“Robotically Calculated”: Man Chooses Wife With Brains Instead Of Heart, Makes Internet Uncomfortable

Just because your family and friends think someone is ‘perfect’ for you as a romantic partner doesn’t mean that they actually are. True compatibility means partnering up with someone whom you imagine living alongside for decades. They’re communicative, supportive, and they’ll also challenge you in all the right ways, just like you do them.

Internet user u/Remote_Philosophy404 went viral online after opening up about how he “robotically calculated” which woman in his social circle was best for him. He then dumped his loving girlfriend for her, leading to marriage, which he says was the best decision he’s made in his life. Scroll down to read the full story, as well as to see the internet’s mixed reactions to the entire situation.

Who you marry is one of the most important choices you’ll ever make in life

Bride and groom exchanging vows in a church setting, illustrating a robotically calculated choice for brains over heart.

One man opened up about how he decided to dump his girlfriend in order to date a woman he calculated would be perfect for him

Alt text: Man describes choosing a wife with brains over heart in a calculated and intelligent decision, sparking internet discomfort.

Excerpt of a personal story about dating and choosing a wife with brains instead of heart, causing internet discomfort.

Text excerpt discussing a serial monogamist known for intelligence, relating to robotically calculated partner choice.

Text excerpt describing a woman with high SAT scores and unique career choices, highlighting intellect over emotion.

Man and woman engaging in a friendly conversation at a cafe, highlighting robotically calculated relationship choices.

Text excerpt about choosing a partner with brains over heart, highlighting robotically calculated decisions.

Text listing relationship goals including working careers, having kids, making tough decisions, and challenging beliefs.

Text excerpt showing discussion about choosing a wife based on brains and logical guidance instead of emotions.

Text excerpt describing a man choosing a wife with brains, emphasizing thoughtful decision-making over emotions.

Text excerpt showing a man’s decision-making process in choosing a wife based on robotically calculated logic and brains.

Text excerpt about a fractured friend group, emphasizing a man choosing a wife with brains instead of heart.

Text on a white background describing a man’s experience talking and dating, related to choosing a wife with brains.

Couple holding hands across breakfast table, illustrating choosing brains over heart in relationships.

Excerpt from a story about robotically calculated relationship choices focusing on compatibility over emotion.

Text excerpt describing a man’s relationship progress leading to marriage, focusing on robotically calculated choice.

Man choosing wife with brains over heart, symbolizing robotically calculated decision in relationship.

Text excerpt from a software developer explaining how his wife helps him solve programming problems and supports his career goals.

Text excerpt discussing decision to have kids early and move to NYC suburbs, highlighting a robotically calculated choice mindset.

Text excerpt showing a man describing his wife as a great mom with musical talent, highlighting choice by brains over heart.

Mother holding baby smiling at man by window, illustrating robotically calculated choice based on brains over heart.

Text excerpt discussing relationship dynamics and parental support in a robotically calculated marriage choice.

Text excerpt about agreeing on couples counseling and never divorcing, related to choosing a partner with brains over heart.

Excerpt describing a man appreciating his wife’s intellect, highlighting brains over heart in a robotically calculated choice.

Text image showing a quote about robotically calculated choice of a marriage partner based on intelligence.

Text excerpt discussing arranged marriage decision influenced by brains over romance, highlighting robotically calculated choice.

A core part of compatibility is good communication and being able to work through differences with your partner

Some of the most fundamental things when it comes to romantic compatibility include having shared values, interests, beliefs, and goals, Verywell Mind explains.

That’s alongside other core aspects like effective communication, as well as laughter and actually enjoying the time you spend in your partner’s company.

Meanwhile, one surface-level sign of compatibility is being physically attracted to each other. That’s not to say that attraction isn’t important. It is! However, physical attraction can develop and grow over time between emotionally and intellectually compatible people.

“Compatibility involves being in alignment with one another in a way that allows you to function together harmoniously,” licensed marriage and family therapist Claudia de Llano told Verywell Mind.

However, compatibility doesn’t necessarily mean that you share all the same traits, hobbies, views, and interests as your significant other. What it means is that you have a lot in common and use effective communication to work through any differences that pop up along the way.

On the other hand, incompatible partners often have very different views and approaches, leading to frequent conflicts due to communication difficulties.

Broadly speaking, having contrasting attitudes to your partner can lead to more stress, conflict, and depression. On the other hand, having similar attitudes tends to lead to greater relationship satisfaction and happiness.

You don’t have to be identical to your significant other. However, the more your attitudes overlap, usually, the better

Compatibility isn’t static, either. It can improve or degrade over the course of your romantic relationship. In the former case, it can grow if you and your partner take on each other’s points of view and personality traits. In the latter case, your compatibility can decrease if your and your partner’s emotional baggage and unresolved issues become more prominent.

“A strong foundation of communication, empathy, and personal development by each partner is essential to maintaining compatibility,” Llano states.

Meanwhile, BetterHelp points out that when it comes to romantic compatibility, based on the research done by Dr. Edward Hoffman, you should look for a partner who has similar levels of emotional intensity, spontaneity, and libido.

“If you both have passions that run high, you could have a very intense relationship, but it would likely be mutual and potentially healthy. You could also both be low-intensity lovers, in which case you may not be quite as occupied with each other but could still be well-matched.”

Other aspects of compatibility to look for include the need for companionship, idealism, nurturance, materialism, extroversion, aestheticism, activity level, subjective well-being, and intellectualism.

Broadly speaking, the more areas you and your partner are compatible in, the better your relationship.

What do you think, Pandas? Do you think the internet user did the right thing by calculating who the best partner for him was? Or do you side with those netizens who think there’s something bizarrely wrong with doing things so mathematically?

What green flags do you look for in a romantic partner? How compatible do you think you and your significant other are? Share your thoughts and opinions below.

Many internet users found the story weird and disturbing. Here’s their take

User comment expressing discomfort after reading a robotically calculated choice of wife prioritizing brains over heart.

Screenshot of an online comment saying "Sir this is a Wendy’s," reflecting internet reactions to robotically calculated choices.

Comment expressing relief after dating someone without genuine love, highlighting feelings of being used and eventual self-worth growth.

Comment expressing discomfort over man choosing wife with brains instead of heart, sparking internet unease.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing concern about the authenticity of names, related to robotically calculated wife choice.

Reddit comment criticizing a man who robotically chose his wife for brains instead of heart, sparking internet discomfort.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a calculated sociopath in response to choosing brains over heart.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing intelligence and internet discomfort over choosing brains over heart.

Comment expressing discomfort about man choosing wife with brains instead of heart, calling him a creep and narcissist.

Comment on a post, expressing dislike and sympathy for two individuals named Beth and Alice.

Screenshot of an online comment by No-Topic-1968 saying "Run Beth run," reacting to a story about choosing brains over heart.

Reddit comment discussing a man's choice to marry based on brains over heart, sparking internet discomfort.

Screenshot of an online comment saying men can be scary, related to choosing a wife with brains over heart.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man robotically choosing a wife with brains instead of heart.

User comment text on a digital forum, expressing personal feelings about love and passion in response to a topic about choosing brains over heart.

Comment from user professorbix discussing a relationship choice and divorce, reflecting a robotically calculated decision.

Comment on a social media post expressing fear about a robotically calculated man choosing a wife with brains over heart.

Screenshot of an online comment by Valnerium expressing hope she reads this, related to robotically calculated relationship choices.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a man robotically calculated choosing a wife based on brains instead of heart.

Comment in black text discussing a man’s calculated choice to prioritize brains over heart in relationships sparking online discomfort.

That being said, some people thought the man’s approach made sense

Comment discussing a man who robotically calculated choosing a wife with brains over heart, sparking internet discomfort.

Comment about life choices being labeled as calculated sociopath and robotic, reflecting robotically calculated decisions.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing long-term relationships, reflecting robotically calculated choice debate.

Comment on a story about choosing a wife for brains over heart, sparking debate on relationships and strategy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s robotically calculated decision to choose a wife for brains over heart.

Comment on unconventional marriage choice, highlighting robotically calculated decision valuing brains over heart.

Alt text: Online comment praising a marriage choice focusing on brains, reflecting robotically calculated decisions trending online.

Comment from a user reflecting on choosing partners with intelligence over popularity, aligning with robotically calculated decisions.