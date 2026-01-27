ADVERTISEMENT

If you saw a vulture calmly walking beside a man, hopping onto his arm, and hanging around like a loyal pet, you’d assume it was a one-off stunt. But this is real life for a Brazilian animal trainer known online as Russo Adestrador.

In Brazil, he’s become a bit of a TV regular and social media celebrity precisely because he doesn’t stick to the “normal” training roster. He’s worked with animals most people wouldn’t even consider trainable, and he’s built a reputation around patience, observation, and daily coexistence rather than forceful discipline.

A big part of Russo’s public profile is also tied to his dog Toya, who has worked alongside him in disaster relief efforts and has even received a medal for her merit. Russo has taken Toya onto multiple TV programs to share tips and demonstrate training, and those appearances helped turn him into a recognizable figure well beyond the usual dog-and-cat training scene. He’s also been called upon to train the dogs of several Brazilian celebrities.

Russo isn’t famous for training “easy” animals

Man smiling while holding a small bird, showing a close bond with a wild vulture in an outdoor setting.

Our team reached out to Russo to learn more about him, his approaches, and especially the story of Zico. Russo first told us the basics about himself: “My full name is Willian Claudio Almeida da Silva. I am 33 years old, and I’m from Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Artistically, I’m known as Russo Adestrador – the Magician of Animals.”

He doesn’t stick to the ‘normal’ training roster, and Brazil knows him for it

Man smiling outdoors holding a toad, unrelated to wild vulture bonding with a human or dog with wings theme.

As a kid, he was training animals that most of us would be scared of

Man with a large watch happily posing next to a brown and white dog with tongue out and a joyful expression.

Then he expanded on the vulture story: “Zico came into my life through a rescue. His mother died after touching a high-voltage power line, and he was left alone. I rescued him right here in Saquarema and started taking care of him.”

He later joined the army, but eventually chose animals as his profession

Man smiling in a car with a German shepherd behind him, illustrating a wild vulture bonded closely with a human concept.

Word spread fast, and demand for his animal training skills increased

Man smiling outdoors with a German shepherd dog, highlighting a close human and wild vulture bond like a dog with wings

Russo says his goal initially was straightforward: “At first, my intention was to rehabilitate him and reintroduce him into the wild. I even have photos from when he was still very young.”

He worked (and still does) with ordinary animals all the time

Man in a green shirt closely posing with a Siamese cat, highlighting an unusual bond like a wild vulture and human connection.

Russo’s name grew because his training roster kept getting stranger

Close-up of a wild vulture and a man showing their unique bond, inspiring viewers to call it a dog with wings.

He says there wasn’t a single dramatic turning point that led to training Zico: “From the beginning, everything happened very naturally, through daily life. I’ve trained many different animals before, so caring for Zico felt very natural to me.”

Fish, birds, tapirs, caimans. He kept leaning into the “impossible” category

A man sharing a close bond with a wild bird, showing affection and connection in an outdoor setting.

But Russo’s proudest partner might be Toya

Man smiling and sitting next to a golden retriever dog in an outdoor dining area at night with people in the background

“I did reintroduce him to nature, but he always came back home.”

Toya has worked with him in disaster relief efforts and has helped train other dogs to do the same

Man in uniform interacting with a dog near a pickup truck, highlighting bond between wild vulture and human friendship.

She’s renowned for being awarded a medal of merit and appearing on TV along with Russo

Two people smiling while posing with a golden retriever dog wearing a harness indoors, symbolizing human-animal bonding.

“We kept interacting and playing, and he simply never left my side. Today, he follows me everywhere, accepts affection, and lands on my arm.”

Along with Russo’s rising internet popularity, Toya’s fame has landed him interviews with talk-show hosts several times

Two men standing together smiling in front of blue curtains, unrelated to wild vulture bonded with human content.

Russo posing for a photo with Brazilian comedian and TV host, Danilo Gentili, after appearing on his show “The Noite com Danilo Gentili” (English: “Overnight with Danilo Gentili”).

Russo has trained animals for TV too, including Lady the pig from “A Dona do Pedaço”

Man smiling outdoors holding a piglet, unrelated to a wild vulture bonded with a human, dog with wings concept.

Russo added the line that viewers have repeated ever since: “I usually joke that he forgot he’s a vulture and turned into a dog with wings.”

Lady is often seen in the company of a minor animal celebrity, the cat from the TV novella “Éramos Seis”

Man sitting on a couch holding a small pig and cat, with a toddler standing nearby, showcasing a close animal bond.

Russo’s whole approach is based on patience, observation, and daily coexistence

Man lying on the floor giving thumbs up while a dog rests its paw on his head showing close bond and affection.

We also asked what he hopes people take away from this, beyond the shock value of a friendly vulture. Russo’s answer was direct: “Every animal is capable of forming bonds, regardless of the species. What truly matters is how humans approach them.”

This approach clearly works on domesticated animals, but it has also allowed Russo to go beyond that

Smiling man taking a close selfie with a large black and brown dog wearing a blue collar under a wooden roof.

Lately, he’s been sharing work with Dubai, an exotic Savannah F1 “HP” cat

Man crouching on a sandy beach holding leash near a serval cat, showcasing a unique wild animal bond.

And if there’s one lesson he wants the viral attention to carry: “I hope people learn to respect animals more and understand that they’re not monsters, pests, or automatically dangerous. With patience, care, and respect, it’s possible to build incredible relationships, even with animals many people think are impossible to connect with.”

But Zico the vulture might’ve become his closest animal friend

Man sitting with arms extended behind a wild vulture spreading its wings, showing their close bond and connection.

Zico entered Russo’s life as a rescue after losing his mother

A wild vulture showing close bonding with a human, lying on the ground while being gently petted outdoors.

Finally, because Zico feels like such an extreme example, we asked Russo about the other unusual animals he’s trained: “I’ve trained many different animals, including ones people would never expect. I’ve trained several birds, and I’ve even trained a cockroach.”

Russo’s first plan was simple: rehabilitate Zico and release him

Wild vulture drinking from a faucet and interacting closely with a human hand holding a garden hose on grass.

And that’s exactly what he did, except Zico kept following Russo and coming back

Man wearing a red and black shirt bonding closely with a wild vulture on a sunny dirt path outdoors.

“Every animal has its own intelligence and its own pace. The secret isn’t force or domination, but understanding, observation, and daily coexistence.”

There wasn’t one “training breakthrough,” just daily life and trust-building

Man in casual clothes outdoors with a wild vulture perched on and flying from his arm, showing strong human-vulture bond.

Russo and his fans often joke that Zico “forgot he’s a vulture” and became a dog with wings

Close bond between a wild vulture and a human shown with the vulture resting comfortably on a bed indoors.

