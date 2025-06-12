Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man “Trapped” In Hospital For 9 Years Exposes Staff For Saying He Should End His Own Life
Man in hospital gown sitting in hospital bed eating food, highlighting hospital staff treatment concerns.
Health, News

Man “Trapped” In Hospital For 9 Years Exposes Staff For Saying He Should End His Own Life

Roger Foley is trying to get someone to listen. The Canadian man who was born with a neurodegenerative disease has become known over the years as a permanent patient in a hospital in London, Ontario, caught in a battle for what should and should not be offered to him in terms of help.

Foley made headlines in 2018 after releasing recordings of hospital staff asking him about assisted euthanasia, which is legal in Canada, as an option for him. 

Highlights
  • Roger Foley, the Canadian with a neurodegenerative disease, has been in a hospital for 9 years
  • He has been routinely denied ‘self-directed funding’ that would allow him to choose home health care workers
  • Previous home care workers had damaged his house, and caused him food poisoning, Foley says

At the time, Foley had been hospitalized for two years due to the worsening of his condition, cerebellar ataxia, a brain disorder that causes visual deterioration, and limits his ability to move his arms and legs, which prevents him from doing everyday tasks like feeding himself and going to the bathroom.

Most recently, Foley says the hospital removed the special lightbulbs in his room that allowed him to function with the help of a pulley system, and swapped them for harsh blue-wave lights which cause severe pain.  

Now, as his condition worsens, and he is hooked up to an IV for nutrients, he is again reaching out to the media to help tell his story.

    Roger Foley was hospitalized when his home care became insufficient

    Man in hospital gown sitting and eating, highlighting issues of being trapped and mistreated by hospital staff.

    Image credits: Help Roger Foley / givesendgo

    It all started in 2016. That’s when Foley was hospitalized for the first time. Prior to that, he had been living alone, with the help of home care workers.

    But Foley tells Bored Panda, due to structural changes in the country’s home health care service program, the help he was given was insufficient, resulting in cases of food poisoning, mismanaged medication schedules, messes and damage to his house, and workers who were not knowledgeable or even able to perform the kinds of help he required.

    Man lying in hospital bed appearing distressed, highlighting man trapped in hospital for 9 years and exposing staff.

    Image credits: Assisted Life / YouTube

    Tweet from man trapped in hospital for 9 years, sharing struggles with staff and requesting help with lighting accommodations.

    Image credits: rogerfoley

    As a result,  Foley sought medical care in a hospital setting.

    And so he was admitted to Victoria Hospital at the London Health Services Center in London, Ontario, in Canada.

    But soon enough, Foley says, his care in the hospital also began to deteriorate, and now after being in the hospital for more than nine years, things are worse than ever.

    “I will not answer their questions”: Foley says staff are talking to him about medically-assisted passing as an option

    Man trapped in hospital bed for years, exposed mistreatment by staff, lying with cloth over eyes in medical gown.

    Image credits: rogerfoley / X

    Tweet from man trapped in hospital exposing staff mistreatment and denial of care due to light sensitivity condition.

    Image credits: rogerfoley

    Foley explained to Bored Panda that one of the most emotionally upsetting aspects of his hospitalization is what he’s calling forced discussions about assisted euthenasia.

    In Canada,  Medical Assistance in D*ing or MAiD, is a legal process performed by a qualified medical practitioner “to provide a person with assistance to end their life, provided they meet specific eligibility criteria.”

    The procedure became legal in 2016 and has been a hot button issue in the country ever since.

    Man in hospital bed with medical equipment, highlighting man trapped in hospital and exposing staff misconduct.

    Image credits: rogerfoley / X

    Comment expressing sympathy for man trapped in hospital for years, highlighting his courage and self-advocacy against staff cruelty.

    Foley says in multiple instances, members of the hospital staff explained the process to him, as an alternative to staying in the hospital.

    Over the years, Foley has shared audio clips of staff asking him about MAiD to various news organizations. And, Foley says, the discussions haven’t stopped: 

    “In the last six months, the hospital has made many attempts to re engage their old s**cide questioning of me that lead to assisted s**cide. I will not answer their questions and tell them not to ask me,” Foley told Bored Panda.

    “He is an extreme bed-blocker”: The hospital’s side of the story

    Large hospital building under a blue sky, related to man trapped in hospital for nine years exposing staff.

    Image credits: London Health Sciences Centre

    The hospital has not spoken on the record about Foley’s case due to doctor-patient confidentiality rules. Foley has said that one of his doctors, Dr. Dulay is “very hostile to me. He has always been a Jeckel and Hyde personality, sometimes supportive, other times ruthless and abusive.”

    Local newspaper, the London Free Press, describes Foley’s case as: “Staying put in a hospital he admits he doesn’t need, in a standoff over his care wants, Roger Foley is an extreme example of a bed-blocker.”

    In an article, they say Foley is considered by medical staff as an extreme ‘alternate level of care’ , or ALC,  patient. The article says ALC patients  are those “who no longer require hospital-grade medical care, but remain in a hospital bed while waiting for long-term care or home care placement. Such bed-blocking patients accounted for 17 percent of all acute care bed days in Canada as recently as 2022-23.”

    Hospital IV drip held by gloved hand with blurred patient in background, highlighting man trapped in hospital story.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Comment by Frantisek Botko discussing assisted death and healthcare concerns in Canada, related to a man trapped in hospital exposing staff.

    Foley has so far blocked efforts to be moved into a long term care facility. His main goal is getting home treatment again, but this time with the staff of his choosing.

    Foley believes funding for such services could be paid for by so-called ‘self-directed’ funding in which the patient gets to choose which staff assist at home, essentially choosing how to spend state funds.

    According to the article, self-directed funding is available in “rare circumstances,” including for children with complex medical needs and adults with acquired brain injuries. 

    Perhaps because Foley’s brain disease is genetic or congenital and not ‘acquired,’ he has continued to be denied self-directed funding.  

    “How is this not state-sanctioned euthanasia?” UN report says Canada can do better

    Man trapped in hospital for 9 years sitting outdoors, smiling and leaning on a walker with tropical plants in the background

    Image credits: AssistedLife / Facebook

    Foley has been fighting, literally for his life, to qualify for self-directed funding, to no avail. In 2018 he filed a $20 million lawsuit against various health institutions and government entities in the country for mistreatment by medical practitioners, discrimination by health agencies, and for unconstitutional provisions regarding MAiD.

     But in late 2023, his case was struck down. The attorney general called his claim ‘inflammatory,’ and he was granted a grace period to pay his more than $100,000 in legal fees by a certain date. As he was not able to pay, the entire case was dismissed. Foley says his case is currently in the appeals court.

    Man with long hair and blue shirt speaking on video call after being trapped in hospital for nine years exposing staff abuse.

    Image credits: Assisted Life / YouTube

    Facebook comment by Sheila Merrick questioning quality of life assistance and care for man trapped in hospital for 9 years.

    Comment by Petronella Peach advocating persistence, related to man trapped in hospital exposing staff comments.

    But outside of Foley’s case, Canada’s treatment of disabled persons was the topic of an incriminating investigation by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights that was released in March this year. “It’s alarming that persons with disabilities sought access to medical assistance in d*ing due to unmet needs, which was a systemic failure of the State party,” it said in part.

    The report explained that for some people, poverty and lack of access to services have underpinned their so-called ‘choice’ for MAiD. “How is this not State-sanctioned euthanasia?” the report questioned.

    “Just wheel him home”: Some netizens in Ontario think Foley is getting special treatment

    Comments on Foley’s case have been wide ranging, with some people who live in Canada calling foul on Foley and the country’s imperfect health care services.

    Many had stories of their own, and were angered at the lack of fairness: “This dude has been there almost 9 years, meanwhile, when my dad had hip surgery and still could not walk they basically told him he had been there 7 days and that’s all they offer. This needs to be fixed. Just wheel him home.”

    Some people accused Foley of being selfish, or worse. “I mean, he gets food at the hospital, what more does he need,” one person said.

    Man trapped in hospital for 9 years sitting at a table in medical gown with hospital equipment around him.

    Image credits: Assisted Life / YouTube

    Another commented on his assisted living apartment, which Foley still rents although he has not been living in it for nine years: “So in addition to using a much-needed hospital bed, he’s also using a much-needed social assistance apartment. This guy is a stand-up citizen. Wow,” one person said.

    Another said: “Damn, people need those beds. What a selfish a**hole.”

    People living elsewhere, though, seemed to be supportive.

    “That poor man deserves to be treated with compassion and empathy, not made to feel like he’s a burden. His caregivers need to walk in his shoes for a day, see how they feel then,” one person said.

    Man lying in hospital bed wearing patterned hospital gown, appearing distressed and fatigued during recovery.

    Image credits: Amanda Achtman / YouTube

    Another said: “Horrible that someone would suggest taking your own life, that’s so evil.”

    “Poor poor Man..I feel for him. So young too.”

    Others noted his seemingly futile efforts thus far: “He’s been quite relentless in his advocacy. I can only imagine how scary it must be for him considering he’s trapped in the hospital.”

    Netizens react with a mix of outrage and annoyance about Roger Foley’s nine-year hospitalization

    Comment from social media user expressing empathy for man trapped in hospital for years, criticizing caregiver attitude.

    Comment by social media user Thommpzon Lizza expressing frustration about being trapped in hospital for years.

    Comment by Yvonne Maguire criticizing hospital staff's treatment of a man trapped for 9 years urging him to end his life.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a man trapped in hospital for years, mentioning euthanasia and legal issues.

    Man trapped in hospital for 9 years exposes staff comments about ending his own life in a social media post.

    Alt text: User Arlene Kosolofski commenting about society becoming heartless murderers related to man trapped in hospital story

    Comment expressing anger over hospital staff urging a man trapped for 9 years to end his own life.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a compassionate comment discussing a man trapped in hospital for 9 years and mistreated by staff.

    Facebook comment by Patti Leutschaft stating that assisted death should never happen and assisted life should.

    Comment by Susanna Miller expressing concern about bullying a man trapped in hospital to end his own life.

    Comment by Marla Strachan criticizing assisted death as worse than abortion, suggesting it's about saving money.

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so shocking that I originally doubted it was real. To add to the comment re. Australia, we treat you regardless -- if you're a d!ckhead and do the same thing repeatedly (eg: me and alcohol) or if you're a "lost cause". You'll get as much treatment as you can get. Euthanasia isn't against the law in most states now, but there are strict restrictions and you wouldn't get doctors/nurses actively recommending it because they'd lose their jobs. Generally you need to prove you have a terminal illness and would otherwise die in approximately six months, and your pain is enough that you shouldn't have to wait to 'naturally' die.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want to comment on one aspect of this story - the term 'bed blockers'. It makes it sound like thes people are staging a protest. They are using hospital resources not because they want to, but because there is nowhere they can safely be discharged to. They are in limbo, waiting for a more suitable care placement to open up. - - - More money and effort need to be invested in freeing up the medical spaces by providing care placements that will meet the needs of the 'bed blockers'. It's significantly cheaper to have people in assisted care facilities and rehabilitation centres. - - - don't treat people as a burden, especially when it's the systems that are at fault, not the individuals.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nikistavrou avatar
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't they have hospices in Canada? Is it either the hospital or home?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure how you mean "hospice." In America, it's where they shift from life-saving or life-extending treatment to providing comfort leading up to an imminent (typically less than six months) and unavoidable death, like for the extremely elderly when organs just start failing, or stage-five cancer sufferers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
