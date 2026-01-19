Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man’s Plan To Open Relationship To Date Younger Coworker Backfires When She’s Not Interested In Him
Man explaining his plan to open relationship to date younger coworker while she looks upset and uninterested.
Couples, Relationships

Man’s Plan To Open Relationship To Date Younger Coworker Backfires When She’s Not Interested In Him

2

30

2

Unless you’re not a big believer in monogamy, entering an open relationship would be playing with fire. There’s a chance for you to enjoy it with zero doubts, but there’s also the possibility of it being the worst decision you will ever make. 

For this man, it was the latter. After his girlfriend agreed to his request for a polyamorous arrangement, he suddenly wanted to take it back after things didn’t go as he expected. Unfortunately, his partner already begun enjoying her new life and refused. 

He had since lashed out, making the woman feel like she was too harsh for turning him down. 

    Entering an open relationship is a risk

    Young man discussing open relationship with upset younger coworker showing disinterest during a tense conversation.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    A man failed to realize this when he broached the idea to his girlfriend, who agreed

    Text excerpt about man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring when she shows no interest.

    Text on a white background: About 6 months ago he brought up the idea of opening the relationship to date younger coworker.

    Text excerpt about a man’s plan for an open relationship with younger coworker that backfires when she’s uninterested.

    Text from a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker, describing his experience with dating apps and casual connections.

    Text excerpt about an agreement in a man's plan to open relationship to date younger coworker who is not interested.

    Text excerpt about a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker, which backfires when she is uninterested.

    Man sitting on couch looking frustrated at phone, illustrating open relationship plan backfiring with younger coworker.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    He wanted to make the relationship exclusive again, which the woman refused to agree with

    Man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfires as she shows no interest in him.

    Text excerpt showing a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker and its unexpected outcome.

    Text excerpt about a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring as coworker is not interested in him.

    Text message showing someone ignoring calls and texts, unsure how to respond in an open relationship situation.

    Image credits: ReliefFabulous1495

    It takes a lot of selflessness for an open relationship to work 

    Relationships are always a two-way street. That also applies when you decide to open it up and date around. 

    According to licensed therapist and author John Kim, it takes more than just acceptance to make a polyamorous relationship work. 

    “Both parties must (also) encourage their partners to have new experiences with others,” Kim wrote in an article for Psychology Today. “You don’t need to know the details, but you have to get to a place where you want your partner to explore their sexuality with others.”

    Some studies report that open relationships (particularly marriages) have a 92% failure rate. While it did not mention the reasons for such a high number, Kim went on to explain that most people compare notes with their partners about the number of people they’ve been with. 

    “Open relationships are not about playing the field or how many people you can get into your rotation,” he stated, adding that honesty with one another is also important to make such an arrangement work without problems. 

    This is what seemed to have happened with the woman’s boyfriend. He could not handle the idea that his partner was more successful with dating other people. It may have hurt his ego more than it did when his plan to pursue a coworker failed. 

    Unless their relationship somehow strengthens, things will likely be more chaotic between the woman and her partner. There was nothing wrong with not wanting to resume their relationship, since it was the man who wanted to open it in the first place. 

    People in the comments sided with the woman and had harsh words for her partner

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring when coworker is uninterested.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring when coworker isn’t interested.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man's plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring.

    Comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship to date a younger coworker backfiring when she’s not interested.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring.

    Man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfires as she shows no interest in him in the office setting.

    Man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfires as she shows no interest in him.

    Comment discussing man's plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring when she’s not interested.

    Comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring when she’s not interested.

    Man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker fails as she shows no interest in him.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring with a younger coworker.

    Comment on a forum post about a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring when she’s not interested.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring due to coworker disinterest.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring.

    Comment text discussing a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring when she’s not interested.

    Comment text about a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker who is not interested.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring.

    User comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfiring when she’s not interested.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring when coworker is not interested.

    Man’s plan to open relationship to date younger coworker backfires as she shows no interest in him.

    Man facing consequences after opening relationship to date younger coworker who shows no interest in him.

    Commenter warning about risks of opening a relationship, mentioning breakups and regret when plans to date younger coworker backfire.

    Screenshot of a text comment discussing a man's plan to open relationship to date younger coworker that backfires when she’s uninterested.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring with younger coworker.

    Text comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship and date younger coworker backfiring when she shows no interest.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man’s plan to open relationship backfiring with younger coworker.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

