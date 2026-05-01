“No Way!”: Man Turns The Tables On Girlfriend Who Refused To Split Finances With Him

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Entering a domestic partnership is a big step for unmarried couples. You now share obligations with each other, which can sometimes cause complications and even strain the relationship.

Take this couple, for example, where the problem began with their financial situation. The man initially asked his girlfriend to split the expenses since she was earning more, but she said no.

However, the tables suddenly turned, urging the woman to make the same request. The man refused, sparking a lengthy online discussion.

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Sharing responsibilities can be a cause of problems among people in domestic partnerships

Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)

For this couple, the problem began when the man requested to split expenses with his live-in girlfriend, which she refused

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Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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However, their financial situations were reversed

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Envato (not the actual photo)

The woman then made the same request her partner initially made, which he refused

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Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

The incident made the man wonder whether he was being a jerk

Image credits: Strict-Specialist865

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Financial disagreements can be about a deeper issue outside of money

While the author cited the financial disagreement as his main problem, there may be a much deeper underlying issue. According to family lawyer Dr. Catherine Heath, the person who raised the issue is likely questioning whether they are valued or acknowledged for their sacrifices.

“A partner who feels invisible, whether they’re the higher-income earner or the one who stepped back for the kids, will experience almost any financial arrangement as unfair. The real issue isn’t the split. It’s the feeling behind it,” she told Bored Panda.

Then comes the question of how big the split between the couple would be. The man didn’t mention a percentage, but a 50-50 division would likely be the arrangement they would resort to.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Gabriella Azzam-Forni says splitting expenses right down the middle is a “go-to” among couples. However, the caveat lies in the salary disparities between the two.

“This tends to be the case when the lower earner feels financially suffocated or like they ‘owe’ the higher earner something, and the higher earner eventually feels like they’re subsidizing a dynamic they didn’t sign up for,” Dr. Azzam-Forni said.

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The man’s adamant refusal of his girlfriend’s request to split the financial obligations has opened a crack in their relationship. Dr. Azzam-Forni describes this as a “trust issue wearing a budget as a costume.”

“Financial rigidity in a relationship is usually a symptom of a deeper unwillingness to be vulnerable, and that is one of the most honest stress tests a relationship will ever face,” she explained.

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“How a couple handles money when the ground shifts tells you almost everything about whether the couple is actually building a life together, or perhaps just cohabitating with a contract.”

It will all boil down to whether the man sees himself in the long-term with his girlfriend. If so, it may help the couple to seek professional help to address the lingering problem. Otherwise, they may need to re-evaluate their relationship.

The man provided more information about his post

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Many readers sided with him

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A few thought he was in the wrong

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While some faulted both of them

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