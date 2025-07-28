The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Located in the Pacific typhoon belt, it experiences an average of 20 typhoons a year. Rising sea levels, intensifying storms and coastal erosion are having a profound impact on the environment and the people who depend on the sea for their livelihoods, food and cultural identity. In response to these growing challenges, mangrove restoration has emerged as a beacon of hope for vulnerable coastal communities. Through grassroots efforts and collaborative initiatives with local governments, NGOs and community-based organisations, mangrove restoration projects have gained momentum across the Philippines. These efforts are empowering people and building environmental resilience, reducing vulnerability to climate impacts while enhancing biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of millions of Filipinos who rely on fishing as their main source of income.



“01 - Portrait of Rosalie Inso and her son Raymark in the coastal village of Buluan. Rosalie is the president of the BBFO, a 45-member community organization that has been working for 20 years to protect the area's coastal and marine resources. BBFO members have reforested 167 hectares of mangrove forest in the area with financial support from the local government unit, which paid them for each mangrove seed they planted in designated areas. With this extra income from fishing, Rosalie was able to pay for Raymark's studies, now a teacher. He says, "I owe a lot to my mother and her efforts to provide for my studies. I used to plant mangrove seeds with her when I was a child, and now I have the opportunity to teach my students the importance of contributing to the restoration of the environment in which we live". 02 - Most coastal communities in the Philippines depend on fishing for their livelihood. Families start involving their children from a very young age in what is their main business, teaching them how to catch and sell fish. Today, thanks to the educational campaigns of organizations like COMFAS, fisherfolk know more about environmental restoration and how it goes hand in hand with sustainable management of their waters. This gives them the opportunity to pass on to the new generation a useful knowledge needed to build their future resilience in both sustainably managing their fish resources while replanting mangroves forests. 03 - On November 8, 2013, Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) tore through Eastern Samar, becoming one of the strongest typhoons ever recorded. With winds reaching catastrophic speeds, the storm claimed at least 6,000 lives and left millions without homes, livelihoods, and basic infrastructure. Among the the hardest hit communities was Guiuan, where the storm made landfall and entire villages were wiped out by its fierce winds and surging waves. The haunting image of a lone house frame, now stranded in the mangroves, is a stark reminder of the storm's wrath. A symbol of the fragile boundary between human life and nature's most devastating forces, forever altered by the growing intensity of climate change. 04 - Handayan Island women monitor the growth of transplanted mangroves. The province of Bohol was the hardest hit in Central Visayas when Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) hit the coast in 2011. Many residents lost their homes and other family members, and those who survived said Odette was the strongest storm they had ever experienced in their lives. Since 2021, with support from ZSL, coastal communities have been engaged in mangrove restoration to rebuild the natural barrier that protects them during these violent storms. Indeed, mangrove forests provide critical protection for communities vulnerable to sea level rise and severe weather events caused by climate change. The deep network of tree roots holds the landscape together, acting as a shield that can potentially save lives. 05 - Maria measures the height of a newly planted mangrove on Mahanay Island and tracks its growth as part of the Rehabilitating Mangrove Greenbelts for Coastal Protection project. This initiative focuses on restoring mangrove forests that were degraded or devastated by typhoons in Getafe and Talibon. By actively involving local communities, especially women, these projects rebuild vital coastal ecosystems while increasing resilience to future storms. In the process, they provide sustainable income for villagers and empower them to participate in conservation efforts that directly impact their livelihoods. The role of women in these projects highlights a powerful truth: gender equality is not just a social issue, it is a critical element of climate action. When women are given equal opportunities to contribute to environmental solutions, entire communities become more resilient and the fight against climate change grows stronger. 06 - In Barangay Conception, the small-scale fisherfolk of KGMC have spent nearly four decades restoring their local marine ecosystem, turning the tide against the destructive fishing practices that once ravaged these waters. Since 1986, the community has replanted more than 50 hectares of mangroves and transformed abandoned, polluted fishponds into thriving coastal forests. This grassroots-led rewilding effort has revived biodiversity and brought back wild groupers, crabs, clams and shrimp, while improving livelihoods and reinforcing the interdependence between people and a healthy ocean. As climate threats escalate across the Philippines, Kabasalan stands as a model of resilience and ecological stewardship, proving that local action can protect both community and environment.”