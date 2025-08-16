ADVERTISEMENT

While the lives of rich people are a TV show and cinema staple, simple statistics would suggest that most folks are not at all in that economic category, so the reality of their life experiences are generally less well known. But, through the magic of the internet, we can get a peak into what it’s like to be wealthy.

A twenty-seven year old millionaire and self-proclaimed person with “no friends and no relationship experience” sat down to answer the internet’s questions about himself and his life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting answers and share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.