Brother Refuses To Pay For Nephew’s Meal After He Orders A $190 Steak And Barely Eats It
A deal is a deal, whether it’s a serious agreement or a silly game. However, some people agree to things only to pout when they have to hold up their end of the bargain.
The redditor u/International_Set522 made a deal with his brother-in-law after taking the family out for dinner. Their agreement was based on whether or not his nephew—the BIL’s son—could finish his meal. The amount of food that was left resulted in the brother-in-law having to put his money where his mouth was and the redditor turning to the AITA community.
Image credits: International_Set522
I don't understand those YTA people here, being treated for a meal doesn't mean you can outright abuse the offer and eat as expensive as possible. OP was generous for even offering to pay for this even though it's extremely expensive and obvious that one child can't eat it, and he clearly stated beforehand that BL would have to pay for it if the kid can't eat it.
My parents would NEVER have allowed me to order a 190$ dish, especially not when someone else is treating. BIL is TA for allowing this, and for all that came afterwards.
I think the YTA people have a good point. If I’m invited out for dinner - and somebody else is paying - I’ll commonly order one of every item on the menu. And take whatever I don’t eat home to eat later. If I’m invited round for dinner, il lest what they give me, then go through their cupboards to see what else I can eat. Sometimes I’ll pour a couple of bowls of milk and cereal, with no intention of eating them, or pour their best liquor down the toilet. No, wait, I don’t do any of those fingers. And the OP is 100% NTA.
