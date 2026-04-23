There is a small minority of workers, however, who don’t seem to have a care in the world when it comes to following the rules. Bosses on Reddit have been recalling the most ridiculous reasons they’ve ever had to fire a worker, so we’ve gathered their best stories below. From catching them participating in illegal activity to simply doing the stupidest things possible while on the clock, people have apparently lost their jobs for every reason under the sun. Enjoy reading through these tales, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe didn’t come straight out of a sitcom !

In almost every single U.S. state, employers can fire workers at any time for pretty much any reason. Obviously, this is usually not done for arbitrary reasons, but employees know how much power their bosses hold. So they typically try to stay on their good side, even if that means smiling through pain and frustration.

#1 When I was 17 I worked at Wendy's and one night one of my coworkers had a really bad asthma attack in the back room... the manager insisted that no one call for an ambulance because the company would be liable, after about 10 minutes of this girl gasping for breath on the floor I picked her up and took her to the ER where they gave her a shot of something to fix it... when I got back to work they fired me for leaving during my shift... I didn't even fight it that was the worst job I've ever had.

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#2 We had a kid that worked at the deli in the supermarket from my home town who was fired after he ate all the skin off of every rotisserie chicken they had.

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#3 I was fired from a dog kennel for unknowingly playing with a wolf.



She thought I knew it was a wolf and I was being a reckless teenager.

#4 I wasn't a boss at the time but I had a co-worker that decided to leave work on the clock to pick up his friend. About an hour goes by and the store gets a call; it was my co-worker, he had to explain to management that he was in the back of a cop car for drag-racing. The funny part is management had no idea he had left.

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#5 I had a new employee I had trained for about a week straight (We'll call him bob). His first day came around and it's time for his shift, no bob. I tried to call bob no answer. Thirty minutes later still no bob. finally an hour and a half later he calls the shop. His excuse "my mom wanted to take me shopping and said you would understand. I'll be there in thirty minutes". My retort "Oh no rush, turn in your apron and name badge when ever" *click*.

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#6 Fired a girl for hiding in a walking cooler and eating candy right out of the box with bare hands.(managed a DQ) I walked in, caught her with her hands literally in the cookie jar...and she still tried to deny it.



Ahhh...gotta love fast food.

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#7 A girl at a gas station got fired for stealing a sausage biscuit. She went to the bathroom to eat it, and tried flushing the evidence. Ended up stopping the toilet up with the biscuit and plastic wrapper. Manager comes in to find the employee freaking out with an overflowing toilet with biscuit pieces all over the floor.



It was only her 3rd day there.

#8 Sister had to fire my aunt. She got her a job at a call center for a cable provider. Aunt decided she didn't want to work for a few days, called in and said her husband died. Sister found out when co workers were pooling money to send flowers...It did not end well. Uncle never knew he died!

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#9 He took pictures of another co-worker pooping and posted it on facebook. The pooper wanted to press charges for s****l harassment. These were guys in their 30's.

#10 I witnessed an amazing termination. I work for a staffing agency with two different divisions - one industrial temporary and one more managerial level.



I was in the middle of interviewing a guy who had just walked in claiming to have been laid off from a company the industrial temporary side works with.



During the interview one of my coworkers from the temporary side walked through and screamed "Damnit Ray! We fired you this morning! Get out of the building!"



Apparently the day before the guy pulled a knife on his boss, and his boss defended himself with a piece of lead pipe. They kept fighting and ran into the parking lot going at each other until quite a crowd formed. No one was seriously hurt, but you can't just try to knife people in the parking lot.



When I asked him why he pulled a knife he said it was because his new boss was "acting like he was better than me when I'm twice his age."



TL;DR - Guy pulls a knife on boss, boss strikes back with a lead pipe - gets fired. Guy comes back the next day to try to interview for a job with the same company.

#11 I'm gonna sound like whiny t**t, but he farted on me and called me a "tar baby".

#12 My wife had to fire a Guitar Center employee, because he came to work late. His excuse? **He was wired all night from smoking catnip.** He wanted to feel what cats feel.

#13 We had a guy at one of the bases I went to get medically discharged (psych problems) for bouncing an imaginary basketball all the time. And I mean all. The. Time. Sitting in the break room? Dribbling it. Walking to his vehicle? Bouncing it with him. On the computer? Yup. They even had someone "spy" on him when he was home alone. Sure enough, he was dribbling that imaginary ball. So long story short, he ended up getting medically retired. On his last day, he shot the ball into the trash can and said, "guess I don't need that anymore." Dude was faking the whole time, for almost two years, just to get med boarded and get out.

#14 Our company had a corporate apartment we used mostly for out of town clients when they came in for meetings. i usually handled the maintenance of it: monitoring the cleaning service, setting up fresh flowers, fruit basket etc. for whenever it was going to be used. eventually i got promoted & assigned those duties to my new assistant. one day she called in sick, so when i found out a client was in town last minute i offered him the apartment for the night, and met him there to show him where everything was since he'd never stayed there before. imagine my (and his) surprise when i opened the front door to find my assistant and her boyfriend (?) engaging in a little friendly game of oral s*x on the living room carpet.



after i slammed the door shut and hurriedly got him in a cab to a hotel, i went back to work and listened to my voicemail. she had called to apologize **for having lied about being sick.** no apologies about the live s*x show we'd just witnessed. just "sorry, i wasn't really sick, i just wanted a day off'. needless to say, that was the first of many days off for her.

#15 Well i was fired because i made a shrimp slushie in the slushie machine.

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#16 Not the boss but there was a blind guy working at my company who would take naps while sitting at his computer, took them a while to catch on.

#17 Wasn't capable of firing anyone, but I did contract work that occasionally involved training new hires. Light construction was involved, as well as the usage of basic tools like mallets, screwdrivers, tape measures, etc.



Had a guy come in for his first day on a site in Florida. Started showing him and a few others the ropes, and after about an hour, let them at it. Everyone was doing fine and then I notice he's just setting things up without measuring first. I remind him I have several tape measures and a yardstick if he needs it.



Turns out he couldn't read a ruler and didn't think that would be a problem in construction. Its just building, right?





He did not last the week.

#18 I had an employee apologize to two different tables for forgetting to put their food order in. They had been waiting like 45 minutes and nothing had been entered into the system.



We looked at the camera system because he had been acting weird all day. After he wrote down their order, he proceeded to go outside and fire up a joint. He was apparently too high to remember to put in the order.



It was his first, and last day.



EDIT: Sorry for the confusion, I meant it was his first day on the floor by himself. He had a week's training before.

#19 Every day at lunch, she would drink roughly half of her Jimmy Johns (or whatever) soda, then take it with her to the bathroom to fill it back up with whiskey. She did a pretty good job covering up the smell, and since she did it from day 1 it wasn't immediately obvious that she was getting drunk.



Found out on day 4 when she knocked her full cup over and we all got punched with the smell of booze in the afternoon.

#20 Wasn't me, but a guy in my class got fired from one of our local stores when he was caught j**king off with an apple that had a hole in it. We called him applejacks for the rest of the year.

#21 In the 1990s I was managing the snowmaking department and supervised the crew for a popular ski resort. We worked 7pm - 7 am and by our first break (about 10pm) everything in our area was closed so you had to bring your lunch, snacks or anything else or you were up s**t creek.



We had a new hire named Nino who was a huge Samoan guy. Nino was a d**n hard worker when he wasn't drunk. He showed up several times completely trashed and I'd send him home. (employee housing which was within crawling distance) This really didn't bother me because we had a b****s crew and the slack was easily picked up.



Sometimes it was more trouble than it was worth having him there because of the crazy s**t he would do. Once, he drained a water line that held about 7500 gallons right onto the middle of a popular intermediate run. It was 6am when I discovered the massive glacier he had created. I had to go get a grooming cat and attempt to break it up before we opened. I roped off the area and finished clearing the ice at about 11am, well after opening. I covered for his a*s because I felt bad for him and told the hill manager that it was a busted hose that caused it. This was strike 1 for him.



Strike 2 was when he decided it would be ok to try clean the inside of every grooming cat interior with lemon pledge. Seats, hand controls and all, including the windows. It took 3 hours to clean up that waxy, hazy s**t.



Strike 3 was one of the most W*F incidents I have ever seen in the workplace. Nino showed up for work sober for once but started asking if anyone had any food. He hasn't been to the store and had nothing in his shack in employee housing. At lunch (midnightish) he was nowhere to be found and didn't show up when the break was over. We chalked it up to him going somewhere to get drunk.



At about 4am I'm the only snowmaker near the main lodge at the bottom of the mountain when I hear an explosion somewhere near one of the chairlifts. I head towards where I heard this explosion and it was not a pop. Or a bang. It was a window shattering, car alarm tripping explosion. As I near the area where I heard this blast come from I see the flashlights from the security guards waving in all directions. I get to the chairlift and see this large naked man covered in what looks like s**t and blood is flowing from his face. As I dismount my snowmobile I realize its Nino. He's standing there naked and badly hurt. He starts screaming at me to help as he covers his face. There are f*****g chili beans everywhere. I see the security guards running towards us and I'm on my radio with first aid getting the emts on the way.



I'm trying to look at Nino and calm him down. His face is a mess of blood, glass chili beans and a corn chip shaped piece of sheet metal embedded in the side of his head. The security guys are here now and they're as bewildered as I am. We get Nino down to the day lodge deck where we lay him down on a rubber door mat. Emts show up and get him packaged for transport.



As I go to leave the day lodge I notice there are chili beans all over the place, little clusters here and there, chili beans on the roof, windows and peppered all over the snow. I follow the intensity of the bean blast to the main chairlift nearest the lodge.



The "lift shack" which is the indoor control room for thar chairlift (for you non skiers/boaders out there) looks like it had been b**bed. This isn't some old 1950s plywood lift shack either, this is a multi million dollar high speed quad "lift shack". The windows are gone. The door is hanging on by only it's lower hinge. Chili beans everywhere. And blood. It smelled like Taco Bell and burnt electronics. That fried amp smell, with cheese. The control panel is missing knobs and LCD panels are shattered. The 3x5" aluminum window frame was blown out and laying on the ground in the loading area of the lift. Whatever happened here was big.



The lift was shut down until they could repair it. I went to visit Nino at a nearby hospital. He tells me it goes down like this:



He was looking for food so He went to he lodge and found a can of chili beans by the kitchen loading dock. Nino couldn't get in to cook them so he decides to go to the liftshack and see if they had a microwave in there (which many did). His clothes were wet so He turned on the heater and hung his clothes up to get dry while He ate.

There wasn't a microwave in there but finds an old space heater. This was a 1970s exposed element (like a toaster) heater. I had used it myself hundreds of times in the past and it kicked a*s. Well Nino turns the heater onto its back and places the 3 GALLON can of chili beans on it, apparently unopened.

Nino plops his naked a*s into one of the chairs as his beans cook and his clothes dry.



Nino falls asleep.



Chili beans everywhere. He can't hear, his eyes are swollen shut and he has a piece of metal in his head. He then tells me he didn't know where he was or how he got there. He said he couldn't even remember who he was. Nino must have been out for a minute because it took me a couple to get to him and he was still in Narnia when I approached him that night.



I didn't really have to fire him. I don't think I legally could under the circumstances anyways. Nino never came back. He left all his s**t in his employee shack and didn't even come to pick up his last check.



TL:DR - Almost d***h by chili beans.



Snowmaker falls asleep naked in a lift shack with the heater on and a huge can of unopened chili beans on it. Chili beans explode and demolishes chairlift control room and almost ends naked snowmaker with shrapnel/concussion. (Snowmaker had disrobed to dry his wet clothes.).

#22 She sent us a text that she was skipping her shift to do c*****e. She then sent us a text immediately afterward that the previous text was meant for someone else and she was resigning.



EDIT: Since so many people have been asking:



1. She had been late or skipped shifts many times before, this was not her first offense.



2. She was a known heavy drinker, and had m[ent]ioned other d***s before.



3. She was not a clever person.

#23 When I managed a p***o theater/adult toy store, I had to sit down with an employee and go over surveillance footage of him stealing a "pocket p***y" and using it in my stock room. I then handed him his final check, minus the cost of the damaged product. The most awkward and entertaining termination I ever had to conduct.

#24 Not my story, but when my dad was in charge of HR for this company, he had to fire an employee for asking another employee if she shaved her p***y. Apparently, the female employee was sitting in the break room when the man just sauntered in there, sat next to her for a minute or so, and then popped the question. When their supervisor came to report it to him, my Dad almost fell out of his chair laughing.

#25 I worked at a sonic in high school. I was promoted to night manager. First thing my boss had me do was call my grandparents to fire them.



"Grandpa, I have to fire you and grandma."



His reply, "I love you and I understand why this is happening. Tell your c********r of a boss that I'll be in to work tomorrow and he can fire me himself."



First time I ever heard him cuss.

#26 An ungodly amount of p**n. Like enough p**n to make a redditor blush. His computer crashed, so he took it to our IT people and the hidden p**n mountain was discovered. And it turned out that he was watching it at work, which I still have no idea how it was possible since we have "open" cubicles where you can easily see everyone's workstation. It's a shame because he was good at his job and a super nice guy to boot. On top of it all, his wife left him shortly thereafter. At least he had the p**n, I guess.



This happened at a very, very large corporation on a company-issued computer and hard drive. Every time you boot up your PC a splash screen pops up with all of the s**t you can't do on it, and it says explicitly that you cannot look at p**n/s******y explicit material or you face immediate termination. It's also an at-will employer, so cause isn't necessarily even needed. Ethical and potential legal issues aside (What if Sasha Grey getting sodomized with a parking cone-sized rubber d**k popped up during a client presentation?), everybody knows that you just can't pull that s**t on a company computer.



And even though I had to sign off on the paperwork to fire him, it was HR that drove the whole process since they own enforcing the policy. Even if I wanted to retain him, there was no f*****g way it was going to happen. And the whole process from my end from the point when I found out what happened until security escorted him out was about an hour. Maybe the strangest hour of my life.

#27 Where to start:



1. Guy claiming our Mexican store manager planted a fake $20 in his drawer because he wanted to give his job to another Mexican.



2. Left my energy drink out in my office and came back to it spiked with cheap vodka (It tasted DRASTICALLY different and sharp when I came back). Only other guy in the store stunk like that same cheap vodka.



3. Girl never showed up to open the store because she was on an impromptu road trip with her new "man".



4. Guy was skimming ATM cash backs (selecting cash back on debit and pocketing it, people in that area were rich as f**k they never noticed.) eventually he did it to two mall employees and refused to give them receipts and got canned. He got caught over $20. He said on his way out the door that he had made $6k.



5. Standard lied on his application about a felony. When his Gf didn't lie for him (he gave her number as his parole officer when he got called out) he beat her bloody and brought her in to show me "what I caused" to happen when he came for his final check.



6. Bad BO. We got cited by the health department because Customers reported "rotting food". He was homeless apparently but he had a shower in his hotel room and I'd given him money for deodorant. I tried.



7. Another guy I caught lying about his felony, when we fired him he tried to run me over in the parking lot.



That's all I can remember offhand.



ETA: this was when I worked for taco bell. The BO/homeless guy came out alright and got a better job and his own apartment. The Gf beater got off since she refused to file a complaint or testify. I'm sure he's in jail now though so no worries. I should look that up sometime...

#28 I work at a restaurant.

Well. We recently had a new dishwasher start working that everyone thought was a little bit... off. He'd say strange things, and blink a lot when he spoke. Not like regular blinking- very forceful blinking. Almost like he scrunched his face up everytime. Anyways, that's just a detail, it's actually not relevant... So he ends up staying later at work than anyone else, you know, doing clean up and the like.



Our establishment, like most places, has an accountant. Well one night she was trying to remotely access the computers at the office at work, minding her own business, doing maths and all that, when someone starts closing her tabs. She keeps trying to reopen them, only to have them closed down again.



Then the p**n starts popping up. Not just one site - this guy is accessing a load of p**n sites at the computer at work, thinking no one can see what he's doing (which, to be fair, you wouldn't normally think about). Anyways, she calls the boss, who then calls the restaurant - of course the guy doesn't pick up, he's busy choking his chicken. Boss keeps calling, eventually the dude answers the phone.



Does he politely answer and say that we are closed? No, of course not. He yells "**F**K OFF**" and slams the phone back down. So he can resume his so rudely interrupted business, no doubt.



Anyways, the last we heard was that his keys were promptly taken from him the next day he showed up for work (why he showed up again is beyond anyone's guess) and we now remember him as J**k-Off Jeff. True story.

#29 He didn't exactly get fired, more like not hired. We pick up people from the Goodwill Helping Hands program- a program that finds work for those who otherwise have a hard time getting work. They are paid by Goodwill for I believe two months and then the place they're at decides if they want to hire them on or not.



This has led to a series of hilarious trials, but one guy. He was a older guy, probably around 50. This guy didn't live too far so he walked to work every day. One day, as he tells it, a car scared him by driving by fast and too close to where he was walking. He s**t his pants. Instead of going home and changing, or coming into work and using our shower and spare clothes, he took his s****y underwear off and brought them into the kitchen to another employee. He then handed them to said employee and said "Will you wash this for me, if you don't mind?"



He had a lot of other issues going on that ended with him not being hired, but this is my favorite on that list.

#30 As a restaurant manager, caught a dishwasher making sweet love to a raw chicken breast in the bathroom. It was so awkward that I wish I hadn't even caught him.

#31 A coworker of mine got fired for greeting another coworker with "what up blood". A customer overheard him and got him reported.



I got suspended once for not telling a guest with a peanut allergy that a peanut-butter cookie has peanuts.

#32 Didn't happen to me, but this guy that managed a Walgreens a town over got fired for stopping a robbery. He was in the back of the store doing inventory and someone came in and tried robbing the counter, held the cashier at g*npoint. He came out, got the robbers attention off the cashier and pulled his concealed pistol out, told the guy to drop his g*n and get on the ground. The robber took a shot at him, missed, and the manager returned fire and hit the guy. The guy survived and went to jail for strong armed robbery. The manager was fired s***ting back at the guy. He has a concealed pistol license and Walgreens let him carry it, but the store policy is to give the robbers the money and get them out of the store then call the police. I think the guy deserves a f*****g medal, not getting fired.

#33 We once had to fire a woman who liked to p**p inside the cardboard toilet tissue tube and then stash the result in the cistern. Took us a while and a lot of plumber bills to figure out who was doing it.

#34 Nurse here, first job was in a nursing home. One resident told me there was a devil in the window and it kept scaring her. I thought dementia. Walked in the room just as a person in a devil mask slammed themselves against the window. I ran outside and tackled them and pulled off the mask a la Scooby Doo. It was one of the CNAs. He thought that giving her a heart attack would be fair retribution for her being a little cranky when he took vital signs. Fired him on the spot even though I didn't have the authority to do so. It stuck.

#35 I was working at the McDonalds at the time and there was this Asian Frank. Well I called him Frank cause no one could pronounce his real name. He was this overly relaxed type of guy. The following happened.



Frank was working on the Drive-in section. He had to fill the bags. Frank got hungry so he decided to eat a chicken-nugget. Now instead of doing this is in a quick and stealthy way, Frank decided to open an already packed chicken-nugget box and take a nugget out. He did this right in front of the window. So the customer could clearly see Frank was eating his stuff.

The manager also noticed so I heard this scream from the back going.



"The hell do you think you are doing?!"

Frank's reaction was priceless. He had a nugget halfway up his mouth. He just stared at the manager. Not angry, not defiant, just this normal d**d lock stare. And he bit down. Eating half of the nugget. Still staring at the manager he proceeds to chew agonizingly slow, while putting the other half of the nugget BACK INTO THE BOX and closes it.



He then, still staring at the manager, puts the f*****g box into the customers bag.

And that was Franks career at the McDonalds...

#36 At my pizza place, I had to fire a guy because he called in sick and then ordered pizza for a party using his employee discount. Idiot.

#37 My employee dropped a ladder on a grand piano. My policy has always been "I pay for the first mistake, employees pay half of their second, all mistakes after the second they cover 100%". This was his second. He asked if I would spread out the cost over the next two months of paychecks and I agreed. One week later, he drove halfway across the country and kidnapped my sister.



I will post the rest of the story later, because I just realized that may be one of the most b****s and unexpected sentences to end on in the history of storytelling.



edit: Sorry I posted the rest as a reply and I realize that a lot of people weren't seeing it. Here it is:



My employee, let's call him Derek (because that's his name) and his friend Mark had met my sister when she was visiting Texas (where my company is located) from Oregon. Unbeknownst to me, Mark and my sister had struck up a romantic relationship.



So Derek asks if I will spread out his payments because he and Mark are getting ready to go on vacation and he needs the money for the trip. He goes on vacation, and a week later I get a call from my mother that my sister is missing. As it turns out, she had planned the whole thing with Derek and Mark and was planning to move to Texas with Mark. The police threatened to charge Mark with kidnapping because she was only fifteen at the time, so he brought her back and no charges were pressed.



OK, so it's not as exciting as I made it sound at first, but come on, would I really be joking about it on reddit if my sister had actually been taken against her will? The funniest part was when Derek got back and called me to ask if, after putting my mom through two days of hell of not knowing what happened to her daughter, he still had a job. I just laughed and hung up the phone.

#38 Worked at an indoor sports complex, doing camps, birthday parties, and running the concession stand. We had to fire one of our workers because he was taking soda cups and filling them with beer from the kegs in the back while working so he could drink on the job...he was 15.

#39 a guy at my old job got fired for drawing a d**k on every single rear brake assembly that we made in this 3day period that he was doing it. Apparently a couple hundred of them got onto cars before Honda found out. There is literally a d**k drawn onto a couple hundred brand new Honda CRVs left brake assemblies.

#40 Not me, but my boss had to fire a woman who fell asleep in her chair that faced a window next to the Vice President's office who caught her snoozing while he walked by.



It was her first day on the job.

#41 I'm not a boss but my coworker had stayed at work late, taken everyones keyboard home, encased them in Jello, came to work early the next day and put them on everyones desk.



Also dressed up as Bill Cosby, black face and all that day.

#42 Weirdest reason, the guy kept leaving his gym clothes in his desk. First time we smelt a horrible musty mildew odor, tracked it to his desk. When he came in later that day we made him double bag it and promise not to leave dirty clothes in his desk.



Fast forward 2 months, 4 more conversations about the same problem. I had no choice but to write him up.



3 weeks later he goes on vacation and yet again leaves the nasty smelling clothing in his desk. We had facilities remove them and throw them away, went to HR with the documentation and they said we had the right to terminate him.



Thank goodness I've never had that problem again.

#43 It's 5AM. The phone rings. I sluggishly answer it.



Me: "Hello?"

Urgent Voice: "It's Donnie. You gotta get up here."

Me: "Wha.. why?"

Donnie: "I already called the cops. There's two bodies in the studio."

Me: "What the fu.. I'll be there in five minutes!"



I throw on some clothes and rush to the car. I'm speeding, heart racing, thoughts bouncing around relentlessly inside my mind. A lengthy five minutes later I arrive at the station to a parking lot filled with police cars. *Holy s**t! What the f**k is going on here?* I park the car. As I'm climbing out I look up to see my best friend, whom had worked for me for a couple years now, followed by a female of the older variety walking out of the building with his head down. I meet him halfway.



Me in a rash whisper: "Dude what the f**k happened?!"

Him: "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry please don't tell (the owner.)"

Me: "He said he found bodies!! There are seven cop cars out here! How am I supposed to keep this a secret?! You know you're f*****g fired!"



Cop interrupts.



Cop: "Excuse me are you the manager?"

Me: "Yes I'm really sorry about this."

Cop: "You can confirm that this man works here?"

Me: "Not anymore.. haha"

Cop: "We received a call that there were two bodies in the building and possible blood. Turns out this young man had just brought the female back after some partying. Nobody seems to be hurt."

Me: "Thanks for your help."



I turn to my friend.



Me: "Give me your god d****d key."



So turns out my buddy got so wasted at the bar, during which time he was supposed to be working, that he decided to bring back a much older woman. Both pass out after multiple attempts at s*x and are awoken by a building full of cops, fully n**e.

#44 Fired a guy who would not (could not) stop answering the phone while saying, "Popeyes Chicken." We told him to stop answering the phone, but the guy kept on doing it.



This was at an Olympia Sports.

#45 Assistant manager at the for an automotive shop. We had a tech that lost his license due to a dui (in a customers car). He ended up getting a place across a field from the shop. Having rained really hard the previous night, we all gathered to watch him cross the field that was now a swamp.



As he walked out his back door, we noticed him stumble. We all figured it was a slippery step. Then we noticed, he was carrying his boots, while wearing socks. As he got half way through the field, he slips, falling flat on his back, in the mud. He got up, and continued his trek. As he reached the parking, his stumble didn't stop. Once inside, he decided the customer waiting room was the best spot to put on his boots, over his wet muddy socks. He sat down, and lifted one foot onto the table, and puked. Without missing a beat, started to put his boot on. As he leaned foward, he passed out flat on the table.



Still drunk, we sent him home. He returned later, to find out he was fired. His first question "why, because I'm late?" He didn't even remember what happened that morning.

#46 The guy was interviewing for his next job very loudly from his cube all day long. He hadn't even been there a full week. He was telling his interviewer how cr**py it was at this job and how terrible everyone was. This is literally with him surrounded by 50 other employees. When we fired him he cried and said he had no idea why and begged for his job back. Dude was whacked.



Oh, and this was a 50 year old man.

#47 At one job I had in a factory, two maintenance guys got fired because they were writing their logs in Klingon.

#48 I'm not a boss, but my friend got fired from Subway for drinking the sauces. They have it on camera. He says his boss was trying not to laugh when he explained why he was firing him.

#49 Had a guy who would call out to work with the excuse "I'm just not really feeling it today". I wanted to tell him to just say that he was sick or just not give any reason, anything would have been better. Took forever to fire him because of corporate attendance policies.

#50 I have tattoos. She asked me if I wanted to see her kitchen magician Tweety Bird located on her "cooter." She made it a few weeks because that's not the grossest thing to happen in that restaurant.

#51 Not a manager but was once a s****y employee in my younger days.



Stayed up all night partying, got a couple hours of sleep. I woke up and knew there was no way I could go to work. I was basically delirious when I called and I didn’t even think about what I was gunna say.



The manager answers and all I can think of is, “hey I was on my way to work and I almost s**t my pants so I had to turn around.”.

#52 3 days. They made a racist slur towards a couple. Fired them on the spot. The defense they had.

"I didnt say that out loud. You have no proof."

Then after showing them that proof, they said "I have Tourettes." They couldnt provide any evidence. (I have a friend who has tourettes. They have a card and medical proof).

#53 I was not the hiring/firing manager, but I was a manager. A couple of doozies...



We had someone who, despite being there for nearly six months, didn't know S**T. Why? Because he didn't want to. I personally showed him several different tasks half a dozen times *myself*, and other managers, and workers who did their jobs, told me they showed him too! One night, before closing, I said, "Hey , make sure you do ." He said, "I don't know how, nobody ever showed me." LLllIEEEE. I had shown him *three days before*, for the *second* time. So I looked him full in the face and said, "Funny. I know I showed you how on Wednesday." He didn't say anything... just went and did it.



Another one. He was scheduled for six days of training... and called off for four of them, saying his grandmother was d**ng. Two weeks later, he used the same excuse. Week four, he showed up to work out of uniform. We had a simple uniform: branded tee, apron, black pants, black shoes, hat. All he had on was the shirt. He had on jeans, no hat, and redneck hunting boots, complete with mud.



The MIC asked, "where's your pants?" "Well, they were dirty, and I didn't want to wash them."



"Where's your shoes?" "They were hurting my feet, and said I could wear my boots." (There's no way in hell she did that.)



"Where's your hat?" "I forgot it."



She told him to go home.

#54 Sent out a new contractor hire to install a 24x36 shelf. Simple, put the shelf into the shelf hole. He brought it back because it was too small and he needed a 36x24 shelf cut so it would fit properly.

#55 A developer that was assigned to my QA team.



He had already been shuffled through 3 or 4 actual dev teams, which is a bad sign. After the fact my director let me know that he had been sent to mine on the off chance that he had been clashing with other devs and wasn't just incapable of working.



If you assigned him a task, he'd work on it, but only until he encountered anything that could possibly be interpreted as a blocker. Then he'd surf the internet until someone came by to remove the blocker. He wouldn't ask anyone to help, he wouldn't seek solutions himself, he wouldn't do anything about it.



So most times, he could manufacture something to free up his time within half an hour of starting anything. Like, "I don't have access to the right repo." I'd swing by a day or two later, and he hadn't asked for access to the repository, he'd just be idle. After a month or so of progressively shortening intervals between checking in with him to see what the newest roadblock was, I was having to chat with him four times a day. Chatted with my boss about it, and we agreed that he should seek greener pastures.



Also, he wore toe shoes. With no socks. That he never, ever washed.

#56 I didnt personally fire this person but I was manager on duty at a resturant I work at.



New-ish server was dealing with a complaint a customer had with their BLT. Rather than having me talk to the table he took a bite out of it and said "Im not seeing the problem.".

#57 During my first real dev job, the company I was working for tried to implement a bunch of things to improve efficiency and employee satisfaction. Two interesting programs they implemented were 'work from home' and agile development, along with the requisite bullpens (shared team areas). What this basically meant is that we only had to show up in the office for core hours (4 hours) 3 days a week, and the rest of time we could work in shared areas, restaurants, parks, home - you name it. Sometimes, if you couldn't be at core hours, you would just dial in. We were young and excited and dedicated, so the core team really got a lot of good work done with this model.





About two weeks after we started, our scrum master casually mentioned 'Has anyone seen Phil?' Phil was a quiet guy, and he was still answering emails and IM, so it took us a while to agree that no-one had actually seen him in a long time. She called him from the speakerphone in the bull-pen, and as God is my witness, here is the call that took place:





* Boss: Hey Phil! What's up?



* Phil: Hey Boss - not much, what's up with you?



* Boss: Hey, we were just noticing we hadn't seen you much lately. You ever coming back in for core hours?



* Phil: ...Probably not...



* Boss: Oh... why is that?



* Phil: Because I moved to Idaho.



* Boss: ...But Phil, we're in DC?



* Phil: I know.



* Boss: Why didn't you tell us you wanted to move to Idaho?



* Phil: Oh. Because I knew you wouldn't let me.



**EDIT: Oh snaps, I thank all of you for your sweet, sweet little up arrows.**



Many questions - let it be said that OP attempted to deliver:



* Phil got fired. Fired as s**t. Not for moving, but for the whole 'Because I knew you wouldn't let me' thing - management felt it was an integrity issue.



* I agree, great work can be done remotely. I currently work remote. It takes focus, a good office space and integrity, in my opinion. I hit 2 of those most days.



* Yes - i believe Agile, SAF and all its flavors can be done remotely and done well. It does take more overhead than when you can get everyone in a room together, but it makes sense for certain companies needing certain types of dev done. Some work is relatively niche and collocating a team would be prohibitively expensive.



* Phil went on to live a happy life in Idaho. He got a great remote job, and proceeded to show up every day at the office just to mess with the universe. There. do you like that, you f*****g r***rds?



All my love,

AP.

#58 I had an employee lock another employee in a closet one time. The person that was trapped called the police from inside the closet. It was quite an HR nightmare.

#59 Not me, but my boss.



Boss had to fire a lady in our office because she lost her "marbles" when someone ate her bagel from the fridge. She literally had a tantrum, like a toddler. Also, the girl who ate it, ate it by mistake. She thought it was a bagel from the office breakfast we had earlier that same morning (it was in the same packaging as the office stuff). Now, I absolutely hate it when people eat my lunch, but the girl who ate the bagel profusely apologized. Even stated she would go and buy her a new one right on the spot. But tantrum lady couldn't let it go. So, that ended up being her last night.

#60 I knew someone at Subway who did NOT get fired for going to the washroom and taking off his pants and underwear.



He was making sandwiches wearing only an apron and shirt.



The manager laughed at him. I think the entire store must have been on d***s.

#61 Forging a tip on a receipt. Like adding $20 wasn't going to get caught.

#62 Had a server drink out of the customer's Dr.Pepper and Coke to see which was which....in front of them...

#63 2 new employees got into a physical altercation because one claimed the other wasn't "hood" enough, it was 2 females and this is an office job, absolutely ridiculous.

#64 Hired a girl to work in a bagel store, who on her first day told me she couldn't touch any of the meats because she was vegan.



Had another guy show up for work his first day, was doing just fine, seemed to be good with the job. I went to the office to get some paperwork for him to fill out, and he was just gone. Never came back, didn't steal anything, no explanation at all.



The bad one was had to fire a girl for not showing up for several days in a row, saw in a newspaper the next week that she had been in jail the whole time because she had locked her kids in a closet while she was buying coke.

#65 Offered a job to a candidate, but had to step out of the office to grab some paperwork. Came back and a bus pass that was on the desk was missing. Newly hired employee stole it. I asked him to return it because a previous candidate dropped it and he said he needed it more than they did and walked out.

#66 Guy hired to manage a store in a mall REFUSED to park in employee parking.



As I'm sure everyone knows, mall employees have designated parking places, far from the choice spots near mall entrances. This guy refused to park there, and every time he parked illegally, the store got fined $100. And he parked in customer parking Every. D**n. Day.



He was called out on it, the policy was explained over and over. He got written up. He was told that on the next infraction he would be fired. And he did it the very next day.



Was totally blindsided when we actually fired him.

#67 Not me, but a friend of mine had to fire a sales clerk because she stole computer duster from the office and left the sales floor during her shift to hide in the supply closet and get high with it.



Don't do inhalants, kids.

#68 Managed a long term care facility. Got a call one night from a resident telling me that the new night time worker was acting weird. This was about midnight and the shift started at 11. I called my lead (there were 3 people on duty). And asked how the night was going. She told me that "yea 'Sally' was sick". Hmmmm. I put on my shoes and headed in.

Now having the administrator show up at almost 1 am is never a good thing so I'm pretty sure all three of them felt scared when I showed up.

I took one look at 'Sally' leaning against the wall, and asked her to come into my office. I asked her if she had been drinking. "I never drink at work" she slurred at me.

I told her I had to have her blow into this tube. We had breathalyzer tubes that registered if they were over a specific level. The crystals changed from clear to dark blue if the alcohol registered over the legal limit.

No surprise. Turned dark blue.

I asked her again if she had been drinking. She admitted to have been drinking earlier in the evening. She and her friend had been doing shots up until about 10pm. " but I'm not drunk! I stopped and ate almost 2 hours ago so it's all out of my system". Nope. Doesn't work that way.

"Sorry Sally, but I need to let you go. Call someone to come get you". I told her as I was filling out paperwork for the breathalyzer usage and final check request.

" Oh that's ok I drove in".

Nope nope nope.

She then asked what time she should come in tomorrow.

"Sally, you no longer work here. Coming to work intoxicated is not tolerated".

Oh. Really?

Yes. Really.

Please call someone, who has not been drinking, to come get you.

She called about 16 hours later asking me for her next week schedule. She didn't remember being at work and getting fired.

#69 My college town hamburger joint gets busy as f**k on the weekends. We had a five man crew on a Saturday night and about an hour n a half into service I notice my fry boy is taking a helluva long time bringing back frozen appetizers from the cooler. I leave expo in a huff and stomp to the back to yell at him, threw open the walk-in door. This short Irish leprechaun-looking d*****s is getting his d**k sucked by the new dish girl (owners friends barely legal daughter).



Fired him after the dinner rush.



Edit: Well this got big. No she wasn't fired - owner is a sexist t**d. As for everyone saying I shouldn't have fired him - he was a f*****g liability in the kitchen anyway, and I'm sorry, but you don't do s**y times at work. Or if you do, everyone knows you do it in management's office with a locking door.

#70 Retail. Merch order was coming in. Asked him to perform a specific task related to the order. I went to follow up on a few other things. I come back. He is eating cheetos walking around the store. I ask him how he is doing with his task. Tells me hasnt started it. I explain why it was important to do it at that moment. Curses me out in front of coworkers and customers. GM fired him next day due to complaints about incident. He was my best friend. He married and had a baby and all that jazz... haven't heard from him since that day.

#71 Every year during the holiday season, I'd warn the new hires, "listen, no matter how tempting it is, don't steal a customer's gift card. We can track it, I will track it and if I catch you, you will get fired. Every year people try it, every year people get fired. Don't do it." They do it anyway.

#72 Not me but a buddy from college who was a fleet manager for a trucking company. Trucker comes into his office and says "woo, I barely made it. Went over my max hours and had to run a fake logbook to get here on time."



He was like "Dude, you're f****n fired." OK, it happens, guys are under pressure and they run a fake logbook from time to time. But don't walk into your boss' office and brag about it. He had to fire him. He had no choice.

#73 He stole a bunch of bananas. Seriously. It was a college dining hall. He was an employee of the dining hall, and got free meals while on-shift. He was not working that day, walked into the serving area, hid a bunch of bananas in his bag, and tried to pass the cashier only paying for what was on his tray. When confronted and asked if he "had forgotten anything, maybe in his bag?" He denied having anything else. Fired on the spot. The worst part, he was on a meal plan (a kind of debit system, except you never get the money back at the end of the semester if you don't spend it). He had plenty of money for the semester. I have no idea why he felt the need to steal bananas.

#74 Girl decides to start stealing some of our products from the warehouse and sell them on eBay... as brand-new, with factory warranty. It only took a couple of weeks before we started getting calls for tech support for products with serial numbers we did not have registered as "sold" in the system. Brief investigation leads straight to her.



She is fired (of course), and legal action pursued, but the sad angle to the story is that her father worked there too, and we were forced to make him stay at home with no pay until it could be determined beyond any doubt that he wasn't involved.

#75 Had a bit of a major meltdown while another employee was training them - claiming they were just greatly disrespected over something. I witnessed it, and all the employee did was point out a safety precaution... and nicely too.



When I confronted him about it, he became even more aggressive - claiming that i worshiped the devil and am part of the illuminati.



So yeah. had to let him go, starts flipping over desks and stuff.



Cops were called, and when the sirens rang out dude just bolted out the door.

#76 Steal my headphones. They were identical to the headphones the company had purchased for him - he just "wanted 2 pairs".

#77 First day, he made it to lunch. Was caught taking toilet paper rolls from the bathroom out to his car on his lunch break because he was out at home. :/ Come on man!



E: Also when I worked at Fedex. Was stealing **from** boxes, selling items on eBay with "FedEx Air shipping discount!" which he needed his employee ID for.

#78 I was a manager at a Jimmy Johns some years ago.



At this Jimmy Johns we had a mentally handicapped 17 year old kid who we basically paid to just clean the tables. Nice enough kid but he had one slight problem....he would sneak away during the shift and m*****bate in the bathroom.



One night we had some friends of co-workers in to eat and one of them walked in on this kid in action. I know what you are thinking....he was probably bent over the sink, trying to get a quick tug out before anyone noticed his absence. No....he was sitting bare a**ed on the floor, going to town on himself like nobody's business with his pants and underwear pulled down and only around one leg. So he freaks out runs up and tells me.....and we all actually have a nice laugh about it. I was probably 20 or 21 at the time and found this quite hilarious.



After we had a good laugh about it, I told him we were lucky it was someone our co-workers knew, because he could potentially be in a lot of trouble. He said he understood and promised never to do it again.



Fast-forward to a week later. It's the lunch shift on a Sunday. We are slammed with deliveries and in-shop customers when I hear a very irate woman yelling "I need a manager". She explains to me how her 15 year old son just walked into the bathroom and saw one of our employees naked and doing...



As if there is any question who it is, I start apologizing profusely. Once the kid got dressed and came out of the bathroom she saw that he was handicapped she lightened up quite a bit. I really don't even remember all the things she was yelling at me but, as you can imagine she was pretty hot.



I gave her $115 dollars worth of gift certificates as well as the home number to the franchise owner since the kid got hired because his parents went to church with the owner. After I got the lady and her kid dealt with I called the kids Mom and told him he can't work there anymore. She was furious and just told me the locks on the doors must be confusing to him and to teach him how to use them. So i said, "Why don't you just teach him how to not to do that in public?".



I mean lets face it. If I can't j******f on the clock...why should he?

#79 I got fired when I was 15 for going to a maths exam.



I got a call just before the exam started.



"Jolly, you're supposed to be at work. Where are you?"



"... I'm at school. I have an exam. I'm 15, I told you this."





"No, you're meant to be at work. Who am I going to get in now?"





"I don't give a f**k."





"Right, you're fired."





"Okay."









Now AS a manager, I didn't really get to fire anybody over anything weird. But I did fire one girl because she was smoking m**h in the work toilets. Silly girl has a kid now. But at least she's off the pipe.





**EDIT** First off, not British. Australian, get over the extra "s" on math*s*, or I'll start bagging on Americans for excluding a "u" in "colo*u*r".



Secondly, for the people wondering if this is legal - I'm not bothered if it was or not. The fact was, he was asking a High School student to skip an *exam* on a weekday, in the MIDDLE of that day to go work. It's the Manager's responsibility to understand the importance of completion of secondary education, I feel that needs to go without saying. If a Manager is unable to read a sheet of paper telling them what days a teenager has School, then they shouldn't be a Manager in the first place. I didn't book the day off because I had no need to. It's common f*****g sense.

#80 I didn't do the firing, but I worked there at the time...



Boss's wife has a friend who needs a job, but has pretty much no qualifications. They figured she could do basic reception work. Boy, were they wrong.



Examples of her struggles:



1. They gave her binders, a 3-hole punch and the stuff that's supposed to go into the binders. Asked her to 3-hole punch the papers and put them in the binders - simple concept. Except, she couldn't work the 3-hole punch. And it's not just that she messed up the first stack - she never figured it out. Some pages had holes right on the edge, so little half-circles were cut off the paper. Some pages had holes along the top. Some pages had one or two holes, because she didn't line up the paper the long way. Some pages had no holes at all and were just tucked into the pockets of the binder. Everything was out of order. Execs from a multi-million dollar account enter the conference room, she passes out binders, and the owners are mortified. She couldn't even work a 3-hole punch to put things into binders.



2. The utility room has a large can for recycled paper. There's a paper shredder in the office that spits shreds into a smaller can. When it's full, you take it to the utility room and dump it into the recycling bin. Simple enough...or not. She decided that instead of taking the small can through the office and to the utility room, she'd take the giant recycling bin to the room with the shredder. It had wheels and a handle so you could tilt it up - like a standard garbage bin that you'd put by the curb would - but instead she dragged it on its side. At one point it she dropped the edge and it spit paper shreds and paper dust everywhere.



3. One Christmas, one of the bosses ordered sets of popcorn tins to send to various businesses around town that were helpful - some real estate agencies they'd worked with, a bank, etc. The popcorn tins are separated into 3 flavors, typically - plain, cheese and caramel. There's a cardboard insert. The receptionist thought this was silly, and went through all the tins and removed the inserts, then mixed the popcorn together. Because everyone wants their caramel popcorn mixed with cheese.



4. We'd get company calendars. Order them in the fall for the following calendar year. This year they got all the order details figured out, and the company sent a sample. You look over the sample, confirm everything looks good, call them up and say to move forward with the order. The receptionist was tasked with the phone call. This is like August of whatever year, so the calendar was for the following year. When the print company stated the project title over the phone, the receptionist was concerned about the year - that's next year! She said to change it to this year. And successfully ordered us a batch of calendars for the last 4 months of the current year, instead of the following year - when we'd hand them out and want to use them.



5. She told us often about these "things" (hand motions!) that come out of the computer monitor like "this" (hand motions!) and do "things" to your body, and cause all kinds of problems. To remedy this situation, she would put a slab of foam on her chair to sit on. Because this repelled the scary computer monitor waves, somehow. Then she started telling clients about the mythical things, too.



6. She mixed the coffee grounds directly into the water instead of using the coffee filter like a normal competent person would do.



7. One of the bosses was out of town when his daughter had an emergency. He asked the secretary to pick his granddaughter up from her school and bring her back to the office until he could get back into town - she'd been there a lot and could pretty much take care of herself once she got there. The secretary went to the school and brought back someone else's child.



8. Boss wanted to buy lunch for the office, asked her to call in the order. She requested drinks and extra salad dressing packets. And forgot to order the actual food. The delivery driver, when questioned, said they had been confused too - but she insisted that was the whole order.

#81 I used to bake at a coffee shop and we hired a new baker's assistant. She called out sick on her third day...then came through the drive-through to get a cappuccino. Not a smart move.

#82 I didn't do the firing, but I watched a co-worker get fired for refusing to sign her annual performance review/goal settings document.



I have to say, my boss did just about everything he could, and at the end of almost 2 solid days of discussion and negotiation, on the third day he told me he said this:



Him: "Is there anything in either of these documents you think is not correct?"



Her answer: "No."



Him: "So will you sign them?"



Her answer: "No."



Him: "I'll have to dismiss you if you won't sign them."



Her answer: "You can't do that."



And she found out the hard way that he could.

#83 A gay guy I worked with had a tongue ring that said "blow me" and he would do that thing where you flip it up to where people could see it but he would do it to customers. After asking him on two separate occasions to take it out and him not doing it, he got fired and ran out crying.

#84 Not me but someone I know got fired for calling in with "pink eye" multiple times a month. She's just the biggest stoner ever.

#85 A co-worker of mine borrowed a company installation van to move some furniture over the weekend. She didn't show up Monday, or Tuesday, and wouldn't return calls.



So my boss drives to her house to see what's up, and when he was a few blocks away, he sees her driving the van. He turns to follow her, and she takes off like a bank robber in a getaway car. He chases her, but loses sight of the van in traffic.



So he goes back to the office and calls the police. They catch her, we get the van back and she's naturally fired. I never did find out exactly why she decided to steal a company van. Up to that point she had been a pretty good employee.

#86 I had a lady fired because she was continually taking s***s on the ground next to the toilets in the women's restroom to get back at the other women in the office that she hated. Psycho f*****g lady.

#87 Not a boss.



But my boss caught a waitress giving another waiter head in the back freezer.

#88 Fired a woman who spent too much time gossiping with my wife. Should of fired the wife, I wound up divorcing her a year later.

#89 Hired a 22 yr old college kid that would sing Barney or Disney songs while on the phone with customers. Would. Not. Stop.

#90 I managed a small cafe in Miami. Only a couple of employees nothing huge, one girl comes in noticeably out of it i ask if she wants to go home but she says she's fine, I tell her to drink some water and some coffee and to keep moving. She smiles and goes to work. 2 hours later I walk outside and customers in her section who are looking for their waitress, I help them and ask if any employees had seen her, no one had. I look around the whole store, nothing. I look around the side ally, nothing. I check the back loading unloading area, she's asleep half curled on a tiny box half on the floor behind a dumpster. I snapped a picture of her then woke her up and fired her.

#91 Equipment Lead in a manufacturing environment. My team did maintenance on the machinery. I had a guy who would come in and immediately hop on Craigslist. While everyone else was checking their emails and preparing for the shift this guy would online shopping. He literally spent hours every shift paging through Craigslist. If he wasn't doing that he was watching YouTube videos that either consisted of strongman competitions or attractive women working out.



I repeatidly caught him lying about work he never did. He talked trash about every other employee and would frequently get into screaming matches with his wife over the phone. He screamed at me when I told him he couldn't spend 4 to 8 hours of a 12 hour shift on break. When I'd try to correct his behavior the typical response was either "I don't give a s**t" or "What the f**k are you going to do about it?" He even went to my boss to complain when I gave him a poor annual review. Unfortunately, despite a mountain of documentation and repeated requests, I was not allowed to fire him because the company was so short handed. Since he wasn't doing ANY work it didn't really make any sense to me. When I finally quit he had been there for almost five years and hadn't received a single raise, promotion, or bonus. To this day he blames it all on me.

#92 Guy stole lottery tickets but his way of doing it was exposing the barcode that the terminal scans to see if it’s a winner, if it wasn’t a winner he put it back. If it was a winner, he cashed it out and filed it away with HIS paperwork. Now it sounds kind of clever but we do lottery counts every morning, not to mention the fact that people who buy lottery would immediately notice if the barcode was already exposed.



When I saw this, I immediately check the camera and saw him from multiple angles doing this. He then also threw the winners in the trash after he cashed them and left the trash in the the can over night. Called the cops, they had all the evidence they needed. Arrested him and I guess some poor soul took pity and posted his bail. He then texts me to tell me he quit. I told him it’s hard to quit a job when you were officially fired while sitting in a holding cell.



He was there for two weeks.



Moral of the story, don’t be a f*****g idiot.

#93 Floor manager at a tribal casino. Have an employee who is almost full blood of said tribe. Worked for over 2 years. Knows 20-30% of job duties well. Basically untouchable.

#94 New guy, around 20 yrs old or so, called in sick saying he thinks he had a stroke. Since he lived across the street from the store where we worked, we all then stood and watched through the store's glass door as he packed up his truck with beach gear and drove off with his girlfriend. Fired the next day.

#95 Back in my days working at a used car dealership, we had a teen come in and test drive a 1,500 (mile) Corvette, todays equivalent would be the ZR1.



Anyway, the kid drives it around our set loop once, and is being a little waffley on if he wants to get it or not, he says it doesn't really drive as well as he thought it would.



My salesman told him it was user error, and he'd prove it to him, they went out for another loop around, with the employee driving it.



He managed to get pulled over doing 135 (MPH) in a school zone, got arrested if I recall correctly. Needless to say, he was not welcome back at our store, however the teen did buy the car.

#96 Used to be a supervisor at a big store in college. Other supervisor overhears an employee telling someone he has a joint in his pocket for later. My boss calls the employee into the back office to discuss with HR. HR rep asks him if he does indeed have pot. Response????? "Nope, I smoked it already." Almost died laughing.

#97 I used to manage a pizza chain that rhymes with Heepsa Shmut. Long day at work was coming to an end when I told a new guy to vacuum the dining area. Came back ten minutes later and heard the vacuum running but couldn't see it or the new guy. I looked over the bar and saw the new guy vacuuming while laying down. I really wanted to give him points for creativity but he had been horrible all day so I let him go.

#98 I'm not a manager but I know of an assistant manager and an associate who got fired at my old workplace. They have a compacter that occasionally jams and every night, about thirty minutes after close, the closing asm opens it so everyone can dump the trash. One night, it jammed, so the asm told an associate to climb inside and unjam it. The associate, thinking logically (because who the f**k wants to d*e, right?) tells the asm no. The asm threatened to write him up so he went in, unjammed it, and climbed out. Then the associate spoke to the store manager about the situation but when the manager asked if he did climb in, he told the truth, so they both had to be let go.



Edit: Yes, with the threat to be written up, the associate could sue. I'm just relaying a story of what happened and the information I know of "No climbing in contractor because safety". I know no repercussion, just that those two dudes no long work there.



Edit #2: Also, the associate could have said no. Somewhere in these comments, I did note that the SM has to be involved with all write-ups at that store. If the ASM had written him up, he would have been found out anyway.

#99 I wasn't really a manager, I was a kid who worked at a skating rink. But I was the DJ/Entertainer.



Anyway, we had birthday party clowns. Couple of them were girls.



One was a exhibitionist of sorts.



She would ask me to help her into her clown costume (onesy jumpsuit thing). I was happy to help at first.



Then she started taking off her clothes to put the costume on, and I was REALLY excited to help, but thought it was a little inappropriate...but she got good tips from the dads. (Costumes are pretty sheer).



Things escalated to the point that she was pretty aggressively forcing herself on me and getting angry/crazy because I wouldn't have s*x with her under the DJ booth in her clown costume.



I end up talking to the owner and manager about it, and she all of a sudden didn't work there anymore.



She did come in occasionally and one time I pulled her and a guy out of the jungle gym thing (like you see in a McDonald's play place) because they were having s*x in it.

#100 Went outside and smoked a joint... while the district and regional manager were there doing inventory...

#101 Had an employee (male around 22 years old), blatantly and apparently with some force, grab and "jiggle" the breasts of a 16 year old female employee. He did not speak English and used fairly obscene hand gestures to convey his "defense." His reason for fondling a teenager? "Her breast were very large and he couldn't believe it.".

#102 My friend and next door neighbor wanted to leave his iHop job but had no back up. I decided to hire him on at my own business for a couple dollars more an hour than he was previously making. He had been falling into a deep depression steeped in booze and I thought I could help him get his life back on track with a bit of extra $$$.

The first week was fine, but when he started to not wake up for work on time or answer his door I was forced to go to his back door and knock on his room window to wake him up. Since the company was appointment only and we dealt with personal vehicles, being late was a big problem. I politely warned him that he couldn't do that and continue to work here. The problem persisted and I had to let my friend and neighbor go.



He is now heavily into h****n and m**h and can't find a job. It's seriously the most heartbreaking thing to know that you gave a f**kton of effort to help a friend only to have him be a s**t employee.



This is why they say to never hire friends.