Guy Wonders If He Should Tell His “Son” The Harsh Truth: “Has No Idea About His Real Parents”

Raising a child as a young adult is a pretty harrowing task that, arguably, most 20 year old’s are not equipped for, but it doesn’t mean that one shouldn’t try if that’s the hand that fate dealt them. A man asked the internet if he was wrong to never reveal to his kid brother that he wasn’t actually his father.

As it turns out, the man’s parents didn’t want anything to do with their newborn, so he decided to take him in and raise him as a father together with his girlfriend. Now his relatives are constantly pressuring him to reveal the truth. Later, he shared a few updates on how he decided to proceed.

Talking with kids about difficult subjects can often be tricky

Man sitting on a couch holding his young son who has no idea about his real parents in a cozy home setting.

Image credits: Bagler_kat (not the actual photo)

So one man asked the internet how to handle telling his brother, who he raised, that he’s not his dad

Text excerpt discussing a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Text about a guy wondering whether to tell his son the harsh truth about not knowing his real parents.

Text about a guy becoming legal guardian of his brother and wondering if he should reveal harsh truth to his son about real parents.

Guy wonders if he should reveal harsh truth to son who has no idea about his real parents and biological family.

Text about a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents and family reactions.

Man and boy sitting on couch smiling at each other, reflecting a father and son relationship with uncertainty about real parents.

Image credits: dvatri (not the actual photo)

Man contemplates telling his son the harsh truth about not knowing his real parents and his role as a father figure.

Text discussing a guy contemplating whether to tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents and feelings on the matter.

Man contemplates telling his son the harsh truth about having no idea about his real parents after much hesitation.

Image credits: AmINotTheA**hole

Children have a right to know where they are from

Telling a child that they are adopted is one of the most important things adoptive parents will ever tell them, and it should be done with sensitivity. Adoption is not something to be hidden but something to be revealed with care, for it is directly linked to a child’s sense of identity, belonging, and trust. To many children, their family is the unproblematic center of life. To discover that this basis began differently than they believed it had is confusing. How the news is presented will determine not only how they feel about their adoption, but how they feel about themselves and their place in the family.

Unless presented poorly, the news can leave wounds that will take a few years to mend. If a child stumbles upon it inadvertently, by carelessness of words, slip of a relative, or some record found late in life, it will be heard as something shameful that needed to be hidden. The hiding becomes betrayal, and the child will wonder why they were kept in the dark, or if their adoptive parents were afraid of losing their love. This sense of distrust, though, can prove more damaging than the information itself.

Ultimately, most experts suggest that it’s important to tell the child as soon as possible, within reason. Some even go as far as to recommend telling the truth to an infant or toddler, repeating it at times. They are too young to understand, but therein lies this strategy’s advantage. They can absorb the information before absorbing its implications, so when they are old enough to be told more, the revelation isn’t as “shocking.”

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Telling the truth is complex, but necessary

Handled with sensitivity, the conversation can solidify parent-child bond. Adoption, if explained candidly and with love, is not a story of rejection but a story of choice. The children must be told that they were wanted, that their entering the family was not a compromise but a deliberate and important decision. Parents can frame the truth at a level that is suitable for their age. When very young, it can be simply a story of how they came to be in the family, but as children get older, they will pose more searching questions about their birth families, origins, or adoption circumstances. Crucially, however, time must be given for these questions to be asked, and no question is met with shame or evasion.

It’s also necessary to remember that adoption is not one big reveal but an ongoing dialogue. The understanding of children deepens as they get older, and what makes sense at age five won’t cut it with the questions they’ll have at age fifteen. One constant is that the parent should not lie. Answers that get an eight year old to stop asking questions will just cause issues later. Returning to the conversation periodically allows them to sort through new feelings and provides a guarantee that the topic matter is available for discussion. This ongoing vulnerability enables adoption to be not one small definitive secret but a regular, accepted part of their life story.

Telling a kid that they are adopted is so much more than providing information. It is about affirming security, love, and trust. Patient and cautious parents can make what might otherwise be a difficult revelation into a story of belonging, one that speaks to the countless ways that families come to be, and the enduring love that makes a family whole.

Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)

Some readers wanted to hear more

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy wondering whether to tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Man wonders if he should tell his son about his real parents and the emotional challenges involved in revealing the truth.

Text conversation about a guy feeling guilty over son not knowing his real parents or biological relationship with him.

Most thought no one was the villain

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing whether to tell a son the harsh truth about his real parents and timing the conversation carefully.

Man sharing his story about not knowing his real parents and the struggles with his true identity.

Man considers telling his son the harsh truth about having no idea about his real parents and his true identity.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Comment discussing a man debating whether to tell his son the harsh truth about real parents and feelings of betrayal.

Comment discussing whether to tell son the harsh truth about his real parents and the importance of revealing the secret early.

A few also shared similar stories

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about telling a son the harsh truth about his real parents and family support.

User comment advising a guy to tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents to avoid future trust issues.

People left their suggestions in the comments

Reddit comments discussing late discovery adoptee and whether to tell son harsh truth about real parents.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Reddit conversation about a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Screenshot of a discussion about whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Comment discussing adoption and the importance of telling a child the truth about their real parents early on.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Reddit comment explaining a guy's dilemma about telling his son the truth about his real parents and upbringing.

Comment discussing whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

A few believed his family was too harsh on him

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the consequences of not telling a son the truth about his real parents.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Reddit comment discussing a guy unsure about telling his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Comment advising a guy to consult a child psychologist about telling his son the harsh truth about real parents.

Alt text: Man wonders if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents and adoption secret.

Text post discussing whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents and guardianship.

Some thought he needed to tell his brother sooner

Text conversation about whether a guy should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents and adoption status.

Comment discussing whether a guy should tell his son about his real parents and the possible consequences of revealing the truth.

Man with beard looking distressed, holding his face, contemplating telling his son the truth about his real parents.

Image credits: jm_video (not the actual photo)

Later, he shared what they decided to do

Text update about guy seeking professional advice before telling son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Text excerpt about a guy consulting his therapist on telling his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Man wonders if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents and family love and acceptance.

Text excerpt describing a man struggling with telling his son the harsh truth about his real parents and facing emotional reactions.

Man hugging boy who has no idea about his real parents, showing a tender moment between them indoors.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Man wonders if he should tell his son the harsh truth about having no idea about his real parents.

Text on white background showing a man reflecting on telling his son about his real parents and their relationship.

Text about a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents, with emotions shown.

Man reflects on his role as a dad to his brother/son and considers therapy to help him handle the truth about his real parents.

Image credits: AmINotTheA**hole

Readers were happy things worked out

Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment about a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Comment discussing therapy and support for a son who has no idea about his real parents and family truth.

Commenter shares emotional reaction to a guy wondering if he should tell his son about his real parents.

Comment praising a dad for loving his son unconditionally despite not being his biological father, highlighting parental love.

Comment expressing gratitude and emotional response about a guy wondering if he should tell his son the truth about his real parents.

Comment expressing gratitude from a user about a dad sharing a touching update regarding his son and real parents.

Text post discussing a guy wondering whether to tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Commenter shares story about friend unaware of real parents and how they supported him through the harsh truth.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing gratitude and well wishes related to a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Comment about a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents in an online discussion.

Comment questioning if son can keep calling him Dad amid doubts about real parents, reflecting on harsh truth dilemma.

Comment praising a dad for his positive role despite no biological ties and seeking advice about telling his son the truth.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy wondering if he should tell his son about his real parents.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy to a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread where a user encourages someone about telling his son the harsh truth about real parents.

Commenter discussing a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Screenshot of a comment saying "I’m not crying, you’re crying" in an online discussion about a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing happiness that the situation involving a son and his real parents worked out well.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a personal story about adoption, real parents, and family trauma experiences.

Comment praising a guy for being an amazing parent and supportive figure to his son and family.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning why a boy has no idea about his real parents amid family relationship confusion.

Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment about a guy wondering if he should tell his son about his real parents.

Comment discussing emotional trauma of a son unaware of his real parents and raising him with love and support.

Comment expressing love and emotional support for a loving father and brother in a story about real parents.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user expresses hope for a guy wondering if he should tell his son the harsh truth.

Comment discussing a man wondering if he should reveal harsh truth about his son’s real parents.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a guy for being the best dad despite his son having no idea about his real parents.

Screenshot of a comment where a guy wonders if he should tell his son the harsh truth about his real parents.

Reddit comment expressing emotional support for a guy wondering if he should tell his son about his real parents.

