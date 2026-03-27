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We have heard the saying that people realize the value of what they had after losing it, and it’s universally true. That’s probably how humans are wired: once we get something, we immediately jump to “better” things, not realizing that what we have is enough.

Just look at this dude who had a perfect girlfriend, but dumped her as he wanted to experience being single. However, within 3 months, he regretted it as this new life was far from what he had expected. Read on to find out how he sparked drama after realizing his mistake!

More info: Reddit

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It’s strange how people understand the value of what they had only after losing it

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had a perfect girlfriend, but he started to find her “annoying” after he got busy with his internship and barely had time

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Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He refused to communicate until she pushed him to confess, so he told her the truth, and they broke up, as he wanted to be single

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, he soon regretted it as other women didn’t like him, and when he saw his ex with her new boyfriend, he realized his mistake

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He started texting her how much he missed her, but she told him to stop bothering her, as it was messing with her mental health

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He left her alone after that, so he could work on himself, but ran into her after 6 months, and they got back together as he promised to treasure her

Today, the original poster (OP) laments his biggest mistake. He had a perfect girlfriend (Britney) who cared for him, but after getting busy with his internship, he found her annoying. However, he chose to give her the silent treatment rather than communicate until she pushed him to. Eventually, he came clean and broke up with her, claiming he wanted to be single.

Britney was very understanding, and the two moved on with their lives, but reality was waiting for OP. The single life was not what he had expected, as other women didn’t like him. He wondered if he had made a mistake, and his fears were confirmed after he saw Britney. She was with her new boyfriend, and the poster had a harsh realization of how awfully he had treated her.

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That’s why he texted her, confessed his regrets, and expressed how much he missed her. She was hesitant before, but clarified that she couldn’t do it anymore. After all, she had moved on, and OP’s sudden texts were messing with her mental health. Despite this, he continued to message and meet her as he felt she still cared about him, but was afraid to trust him again.

After venting online, he didn’t get any sympathy, as netizens told him to stop harassing her. Well, he left her alone and worked on himself to be a better person. Call it luck, but after 6 months, he ran into her, and the two started hanging out as she was single. Eventually, they got back together, and he treasured her this time, claiming he needed the reality check from netizens.

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After his update, people online were conflicted, with many seeing him as a massive red flag. In fact, some even called him a man-child. Experts share that such men don’t express emotions appropriately, act immaturely, avoid responsibility, and lack healthy ways to cope with stress. That’s just like OP, who lashed out against Britney as he couldn’t handle work pressure.

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Moreover, many were offended by his use of the phrase, “I wasn’t drowning in girls,” as it sounded like women were only objects to him. Research has revealed that men with relatively strong tendencies to associate women with objects reported higher rates of violent and coercive behavior. Netizens couldn’t shake off the feeling that he didn’t deserve a second chance.

Also, everything that he described about Britney was basically things that she did for him, which showed the power imbalance in their relationship. Studies suggest that this can unknowingly leave deep psychological scars on the powerless partner. Moreover, they can feel a loss of identity, emotional disconnect, and chronic self-doubt.

Although people weren’t happy that Britney gave OP a second chance, they really hoped he wouldn’t cause her more grief. After all, it looked like he only got back with her because he was lonely and desperate. If you were in her shoes, would you ever forgive him? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section!

Netizens blasted this “happy ending,” as they felt he was a red flag, who only got back with her because he couldn’t find anyone else

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