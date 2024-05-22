Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”
Couples, Relationships

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

In any long-term relationship, you want to feel like you’re free to be yourself. You don’t want to hide your emotions or feel like you’re being judged for displaying your authentic feelings. If you can’t be your genuine self around your partner, family, or friends, do they really accept you for who you are?

Redditor u/Public_Disaster3760 went viral on the r/AITAH online group after turning to it for some practical advice regarding a very sensitive situation at home. He opened up about how his wife had a very negative reaction to him crying in front of her, and he was unsure how to proceed. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as he writes back.

Showing your emotions is not a sign of weakness. If anything, it reveals your true, authentic self

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

Image credits: loskyt7 / Envato (not the actual photo)

One man opened up about how uncomfortable his wife got when he cried in front of her during an intensely emotional trip

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

Image credits: dekddui1405 / Envato (not the actual photo)

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

Image credits: Public_Disaster3760.

Some people still think have a very narrow understanding of what masculinity is

The reality is that even in this day and age and in progressive countries, many men are still pressured to live up to toxic masculinity standards. In many social circles, there are unwritten rules of how a man ‘should’ behave and speak. Not matching those values means that you’re likely to be shunned by the group.

WebMD explains that toxic masculinity can have a negative impact not just on men themselves but also on women and society at large. This set of ideas generally encompasses the idea that men ‘should’ be competitive, aggressive, controlling, tough, take risks, and show no signs of weakness at any time.

According to Verywell Mind, toxic masculinity pressures men to behave in ways that have a negative impact on their physical, emotional, and mental health. In short, these men are expected to strive for power and status while rejecting behaviors that might be considered feminine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Societal attitudes won’t change overnight. It’ll take years of sustained effort to make a long-lasting impact.

One major issue that toxic masculinity causes is that it discourages men from seeking help for their mental health. This means that some men view serious issues like depression, substance abuse, anxiety, etc. as a sign of weakness. So, they’re less likely to seek out a professional’s advice and tackle the problems head-on.

There is nothing ‘wrong’ with crying: it’s a form of physical and emotional release

Asking for help is never a sign of weakness. Nor is the willingness to take a serious issue and solve it. The only way that you can do this is by talking about your problems and finding ways to be vulnerable. Not just with a therapist but also with your social circle. Vulnerability is what strengthens relationships, not pretending that you’re feeling a completely different way than you actually do.

Another serious problem with toxic masculinity is that it puts dangerous behaviors on a pedestal. Because men are stereotypically expected to be risk-takers, they’re more likely to drink, smoke, and have unhealthy eating habits. And if they find their health suffering, they might be unwilling to let anyone know about it out of fear of appearing weak, making the issue even worse.

Onyx Health stresses that crying can provide a healthy physical and emotional release. When we cry, we produce oxytocin and endorphins, which make us feel good and ease our pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the flip side, when we bottle up our emotions, it leads to physical and mental health problems, including a weaker immune system, a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. A man being told that he shouldn’t cry reinforces toxic masculinity stereotypes when what the person needs is some simple compassion.

The author shared a bit more context once people started commenting on his story to show support

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

Here’s what some other internet users said about the conflict between the husband and wife

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

“Would I Be The Jerk For Divorcing My Wife Because She Couldn’t Handle Me Crying?”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

12

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature...

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's put this straight: your wife is an AH, and no couple counseling can solve that problem. As a woman, I can perfectly get that my husband would cry, it shows he has a heart and a strong compassion. Ge t rid of her and get someone more humane who will understand you.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god yes, Divorce as quickly as possible. Crying is fine, it's human not female. And it was about genocide and torture? How is she not crying? This woman has so little empathy it's disgusting. Leave immediately, that sort of thing doesn't get better, it's. Choice she made a long time ago.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two of my ex-boyfriends have cried in front of me. I hugged them and held them and did whatever I could to help them feel better. Any partner who berates and belittles you for showing emotion is not the right person for you.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's put this straight: your wife is an AH, and no couple counseling can solve that problem. As a woman, I can perfectly get that my husband would cry, it shows he has a heart and a strong compassion. Ge t rid of her and get someone more humane who will understand you.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god yes, Divorce as quickly as possible. Crying is fine, it's human not female. And it was about genocide and torture? How is she not crying? This woman has so little empathy it's disgusting. Leave immediately, that sort of thing doesn't get better, it's. Choice she made a long time ago.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two of my ex-boyfriends have cried in front of me. I hugged them and held them and did whatever I could to help them feel better. Any partner who berates and belittles you for showing emotion is not the right person for you.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda