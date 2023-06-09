“Deny Me A Raise? Okay, I Quit”: Worker Leaves Clinic To Fall Apart After They Say Her New Responsibilities “Aren’t Significant Enough” For A Pay Increase
It hurts to be undervalued in the workplace – especially if it feels like you go above and beyond to dedicate yourself to your work. One medical specialist was pushed past their limit when they were denied a raise, but the update to their story has turned their workplace conflict into a success story.
If you need a change for the better in your professional life, then hopefully this person’s story will inspire you to do what’s best for you. Read on to get the original part of this story that went viral and the new update!
Being undervalued and being denied a well-deserved raise can be tough on anyone’s mental health at work
One person’s story went viral when they decided to stand their ground. Sometimes, that first courageous step is all it takes
Commenters were sympathetic with their situation, so the author added some details about their predicament
Unfortunately, too many commenters had similar stories of their own to share
Almost a month later, the medical specialist came back with an update. Sometimes, even real-life stories have happy endings!
Image credits: alldemboats
By its very nature you don't hear the stories of the hundreds of people who quit and the place didn't collapse and they didn't find their dream job. Do not treat these articles as advice.
