym Equipment Last Year For £120, Had It Up For £100. Firstly Asks If I Can Half The Price, Then Asks If I Can Make A Three Hour Round Trip To Drop It To Them

Specialist-Artist778 Report

#65

“I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

IronWurmple Report

#66

What Do You Mean You Won’t Drive 20 Minutes Each Way, Knock $150 Off The Price And Not Want A Little Extra For Delivery?

anonmanonchon Report

#67

Posted For $40 And They Want It For Free With Delivery

astavs23 Report

#68

Total Stranger Selling TV On Marketplace For $364. TV Sells For $340 New At Walmart. He Said He Needed It Gone ASAP. I Lowballed At $250. He Replied I Guess Reasonably

wherethefernwehgrows Report

#69

Let Me Go Ahead And Steal This Gift Card, Try To Use It, And Then Sell It When It Doesn't Work

Malnourishedkittens Report

#70

Classic Facebook Marketplace

ltawbee Report

#71

I Guess That Is A First

