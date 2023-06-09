Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Deny Me A Raise? Okay, I Quit”: Worker Leaves Clinic To Fall Apart After They Say Her New Responsibilities “Aren’t Significant Enough” For A Pay Increase
32points
Work & Money4 hours ago

“Deny Me A Raise? Okay, I Quit”: Worker Leaves Clinic To Fall Apart After They Say Her New Responsibilities “Aren’t Significant Enough” For A Pay Increase

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Austėja Akavickaitė

It hurts to be undervalued in the workplace – especially if it feels like you go above and beyond to dedicate yourself to your work. One medical specialist was pushed past their limit when they were denied a raise, but the update to their story has turned their workplace conflict into a success story.

If you need a change for the better in your professional life, then hopefully this person’s story will inspire you to do what’s best for you. Read on to get the original part of this story that went viral and the new update!

Being undervalued and being denied a well-deserved raise can be tough on anyone’s mental health at work

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

One person’s story went viral when they decided to stand their ground. Sometimes, that first courageous step is all it takes

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ressmaster (not the actual photo)

Image credits: alldemboats

Commenters were sympathetic with their situation, so the author added some details about their predicament

Unfortunately, too many commenters had similar stories of their own to share

Almost a month later, the medical specialist came back with an update. Sometimes, even real-life stories have happy endings!

Image credits: karrastock (not the actual photo)

Image credits: alldemboats

Congratulations came flooding in from commenters following this story

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By its very nature you don't hear the stories of the hundreds of people who quit and the place didn't collapse and they didn't find their dream job. Do not treat these articles as advice.

0
0points
reply
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By its very nature you don't hear the stories of the hundreds of people who quit and the place didn't collapse and they didn't find their dream job. Do not treat these articles as advice.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda