Woman Forces BF To Sign A Contract That Would Give Her A Share Of His Income For The Rest Of His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Sooner or later, there comes a time when a couple can no longer just go with the flow and must decide what to do next. If you’ve watched FRIENDS, you should remember the calamity Ross and Mona found themselves in after they reached this point.

Reddit user MortifiedRat and his girlfriend got there in three months. She then presented him with a list of her non-negotiables. Things kept escalating, and they eventually broke up over money. Unsure about the way he navigated the situation and whether he should’ve held onto her, the guy explained his case on the internet and asked everyone to weigh in with their opinions.

RELATED:

This guy was hitting it off with his new girlfriend

Woman smiling in a cafe holding a coffee cup, representing a contract for a share of her boyfriend's income.

Image credits: farknot / freepik (not the actual photo)

But then, she issued him an ultimatum

Text from a man describing a woman forcing him to sign a contract sharing his income for life in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract for a share of his income in their relationship.

Text explaining a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract giving her a share of his income legally.

Woman holding pen and pointing to contract details, discussing income share agreement with boyfriend at table.

Image credits: showtimeag / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman forcing boyfriend to sign a contract for shared income due to her background and experiences.

Text discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract securing her a share of his income for life.

Text explaining a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract giving her a share of his income for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman forcing boyfriend to sign a contract for a lifetime share of his income.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman doubled down on her demands and they broke up

Woman forces boyfriend to sign contract demanding share of income, showing tension and serious expressions in a home setting.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a woman feeling unsupported after her boyfriend refuses to sign a contract sharing his income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman forcing boyfriend to sign a contract for a share of his income, causing their breakup.

Text on a white background reading So, AITAH for not agreeing to her contract, referencing income share dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his story went viral, the guy updated his original post

Text excerpt about woman working remotely and managing paralegal jobs, emphasizing career importance and relationship compromises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background discussing relief and closure after ending involvement, related to woman forcing boyfriend to sign income contract.

Woman forces boyfriend to sign contract for lifelong share of his income in a tense and emotional relationship conflict.

Image credits: MortifiedRat

And answered people’s biggest questions

Reddit user discussion about woman forcing boyfriend to sign contract for a share of his income for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract for income sharing.

Discussion about a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract granting her a share of his income for life.

Money is a common trigger in relationships, but couples usually find common ground

Even though our Redditor’s case is a pretty distinct one, an Ipsos poll from 2024 reveals that one in three (34%) partnered Americans view money as a source of conflict in their relationship, a figure that rises to almost half (47%) among the youngest romantically committed respondents (18–24-year-olds).

More than one-third think their partner spends too much money on impulse purchases (37%) and/or admit they are untruthful about money with their spouse (36%), which may also be driving some of this conflict. Half (49%) of Americans more generally confess they often spend more than they know they should.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also noteworthy that younger Americans tend to be a little more untruthful about money with their spouse, on average (18–24: 46%; 25–34: 43%).

Despite the occasional money fight, however, the vast majority (84%) of American couples are on the same page with their partner when it comes to finances in general, with almost nine in ten (87%) indicating that they are comfortable discussing finances with their partner. When evaluating their partner’s finances, Americans say they are (or would be) most concerned about their partner’s mortgage debt (41%), followed by credit card debt (36%) and credit scores (35%).

You can’t build a future together without shared values and common goals

The Redditor claimed he had deep conversations with his girlfriend before the whole ordeal, but according to Damona Hoffman, host of The Dates & Mates Podcast, it’s only when couples get to the nitty-gritty of personal finance that they fully reveal their goals and values.

“You’re unlikely to be perfectly aligned on those [goals and values], but discussing them offers you an opportunity to understand your partner and find compromise on those important choices,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

These values are formed long before you earn your first dollar. Everyone’s “money story” starts in childhood, and since we’re all raised differently, how we think about and understand finances can vary significantly from person to person, depending on many factors, including the example our family sets for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of our upbringing and how difficult these discussions might be, it’s incredibly beneficial for the relationship to talk about money. Yes, our Redditor had a sour breakup, but at least he and his girlfriend learned they were incompatible earlier rather than later.

Most who read the story said the guy didn’t do anything wrong

Comment discussing legal advice on signing a contract and prenup agreements related to income sharing.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract for a share of his income.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman forcing boyfriend to sign income share contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman forcing boyfriend to sign contract giving her income share, emphasizing financial independence.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign an income-sharing contract.

Comment on a screen showing text about contracts and income payments related to a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract for income sharing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract demanding income sharing early in their relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to share income through a contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract for a share of his income.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract for income sharing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a user comment discussing trust issues and relationship trauma related to a woman forcing a contract on her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract for income share.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman forcing her boyfriend to sign a contract to share his income.

Comment discussing someone being set up as a cash cow, related to income sharing in a relationship contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a woman forcing boyfriend to sign a contract giving her a share of his income, discussing relationship and legal advice.

Comment screenshot showing a user advising against a contract about sharing income in a relationship, calling it crazy and suggesting independence.

Woman forces boyfriend to sign contract giving her a share of his income for life in a controversial relationship dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a few said the breakup was his fault

Comment discussing a woman forcing boyfriend to sign a contract for a share of his income and marriage expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a woman forcing boyfriend to sign contract for income share in a contentious relationship discussion.

Reddit comment discussing a woman forcing boyfriend to sign a contract for a share of his income for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining combined income in marriage and how couples divide income into needs, wants, and savings.

Couple discussing income sharing contract to ensure financial security and prevent financial a***e in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing negotiation of shared income, monthly allowance, and financial arrangements in a relationship contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman forcing boyfriend to sign a contract for a share of his income and financial expectations in dating.

Text excerpt discussing understanding a woman's perspective on sharing a percentage of income in a relationship contract.