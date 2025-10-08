32YO Sick Of 18YO Coworker Who Calls Herself His “Work Wife”, She’s Livid As He Asks Her To Back Off

ADVERTISEMENT

Office dynamics are often difficult to navigate because one misstep can make things very awkward between coworkers. Since those are the people you have to work with, day in and day out, it’s better to think things through before making any waves.

This is what one man realized when he finally stood up to his young coworker, who had been flirting with him every chance she got. His extreme bluntness didn’t go down that well, which made him worry whether she’d try to take revenge.

More info: Reddit

Office romances are a potential landmine and should be navigated with extreme caution

Man shuts down younger coworker flirt by looking stressed and rubbing his eyes while sitting at his office desk.

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that he’s a 32-year-old happily married guy, and that his workplace recently hired an 18-year-old who began getting too friendly with him

Text excerpt showing a man shutting down younger coworker flirt, sharing an awkward office experience at his desk.

Text on screen with man shuts down younger coworker flirt explaining a simple life, avoiding workplace drama, and staying focused on work.

Text excerpt describing a man shutting down younger coworker flirt, highlighting workplace boundaries and professionalism.

Note with text about finding little hearts on notepads, illustrating man shuts down younger coworker flirt.

Text excerpt showing a man describing constant staring from a younger coworker who blushes when caught, illustrating man shuts down younger coworker flirt.

Text excerpt showing a man shuts down younger coworker flirt with a quote about a loudmouth in sales calling her work wife.

Young woman flirts with male coworker who calmly shuts down the interaction in a modern office environment.

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

The teenager seemed to have a crush on the poster as she would draw little hearts on his notepad, stare at him, and pretend she was his “work wife”

Text excerpt showing a man shuts down younger coworker flirt with a hesitant comment about being a step-mom while discussing family plans.

Text excerpt about a man sharing his strategy to shut down a younger coworker’s flirt by being aggressively married.

Text excerpt on a white background describing a tense moment between a man and a younger coworker finishing a project late at night.

Alt text: Office scene showing a man clearly shutting down a younger coworker's flirtatious gesture with a serious expression.

Man shuts down younger coworker flirt after losing patience with awkward and cringy behavior at work.

Man shuts down younger coworker flirt with a firm response about personal boundaries in a professional work setting.

Woman in business attire talking to a seated man shutting down younger coworker flirt in a modern office setting

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster felt that constantly bringing up his wife would stop the teen’s advances, but he finally had to confront her when she asked him if he was truly happy

Text describing a man shuts down younger coworker flirt, showing a tense and silent moment after the conversation.

Man shuts down younger coworker flirt in tense office conversation showing visible discomfort and hostility.

Man shuts down younger coworker with a firm statement about changing workplace dynamics and respect.

Text excerpt showing a man reflecting on shutting down a younger coworker’s flirt and fearing HR consequences.

Text post explaining a man shuts down younger coworker flirt after ignoring inappropriate crush and dropping hints.

Man shuts down younger coworker giving hostile silent treatment after a tense workplace interaction.

Image credits: Traditional-Dig6693

After the man’s blunt confrontation, the teen became silently hostile, which made the poster worry about her possibly complaining to HR about him

Things had been going well for the poster before his young colleague joined the company, as he had never faced any workplace drama prior to that. After she started working there, it became obvious that she was trying to flirt with the OP, but he certainly didn’t want to give her the wrong impression.

When uncomfortable situations like this happen at work, it’s tough to know how to deal with them without offending the other person or creating a scandal. That’s why experts state that it’s important to communicate about one’s professional boundaries early on, so as to avoid these kinds of advances.

The poster initially tried to shut the young woman down by bringing up his wife as frequently as possible and how much he loved her. He probably thought that she’d get the hint and stop flirting with him, but his course of action might not have been direct enough because she still kept being extra friendly with him.

Another mistake that the man made was not bringing up this situation to his wife, so she was completely in the dark about how everything had progressed. This is exactly why psychologists advise always being open with one’s partner about a workplace romance or crush, as it then becomes easier to get the situation under control.

Man in office wearing white shirt, stressed and covering face, dealing with younger coworker flirt late at night.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster’s indirect way of setting boundaries with the young woman obviously backfired, because she later tried to hang out with him after everyone had already left the office. The man couldn’t take it anymore, especially after she let her fingers linger on his hands and tried to probe into his life.

After the poster confronted the 18-year-old, her demeanor immediately changed and became hostile, which freaked the guy out because he didn’t know if it meant trouble for him or not. To understand how to deal with a tough situation like this, Bored Panda reached out to Peter Duris, the CEO and co-founder of Kickresume.

Peter told us that “dealing with unwanted advances at work can be very uncomfortable. If you find yourself in a similar situation, it’s always best to speak with HR as soon as you can. Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable at work. If a coworker becomes hostile after you set a clear boundary, reach out to HR to see if they can help resolve the situation.”

He explained that speaking with HR and addressing one’s concerns allows them to handle the situation, and can help protect you if your coworker tries to turn the situation around. Peter also shared that “if you are being targeted by a specific coworker, it’s best to avoid being alone with them whenever possible as a precaution.”

Obviously, the man didn’t want to hurt the young woman’s feelings, but he knew he needed to stop things from progressing further, which is why he had been so blunt. Hopefully, the 18-year-old learns a lesson from this experience and doesn’t try to push past people’s boundaries even when they seem to be uncomfortable.

How would you have handled this kind of office crush? Let us know if you agree with the OP’s actions or if you feel he should have reacted differently.

People advised the man to go to his Human Resources department immediately and tell them everything

Comment from an HR Director advising how a man shuts down younger coworker flirt and handle workplace discomfort.

Text message screen showing a man shutting down a younger coworker’s flirt with a blunt reply.

Comment discussing the risks and importance of documenting a man shutting down younger coworker flirt in a professional setting.

Man firmly shuts down younger coworker’s flirt, standing with crossed arms in a modern office setting.

Man firmly shuts down younger coworker’s flirt in an office setting, showing clear boundaries and professionalism.