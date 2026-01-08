Man Feels Like His GF’s ATM After She Quits Her Job And Demands Marriage For Security

ADVERTISEMENT

Juggling parenthood, work, and relationship issues is a mammoth task. So, it’s no surprise that many couples crumble under bad conditions. According to a recent study, 47% of women and more than 30% of men in Germany feel too exhausted to take care of the household after work, leading to conflicts.

This family seemed to be on the brink of separation: the boyfriend felt unappreciated, the woman thought her partner didn’t support her, and the kids were robbed of a loving and calm household. According to the man, his GF was just asking too much: for him to be the sole breadwinner, to help with the kids, and to get married so she could feel financially secure.

A man felt he was in an unbalanced relationship, but his girlfriend kept asking for more

Image credits: curiskarlo7 (not the actual image)

Hew was the one working full-time, taking care of the kids, getting no love in the bedroom, and being pressured to marry her

Stressed woman on couch with laptop and notebook as child jumps nearby, illustrating girlfriend ATM pressure

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Hands holding euro bills above a purse, illustrating gf's ATM metaphor for financial dependence

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

Screenshot of a Reddit update about childcare and relationship conflict; man feels like his GF’s ATM

Image credits: Fraxial

“Makes me wonder why I am still there,” he wrote in a reply to commenters

The advice ranged from thoughtful plans about what to do next to “Just leave dude, you guys are done”

