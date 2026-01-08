Man Feels Like His GF’s ATM After She Quits Her Job And Demands Marriage For Security
Juggling parenthood, work, and relationship issues is a mammoth task. So, it’s no surprise that many couples crumble under bad conditions. According to a recent study, 47% of women and more than 30% of men in Germany feel too exhausted to take care of the household after work, leading to conflicts.
This family seemed to be on the brink of separation: the boyfriend felt unappreciated, the woman thought her partner didn’t support her, and the kids were robbed of a loving and calm household. According to the man, his GF was just asking too much: for him to be the sole breadwinner, to help with the kids, and to get married so she could feel financially secure.
A man felt he was in an unbalanced relationship, but his girlfriend kept asking for more
Hew was the one working full-time, taking care of the kids, getting no love in the bedroom, and being pressured to marry her
“Makes me wonder why I am still there,” he wrote in a reply to commenters
The advice ranged from thoughtful plans about what to do next to “Just leave dude, you guys are done”
He should leave her, get custody arrangements. since he;s paying for the childcare it should be his choice. And go get laid, Find some one, a friend with benefits. Until the kids get older.
whenever a woman has hit 40 and starts acting a bit unhinged i always wish theyd go to a doctor. it could be pre-menopause and some people do experience a hormone imbalance which could cause them to go off their rocker if left untreated. its a good start, if nothing else but one also has to be willing to get tested.
Speaking as a post menopausal woman, 37 seems like a radically bizarre age for a healthy woman to lose her s*x drive. Unless, of course, she's clinically depressed and emotionally withdrawing from the relationship. She genuinely sounds vary manipulative. (The whole private kindergarten nonsense just comes off as "now I have a reason to not work!) It all reads like she's insisting on marriage now because he's in line to inherit family wealth. (Wave a pre-nup under her nose and watch the fireworks set off!) He should actually request full custody of the kids because he can genuinely afford it without her. She should go live with her mommy and see the kids whenever he says it's okay.
