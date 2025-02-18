Man Complains About Paying MIL $3K For Babysitting, Now Stuck With A $3.6K Daycare Bill
Taking care of kids is a full-time job—one that, unless you’re the parent, usually comes with a paycheck.
This Redditor asked her mom to babysit her two young children while she and her husband worked, offering to pay her $3,000 a month. But her husband complained it was too expensive, so they switched to daycare instead. That plan backfired—daycare cost even more, came with fewer perks, and left them scrambling. Now, after realizing he messed up, the husband wants grandma back. But she’s not so eager to return.
Read the full story below.
The man refused to pay his mother-in-law $3,000 to watch his kids
Image credits: anita_bonita7 / freepik (not the actual photo)
But after switching to daycare and watching the costs pile up, he’s insisting she come back
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwaway1929379
Most commenters defended the woman, calling her husband entitled
But some felt both were to blame for putting grandma in a tough spot
One even suggested she quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom
Your husband wanted a second child, he got one. Your husband wanted not to pay $3k to your mother, he got it. All he's done so far is demand and complain, and he is magically granted his wishes. It's time to switch the game. Grandmama is happy with her financial independence and tons of newfound free time. She's also HIGHLY offended by how unappreciative he was. He needs to understand that without serious grovelling, a heartfelt apology and $5000 a month (cheap for the actual extra hours worked, if compared to actual market rate), this ain't gonna happen. Otherwise, this whiny man's just going to complain non-stop anyhow.
Or he can always quit his job and raise his own kids himself (to quote the YTA ;-))Load More Replies...
I think it's about overdue daddy takes some time off to have the 'privilege of caring for his own children full time. He wants to have his cake and eat it too, he should stfu. I get the feeling the only solution he would be okay with is if grams watches their children for free. That doesn't pay her bills or give her a pension however.
I agree. And once he's got her for free, he'll start complaining about how having her around the house doesn't allow him to relax properly. And then he'll want baby #3 and #4 until he gets a couple of boys. And then he'll complain that she's wasteful in her housekeeping as the food and heating bills are so high...Load More Replies...
The saddest part of the story is OP had children with that insufferable entitled as.shole (spoiler he wants another soon since the second one is a girl too). If taking care of childrent is so simple why doesn't he do it himself? The guy earns 140k a year and is complaining that 75$ for a late fee is too much? He's a cheap and awful partner, better gt rid of him.
Your husband wanted a second child, he got one. Your husband wanted not to pay $3k to your mother, he got it. All he's done so far is demand and complain, and he is magically granted his wishes. It's time to switch the game. Grandmama is happy with her financial independence and tons of newfound free time. She's also HIGHLY offended by how unappreciative he was. He needs to understand that without serious grovelling, a heartfelt apology and $5000 a month (cheap for the actual extra hours worked, if compared to actual market rate), this ain't gonna happen. Otherwise, this whiny man's just going to complain non-stop anyhow.
Or he can always quit his job and raise his own kids himself (to quote the YTA ;-))Load More Replies...
I think it's about overdue daddy takes some time off to have the 'privilege of caring for his own children full time. He wants to have his cake and eat it too, he should stfu. I get the feeling the only solution he would be okay with is if grams watches their children for free. That doesn't pay her bills or give her a pension however.
I agree. And once he's got her for free, he'll start complaining about how having her around the house doesn't allow him to relax properly. And then he'll want baby #3 and #4 until he gets a couple of boys. And then he'll complain that she's wasteful in her housekeeping as the food and heating bills are so high...Load More Replies...
The saddest part of the story is OP had children with that insufferable entitled as.shole (spoiler he wants another soon since the second one is a girl too). If taking care of childrent is so simple why doesn't he do it himself? The guy earns 140k a year and is complaining that 75$ for a late fee is too much? He's a cheap and awful partner, better gt rid of him.
29
7