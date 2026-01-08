Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Feels Like His GF’s ATM After She Quits Her Job And Demands Marriage For Security
Stressed man on couch holding his head, man feels like his GF's ATM
Man Feels Like His GF’s ATM After She Quits Her Job And Demands Marriage For Security

Juggling parenthood, work, and relationship issues is a mammoth task. So, it’s no surprise that many couples crumble under bad conditions. According to a recent study, 47% of women and more than 30% of men in Germany feel too exhausted to take care of the household after work, leading to conflicts.

This family seemed to be on the brink of separation: the boyfriend felt unappreciated, the woman thought her partner didn’t support her, and the kids were robbed of a loving and calm household. According to the man, his GF was just asking too much: for him to be the sole breadwinner, to help with the kids, and to get married so she could feel financially secure.

    A man felt he was in an unbalanced relationship, but his girlfriend kept asking for more

    Stressed man on couch holding his head, feeling like his GF's ATM after partner quit job

    Image credits: curiskarlo7 (not the actual image)

    Hew was the one working full-time, taking care of the kids, getting no love in the bedroom, and being pressured to marry her

    Screenshot of text about a man feels like his GF's ATM after she quits job and demands marriage for security

    Screenshot of text about girlfriend ATM and finances after she quits her job and demands marriage for security

    Man feels like his GF's ATM — paragraph describing childcare conflict and private kindergarten closing at 2 PM

    Screenshot of forum text about childcare and a man feeling like GF's ATM, exhausted and burned out after work.

    Stressed woman on couch with laptop and notebook as child jumps nearby, illustrating girlfriend ATM pressure

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Man feels like his girlfriend's ATM, excerpt about marriage pressure after she quits job, man feels trapped

    Screenshot of text about intimacy issues and man feeling like GF's ATM after she quits job and demands marriage

    Post screenshot: I feel used and unappreciated; man feels like his GF's ATM after she quit job and demands marriage

    Hands holding euro bills above a purse, illustrating gf's ATM metaphor for financial dependence

    Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

    Man in therapy reading message about feeling like his GF's ATM after she quit her job and demands marriage for security

    White thank you sign representing GF's ATM and partner feeling used over finances

    Man feeling used, calls girlfriend GF's ATM after she quit job and demands marriage for financial security

    Screenshot of a Reddit update about childcare and relationship conflict; man feels like his GF’s ATM

    Image credits: Fraxial

    “Makes me wonder why I am still there,” he wrote in a reply to commenters

    Reddit screenshot of comments on childcare and conflict, man feels like his GF's ATM

    Reddit screenshot about childcare, career choices and relationship strain, mentioning girlfriend ATM

    Reddit screenshot of comments on childcare and relationship conflict, man feels like GF's ATM

    Reddit screenshot about relationship, man feels like his gf's ATM, commenter urges therapy and warns against marrying.

    Screenshot of advice text about postpartum, finances and relationship where man feels like his GF's ATM

    Reddit screenshot of comments about GF's ATM, partner quitting her job and demanding marriage for financial security

    Reddit screenshot: man feels like his GF's ATM, OP says girlfriend quit job, pressures to marry for security

    Reddit screenshot of comments about parenting, finances and girlfriend ATM dynamic

    Reddit thread showing comments about man feeling like his GF's ATM after she quits job and demands marriage

    Reddit screenshot about a man feels like his GF’s ATM, users debating marriage, support and resentment

    The advice ranged from thoughtful plans about what to do next to “Just leave dude, you guys are done”

    Reddit screenshot of therapy advice text; man feels like his GF's ATM after she quit her job and demands marriage

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about GF's ATM; commenter warns 'she has red flags' and says you don't demand marriage.

    Reddit comment advising a man feels like his GF's ATM, urging talk, boundaries, and leaving if she won't change.

    Reddit screenshot about GF's ATM situation; comments advise setting boundaries, communication, and counseling

    Reddit comment screenshot advising no marriage until she gets a job, man feels like his GF's ATM and should set boundaries

    Reddit comment screenshot about relationship imbalance, man feels like his GF's ATM

    Reddit comment screenshot about a man feeling like his GF's ATM after she quit her job and demanded marriage for security.

    Screenshot of article text about a man feeling like his girlfriend ATM after she quits her job

    Reddit comment warning about man feels like his gf's ATM after girlfriend quits job and demands marriage

    Reddit comment pleading do not marry this woman, warning about GF's ATM and financial dependence

    Reddit comment screenshot reading You are choosing to be with her, on a thread about man feels like his GF's ATM

    Reddit comment screenshot urging breakup: Just leave dude you guys are done — man feels like his GF's ATM

    Screenshot of Reddit comment: user questions having kids and marriage; man feels like his gf's ATM.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about a man feeling used as his GF's ATM, urging boundaries

    Reddit screenshot of comment urging man to not marry her, stating he feels like his GF's ATM and to consult a lawyer

    Reddit comment screenshot warning man not to marry, calling girlfriend a GF ATM and manipulative

    Reddit comment reading She sounds like a nightmare beneath a post about GF's ATM and marriage-for-security demands

    Reddit screenshot of advice comment about man feeling like his GF's ATM after she quit her job and demands marriage

    Reddit comment screenshot: woman warns Run and calls calling you evil manipulative, man feels like his GF's ATM

    Reddit comment screenshot showing user and poem-like reply, man feels like his girlfriend's ATM, advising to get off the ride

    Screenshot of Reddit comments about a man feeling like his GF's ATM after she quits her job

    Reddit comment screenshot about boundaries and resentment, mentioning girlfriend ATM and demands for marriage for security.

    Reddit comment advising a 35-year-old man to move on and not marry; mentions GF's ATM and demands marriage for security

    Reddit comment saying do not marry her, illustrating man feels like his GF's ATM scenario

    Screenshot of Reddit comment referencing GF's ATM, warning to marry before having kids

    Screenshot of forum comments about parenting and breakup, man feels like his GF's ATM

    Reddit comment: man feels like his GF's ATM after she quit her job and demanded marriage for security

    Reddit comment screenshot about childcare and a man feeling like his gf ATM after she quit her job

    Man feels like girlfriend's ATM screenshot of advice post about quitting job, marriage for security, and childcare choices

    Barbara Hill
    Barbara Hill
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He should leave her, get custody arrangements. since he;s paying for the childcare it should be his choice. And go get laid, Find some one, a friend with benefits. Until the kids get older.

    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    whenever a woman has hit 40 and starts acting a bit unhinged i always wish theyd go to a doctor. it could be pre-menopause and some people do experience a hormone imbalance which could cause them to go off their rocker if left untreated. its a good start, if nothing else but one also has to be willing to get tested.

    Shelley Colleen
    Shelley Colleen
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Speaking as a post menopausal woman, 37 seems like a radically bizarre age for a healthy woman to lose her s*x drive. Unless, of course, she's clinically depressed and emotionally withdrawing from the relationship. She genuinely sounds vary manipulative. (The whole private kindergarten nonsense just comes off as "now I have a reason to not work!) It all reads like she's insisting on marriage now because he's in line to inherit family wealth. (Wave a pre-nup under her nose and watch the fireworks set off!) He should actually request full custody of the kids because he can genuinely afford it without her. She should go live with her mommy and see the kids whenever he says it's okay.

    Barbara Hill
    Barbara Hill
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He should leave her, get custody arrangements. since he;s paying for the childcare it should be his choice. And go get laid, Find some one, a friend with benefits. Until the kids get older.

    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    whenever a woman has hit 40 and starts acting a bit unhinged i always wish theyd go to a doctor. it could be pre-menopause and some people do experience a hormone imbalance which could cause them to go off their rocker if left untreated. its a good start, if nothing else but one also has to be willing to get tested.

    Shelley Colleen
    Shelley Colleen
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Speaking as a post menopausal woman, 37 seems like a radically bizarre age for a healthy woman to lose her s*x drive. Unless, of course, she's clinically depressed and emotionally withdrawing from the relationship. She genuinely sounds vary manipulative. (The whole private kindergarten nonsense just comes off as "now I have a reason to not work!) It all reads like she's insisting on marriage now because he's in line to inherit family wealth. (Wave a pre-nup under her nose and watch the fireworks set off!) He should actually request full custody of the kids because he can genuinely afford it without her. She should go live with her mommy and see the kids whenever he says it's okay.

