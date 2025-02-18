Man Complains About Paying MIL $3K For Babysitting, Now Stuck With A $3.6K Daycare Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of kids is a full-time job—one that, unless you’re the parent, usually comes with a paycheck.

This Redditor asked her mom to babysit her two young children while she and her husband worked, offering to pay her $3,000 a month. But her husband complained it was too expensive, so they switched to daycare instead. That plan backfired—daycare cost even more, came with fewer perks, and left them scrambling. Now, after realizing he messed up, the husband wants grandma back. But she’s not so eager to return.

Read the full story below.

The man refused to pay his mother-in-law $3,000 to watch his kids

But after switching to daycare and watching the costs pile up, he’s insisting she come back

Image credits: throwaway1929379

Most commenters defended the woman, calling her husband entitled

But some felt both were to blame for putting grandma in a tough spot

One even suggested she quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom