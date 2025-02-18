Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Complains About Paying MIL $3K For Babysitting, Now Stuck With A $3.6K Daycare Bill
Family, Relationships

Man Complains About Paying MIL $3K For Babysitting, Now Stuck With A $3.6K Daycare Bill

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of kids is a full-time job—one that, unless you’re the parent, usually comes with a paycheck.

This Redditor asked her mom to babysit her two young children while she and her husband worked, offering to pay her $3,000 a month. But her husband complained it was too expensive, so they switched to daycare instead. That plan backfired—daycare cost even more, came with fewer perks, and left them scrambling. Now, after realizing he messed up, the husband wants grandma back. But she’s not so eager to return.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The man refused to pay his mother-in-law $3,000 to watch his kids

    Image credits: anita_bonita7 / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But after switching to daycare and watching the costs pile up, he’s insisting she come back

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwaway1929379

    Most commenters defended the woman, calling her husband entitled

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some felt both were to blame for putting grandma in a tough spot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One even suggested she quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    7

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your husband wanted a second child, he got one. Your husband wanted not to pay $3k to your mother, he got it. All he's done so far is demand and complain, and he is magically granted his wishes. It's time to switch the game. Grandmama is happy with her financial independence and tons of newfound free time. She's also HIGHLY offended by how unappreciative he was. He needs to understand that without serious grovelling, a heartfelt apology and $5000 a month (cheap for the actual extra hours worked, if compared to actual market rate), this ain't gonna happen. Otherwise, this whiny man's just going to complain non-stop anyhow.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's about overdue daddy takes some time off to have the 'privilege of caring for his own children full time. He wants to have his cake and eat it too, he should stfu. I get the feeling the only solution he would be okay with is if grams watches their children for free. That doesn't pay her bills or give her a pension however.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. And once he's got her for free, he'll start complaining about how having her around the house doesn't allow him to relax properly. And then he'll want baby #3 and #4 until he gets a couple of boys. And then he'll complain that she's wasteful in her housekeeping as the food and heating bills are so high...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The saddest part of the story is OP had children with that insufferable entitled as.shole (spoiler he wants another soon since the second one is a girl too). If taking care of childrent is so simple why doesn't he do it himself? The guy earns 140k a year and is complaining that 75$ for a late fee is too much? He's a cheap and awful partner, better gt rid of him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your husband wanted a second child, he got one. Your husband wanted not to pay $3k to your mother, he got it. All he's done so far is demand and complain, and he is magically granted his wishes. It's time to switch the game. Grandmama is happy with her financial independence and tons of newfound free time. She's also HIGHLY offended by how unappreciative he was. He needs to understand that without serious grovelling, a heartfelt apology and $5000 a month (cheap for the actual extra hours worked, if compared to actual market rate), this ain't gonna happen. Otherwise, this whiny man's just going to complain non-stop anyhow.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's about overdue daddy takes some time off to have the 'privilege of caring for his own children full time. He wants to have his cake and eat it too, he should stfu. I get the feeling the only solution he would be okay with is if grams watches their children for free. That doesn't pay her bills or give her a pension however.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. And once he's got her for free, he'll start complaining about how having her around the house doesn't allow him to relax properly. And then he'll want baby #3 and #4 until he gets a couple of boys. And then he'll complain that she's wasteful in her housekeeping as the food and heating bills are so high...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The saddest part of the story is OP had children with that insufferable entitled as.shole (spoiler he wants another soon since the second one is a girl too). If taking care of childrent is so simple why doesn't he do it himself? The guy earns 140k a year and is complaining that 75$ for a late fee is too much? He's a cheap and awful partner, better gt rid of him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda