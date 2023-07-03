Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store
32points
Animals36 minutes ago

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

A man who went to a supermarket to get some groceries came back with a snake and didn’t realize it until after the animal got familiar with his foods.

Last month, 63-year-old Neville Linton bought a bag of broccoli from an Aldi branch in Stourbridge, England, and stored it in his fridge before taking it out to prepare a meal three days later.

But when took the broccoli out and unwrapped it, the man immediately saw the unexpected guest.

A snake that was exploring a broccoli field somewhere in southwestern Europe got packed up and shipped to a British supermarket

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Image credits: DTNNEWUpdates

Without suspecting it, Neville Linton, 63, picked it up together with a bag of vegetables and took the reptile home

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Image credits: Önder Örtel (not the actual photo)

Neville, who works in industrial cleaning, couldn’t believe his eyes.

“It was pretty frightening. I’m not good with snakes,” he said. “It’s lucky I didn’t just leave the broccoli out in the kitchen, or it would have been loose in the house.”

“That would have been a huge risk for us because we have two vulnerable people living here.”

Once he realized the creature was too big to be a caterpillar, he called his sister Ann-Marie Tenkanemin for help and she identified it as a snake.

It was a ladder snake

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Although the species is nonvenomous, these guys are quite aggressive and defensive in their nature

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Image credits: Mike Mozart

The pair popped it in a tub and went back to the Aldi store on Dudley Road where Neville made the purchase.

“I thought she was joking at first, but I backed off when I saw it start moving. The guy in the shop was pretty frightened too,” he said.

The snake was taken to Dudley Zoo where experts took a look at it and determined it was, in fact, a young ladder snake.

The animal was taken to a nearby zoo

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

And Neville is trying to get compensated for having to go through all of this

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Image credits: Michael Burrows (not the actual photo)

Neville has been offered compensation but is trying to get more.

The father-of-three said the amount he heard didn’t sound fair because of the risk to his disabled son and vulnerable mother-in-law, who live under the same roof.

“It’s just not good enough,” he added. “The implications for us if it had got out in the house are huge. Plus, I’m phobic of snakes so there’s the emotional impact of that too.”

An Aldi spokesperson reported: “Our supplier has never had a complaint of this nature and has robust processes in place to prevent such issues occurring.”

“We are investigating this isolated incident and have apologized to Mr. Linton that our usual high standards were not met.”

Ladder snakes mostly live in Portugal, Spain, southern France, and parts of Italy.

They like scrub bushy cover, including orchards, vineyards, hedges, and overgrown dry-stone walls. Habitats with stones and boulders and low shade are usually their favorites.

Ladder snakes aren’t venomous, however, they are aggressive and defensive in their nature. Any attempt to pick one up may be greeted by sharp bites and also the emptying of the cloacal glands, releasing an offensive odor.

After local news picked up the story, people have had all sorts of reactions

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Aldi Shopper Finds Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli From Store

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Joelle Jansen
Joelle Jansen
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That poor snake has gone through quite an ordeal! I hope it's healthy and can be returned to something at least resembling its home environment.

2
2points
reply
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with the Redditors, awesome free snake. I'd keep it

1
1point
reply
