106 Examples Of Infuriating People On Facebook Marketplace
Some people seem to be living in an altered reality with a different outlook on common sense and norms. Or, do I dare to say, with no common sense at all? And thanks to the internet, we are able to get in contact with all sorts of people, where no one is safe from confusing conversations and weird interactions.
This time on Bored Panda we will explore the text exchanges between people who sell or buy on the Facebook marketplace, a place where anyone can add items for sale, may it be your unworn dress or a couch that is being replaced. Anything goes. It is a great way to stay green and earn some extra cash.
Though nothing is as simple as it sounds. Your potential customer might end up calling you names - such as heartless, cold, and uncompromising due to not selling your item for half the price. So if it so happens that you will be selling items online, be prepared for anything.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Is How I Deal With Dudes That Pretend To Want To Buy My Shoes To Try And Get Some Free Wank Bank Material. This Girl Wasn't Born Yesterday. My Dog Is Happy To Help
Sometimes You Gotta Cut Them A Deal
Zoom in on his profile pic, he’s like Elon Musk’s secret twin
Thelma, Master Negotiator
Trying To Give Away A Chair
I’m Reporting You For Not Selling It Below Asking Price With Free Delivery
I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Facebook Marketplace And I Get This Tool
“I mean do it for your customers” B***H THEY BARELY KNOW YOU—
Baby's First Choosing Beggar
Lady Begs Me To Hold My $100 Futon For 2 Weeks, I Say Yes. She Says She Will Pay $5 For It Now And Give The Rest Later, I Say No. A Week Later She Wants A 50% Price Break
Trying To Sell A Bass. The Guy Poorly Hits On Me Repeating, Then Offers Less Than A Fifth Of The Price
Holy Stupidity
Such A Tempting Offer
Well, someone’s as idiot and a twat, but we disagree on who it is.
Selling Anything On Facebook
This Person Trying To Sell A Cracked Leather Sofa As "Animal Print"
Interesting Person I Met On Facebook Marketplace, Apparently You Need To Be Struggling In Life To Sell Things
I Love Selling Stuff On Facebook
Wanting A Free TV Delivered
The other person was in the wrong, but I think OP came off a bit…strong. (please don’t downvote just my opinion)
Selling Stuff Online
He’s Gotta Be Trolling Me. But Then Again It’s Facebook Marketplace So I’m Conflicted
Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free
Dude you’re literally going to be there TO BUY A F*****G MICROWAVE. Please make the last two brain cells stick together and at least realize that
That Escalated Quickly. They Also Wanted Me To Drop The Price By Half
Guy Kept Saying He Was Willing To Give Me The Asking Price For My Xbox Then Would Suddenly Not Have The Money
This Person Selling Not-At-All Stolen Lingerie
The front kinda looks like a di…actually never mind.
Marketplace Beggar Suffers From Selective Reading
Is The Price Negotiable? No? Okay, How About I Just Pay Less Than You're Asking Anyway? Final Offer
My Friend Tried Selling Candles At A Price Cheaper Than They Would Be At The Store, But Apparently, That's Not Cheap Enough
My Friend Told Me He Was Selling Furniture On The Facebook Marketplace. He Sent Me This The Next Day
Trying To Sell Things Online As A Woman In 2018
First Time Ever Listed Something On Facebook Marketplace, Truly An Amazing Bartering Strategy
The Joy Of The Facebook Market
Facebook Marketplace Giving Us Gems Again
Looking For A Better Deal Than $1 On Facebook Marketplace
Not That Great, But The Best One I've Ever Gotten
I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off
Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she's getting married in 9 weeks and can't afford the fuel.
I'm Just Trying To Sell A Desk On Facebook Marketplace
I’ll Buy Your Table, But You Pay Me
Was Selling Some Worn-Once Dr. Martens On Facebook Marketplace For $150, Took It Down To $80 Pick-Up. Day Of Pick Up, I Get This. Yeah Right, Lady
I Didn't Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount
You can pay me full price and this will entertain your kids for hours. That’s a super deal. I might agree to include some condoms for free.
Get Rid Of It By Paying Me
Facebook Marketplace Is Fun Sometimes
Guy Offers Me Half My Asking Price Then Tries The "Sick Son" Sob Story When It Doesn't Work. Plus A Little Bit Of Pawn Stars
Interested... For Free Plus Delivery
Free Wardrobe - I'm An "Idot" For Not Including Delivery
I Was Giving Away A Fish Tank With Everything Needed. I Was Very Clear That It Was For Pick Up, Not Delivery. No, I Don’t Want A Picture Of Your Feet
The Delivery Fee Is 20 Euro
Best Negotiator I've Ever Seen
When You Post On Facebook Marketplace, And Your First Two Patrons Are Scammers
Anyone Need A Fridge?
Good Old Facebook Marketplace
Giving Away A Free Chaise. Thought I Was Being Nice By Not Making Her Wait Until 4p, Since She Is Going To Be In My Area At 2:30
Instead, we get detailed demands of exactly when she’d like us to move this free furniture. Peep the forecast. Marketplace is wild.
Facebook Marketplace Is A Magical Place
Today I Learned That You Can Report People On Marketplace For "Intentionally Low Offers"
Facebook Marketplace Is Something Else
When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price
The Facebook Marketplace Is Terrible
All Because I Wouldn't Accept A $10 Return On Facebook Marketplace
Oh, Facebook Marketplace
Please Leave Me Alone - We Are Sleeping
Never Thought I’d Encounter One Myself, Guess That’s What Happens When You Sell Stuff Online
Picture From A Friend's Facebook, Annoyed Because He’s Not Close Enough To Collect Her Free Item
Guy Got Mad When I Told Him Someone Else Was Willing To Pay The Asking Price
I Did Get My Asking Price ($75) From Someone Else
Beggar Is A Well Know Reseller In Our Area Known For Low-Balling, Threw A Tantrum When I Didn't Allow Him To Make A Profit (Prices Are In Aud)
Bed Frame Was Listed For $60, But This Guy Offered Me $70 If I Would Let Him Be Next In Line
So I skipped a bunch of people willing to pay full price just for him to backtrack and try to lowball me.
Bought This Gym Equipment Last Year For £120, Had It Up For £100. Firstly Asks If I Can Half The Price, Then Asks If I Can Make A Three Hour Round Trip To Drop It To Them
“I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”
What Do You Mean You Won’t Drive 20 Minutes Each Way, Knock $150 Off The Price And Not Want A Little Extra For Delivery?
Posted For $40 And They Want It For Free With Delivery
Total Stranger Selling TV On Marketplace For $364. TV Sells For $340 New At Walmart. He Said He Needed It Gone ASAP. I Lowballed At $250. He Replied I Guess Reasonably
Those are all really awful things to say to someone. I think the OP could have handled that situation a little better too