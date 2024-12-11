Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Accusing My Brother Of Replacing My Wife’s Refrigerated Breast Milk With Cow Milk?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Accusing My Brother Of Replacing My Wife’s Refrigerated Breast Milk With Cow Milk?”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Many sibling dynamics can be complicated. These tumultuous relationships may sometimes extend through adulthood, as you’re about to read. 

In today’s story, a man suspected his younger brother of stealing his wife’s breast milk and swapping it with cow’s milk. He confronted his little sibling, who denied the accusations and refused to apologize. 

The author has yet to find solid evidence but is nonetheless convinced. Feeling confused about how to resolve the issue, he asked the AITA subreddit if he was wrong about making such allegations. 

Theft in any form automatically damages the relationship between two people

Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A man suspected his younger brother of stealing his wife’s breast milk 

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ave Calvar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

To make matters worse, the little sibling may have swapped it with cow’s milk, which caused a bad reaction in the baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ParentingPatch / Wikimedia (not the actual photo)

The author confronted his brother, who denied the accusations and refused to apologize

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 902I0

Cow’s milk poses grave dangers to an infant 

Many readers may not understand the concerns the author and his wife had when the infant drank cow’s milk and may also wonder why it caused such a bad reaction. 

The couple was fortunate enough that their child only seemed irritated and nothing else because, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), anyone younger than 12 months may experience intestinal bleeding. 

Cow’s milk contains proteins and minerals that may be too much for a baby’s kidneys. It also lacks the proper nutrients to aid in proper growth and development. 

WebMD states cow’s milk does not contain iron, protein, or Vitamin C. Therefore, most experts only recommend formula or breast milk for an infant because they contain antibodies that fight against potential diseases like ear infections, asthma, Type 1 diabetes, obesity, gastrointestinal issues, and sudden infant death syndrome. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Confronting a family member should be done with respect

The younger brother may have felt attacked, causing him to be defensive. In cases where confrontations between family members are necessary, toxic relationship expert E.B. Johnson, NLP-MP, advises doing so with respect. 

In an article for Medium, Johnson emphasized the importance of approaching the situation with calmness and compassion. Doing so helps the person feel seen and respected, which may urge them to cooperate more with your needs. 

Johnson adds that it is natural for the person being confronted to lash out and feel insulted. But ultimately, you must stick to factors within your control. 

“Remain respectful, and let everything else fall on the shoulders of the other person,” Johnson wrote. 

Confrontations aren’t always heated, but they are often uncomfortable. Johnson says managing expectations for the person trying to procure information is important. Doing so helps regulate emotions. 

“It’s a way of protecting ourselves and a way of building up realistic goals within that confrontation,” she stated. 

It may help the author to speak with his brother with more compassion and less judgment. The younger sibling may or may not own up to what happened, but taking the response/denial for what it is also keeps the situation from blowing out of proportion. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

He may also want to take more preventive measures to thwart similar incidents that may endanger his child. One way is to change his PIN and deny his brother access to his home.

The man answered a few questions to clarify some parts of his story

Most readers sided with the author

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who thought he was being a jerk questioned his logic in making the allegations

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
jessica-bertram1 avatar
Jess Bertram
Jess Bertram
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think none of the ppl saying that ESH or YTA have no respect for the wife's instincts. And OF COURSE she's tasted her own breast milk! 🙄 that doesn't make HER weird, like one of the last redditors intimated.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
jessica-bertram1 avatar
Jess Bertram
Jess Bertram
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think none of the ppl saying that ESH or YTA have no respect for the wife's instincts. And OF COURSE she's tasted her own breast milk! 🙄 that doesn't make HER weird, like one of the last redditors intimated.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Top Posts
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda