Guy Hides Real Net Worth From Wife, Gets A Brutal Reality Check From Financial Expert
Imagine being a millionaire and not even knowing it… Perhaps you won the lottery, or inherited a large sum of money, but are yet to find out. Or maybe, just maybe, your spouse has millions stashed away and has been keeping it a secret from you. It may sound unreal but that’s exactly the case for one stay-at-home wife.
Her husband has left people divided after confessing on the Dave Ramsey Show that he’s been hiding from his wife just how wealthy they really are. The man says he’s worked hard during their 5-year marriage and he’s worried his wife will go on a spending spree if she ever finds out the truth. He’s continued to give her a small allowance while sitting on a goldmine. If he was looking for applause, he didn’t find it on Ramsey’s show…
Financial advisor, Dave Ramsey was stunned when a caller confessed to hiding his millionaire status from his wife
The man’s income has increased seven-fold since getting married but he continues to give his wife a tiny allowance
“You’re the problem, not her”: Dave Ramsey didn’t mince his words when he dished out advice to the husband
Ramsey went a step further by accusing the man of disrespecting his wife and treating her like a child
We’re not sure what response the husband was expecting when he reached out to financial advisor, Dave Ramsey for advice. But if it was praise for his hard work and savings, or applause for his ability to keep a big secret, he must have been sorely disappointed.
Ramsey warned the guy that his marriage probably wouldn’t last if he kept up this act, adding that he’s disrespecting his wife and treating her like a child. In Ramsey’s opinion, the money belongs to both the husband and the wife – and there should be no such thing as an allowance.
The expert advised the man to come clean and apologize sooner rather than later. “The longer you wait and the bigger these numbers are, the bigger the explosion is gonna be,” warned Ramsey. He suggested that the couple sit down and have an open and honest conversation about the woman’s spending habits, saying they need to get on the same “adult” page.
After telling the husband he had “nerd-like paranoia,” Ramsey said he should “lighten up about 25 notches” and his wife “probably needs to tighten up about 5 notches.”
Both Ramsey and his co-host, Ken agreed that the woman deserved access to more than the measly allowance she was currently getting.
“You’re the problem, not her,” Ramsey reiterated before the end of the call.
Watch the full call right here:
People had mixed reactions and some felt Ramsey could have handled the call differently
Every one of these commenters is projecting. "She will be fine with the deceit", "She will spend it all as soon as she knows", "She is only buying household necessities and he calls that a spender". All of them so confident. We don't know the truth of it. It's most likely somewhere in the middle. I'm just fascinated by how they are all so confident they know what is going on in this guy's house. [Edit: I mean the comments included in the article; at the time I am writing this, there are no BP commenters yet, I appear to be the first.]
I'm with Dave here. I have a very happy marriage of 42 years and it's based on honesty, shared decision making and mutual respect. Obviously none of that exists here. When she finally finds out, she'll realize that her husband doesn't trust her, doesn't value her contribution to their lives and is financially a*****e. I imagine that would lead to her exodus and her taking half of the money he values over his family.
