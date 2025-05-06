Confession: “I Once Faked Having A Twin Brother For Three Months Just To Ghost A Girl”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the famous Neil Sedaka song goes, “Breaking up is hard to do.” But it’s one of those things in life that very few of us can avoid. It’s usually best to just rip off the band-aid, while being polite and compassionate, of course. But nowadays, some people choose to skip the conversation altogether and opt for the ghosting method instead.

One man decided to be particularly creative and concoct an elaborate story about losing his life just to get out of having an uncomfortable conversation. Below, you’ll find all of the details of this man’s lies, that he’s recently confessed on Reddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

Breaking up with a partner can be extremely nerve-racking

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

So this man decided that he would rather disappear off the face of the Earth than have an uncomfortable conversation

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: xjcfbvfb

The majority of Millennials and Gen Zers say they’ve been ghosted by someone they were dating

Breakups are never easy. Whether you politely give your partner the “it’s not you, it’s me” speech or end your relationship in a screaming match, the discomfort of hurting someone you once loved can feel like too much to handle. And many find themselves staying in relationships that aren’t working far longer than they should due to the fear of starting over, or FOSO.

According to a 2024 survey from Plenty of Fish, 45% of singles admit that they’ve been terrified of being single in the past. And 44% say that’s precisely why they dragged out a previous relationship much longer than they should have.

There are plenty of worries that can arise when you decide it’s time to end it with your partner. Will anyone else ever love you again? Will they hate you for wasting their time? Will you lose all of your mutual friends?

But if it’s simply the fear of how they’ll react that’s making you feel trapped, you might be tempted to ghost them. Ghosting is when someone cuts off contact cold turkey and appears to disappear out of nowhere. They’ll stop responding to calls or texts, might even stand up a date and seemingly vanish into thin air.

This behavior is particularly common amongst Gen Z and Millennials, who even got the term ghosting into the dictionary. Thriving Center of Psych reports that a whopping 84% of Zoomers and Millennials have been ghosted, and three quarters believe that it is appropriate in certain situations.

As for why people decide to disappear, some cite simply not being interested in continuing the relationship, while others say they do so to avoid confrontation or because they’re stressed or overwhelmed with the expectations placed on them. And sometimes, people do so because they’re struggling with their mental health.

While it might feel like the easy way out, ghosting can take a huge toll on the person who’s suddenly been cut off. Medical News Today notes that they might be confused, anxious or even depressed after receiving no explanation. Being ghosted can also negatively impact a person’s self-esteem, create trust issues or make them angry.

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

Everyone deserves to have a direct, honest conversation during a breakup

So instead of taking the easy way out and cutting someone off completely (or making up an elaborate story), there are some healthier alternatives for ending a relationship. Glamour spoke to several psychologists to hear their tips on how to end a relationship respectfully, and they noted that it’s wise to think through what you’re going to say before having the difficult conversation.

Prepare exactly what you’d like to share, and remember to be empathetic when delivering your message. Understand that you won’t be able to predict or control how the other person will react, but remember that you are allowed to break up with them. You may be hurting them, but it’s better to end it now than lead them on if you’re mentally checked out of the relationship.

Always deliver the news of a breakup face-to-face, and make sure that you choose an appropriate time and place to talk to your partner. Don’t ruin their favorite restaurant by turning it into a traumatic location, and don’t pick anywhere that’s too public, as they might not feel comfortable speaking openly if they feel as though they’re on display.

And remember to listen to what they have to say as well. You were both a part of this relationship, and you both deserve to share your thoughts and feelings. You don’t have to agree with them, but let them share whatever will allow them to feel like they have closure.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think ghosting someone is ever an appropriate way to break up with them? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama right here.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Readers found the story amusing, but many noted that the man took his ghosting a bit too far

Later, the author added that he’s matured since this experience

