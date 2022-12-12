Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Manager Makes Employees Pay $0.5-$1 For Printing A Page At Work, Is Caught Getting A Hundred Colored Ones Herself
31points
Work3 hours ago

Manager Makes Employees Pay $0.5-$1 For Printing A Page At Work, Is Caught Getting A Hundred Colored Ones Herself

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Every boss has their own view of how to run the workplace but the one in charge of Reddit user BigHairD0ntCare‘s office had one particular rule that really bothered the employees.

She made everyone pay ridiculously high prices for printing when people wanted to get a page or two for their personal needs. However, the woman also retained the right to decide what was considered work-related and not, and let’s just say that her judgment wasn’t always fair.

Which became even more evident when BigHairD0ntCare walked in on her making a bunch of invitations for her daughter’s birthday party. After this, the Redditor made up their mind to teach the manager a lesson, and later told the platform’s ‘Petty Revenge’ community how it all went down.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual photo)

Image credits: BigHairD0ntCare

The original poster (OP) provided more information as her story went viral

And people were glad the manager got what she deserved

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda