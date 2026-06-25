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Husband’s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: “I Miss You A Lot”
A woman pushes a man in a wheelchair, illustrating a husband's accident. Right, a sad man highlights his marriage issues.
Couples, Relationships

Husband’s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: “I Miss You A Lot”

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Taking care of someone who is seriously ill is no easy task. It demands a lot of time, energy, and dedication. Not everyone is cut out for it, and those who step up deserve a lot of credit.

One man always supported his wife being there for her ex-husband, who was paralyzed and later diagnosed with cancer. But one day, he overheard a private conversation between them, and now he can’t stop wondering if she ever truly moved on from that relationship.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    One man was proud of his wife for helping her ill ex-husband through cancer

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But one day, he overheard a private conversation between them, and now he can’t stop wondering if she ever truly moved on

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    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymous

    Readers agreed that this was an incredibly difficult situation, and many felt sad for everyone involved

    The man eventually decided to talk to his wife about his worries, then later came back with an update on how it went

    Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Matilda Wormwood / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anonymous

    Many were relieved to see that they handled it like two mature adults

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a mess. OP's wife obviously never grieved the loss of who her husband was before the accident, nor the loss of her marriage. So she never "got over" being with Bob, because why would she need to? She got all the benefits of still getting to see him multiple times a week and spend time with him, with ZERO of the work that comes with having a disabled loved one (having taken care of my dad for 21 years after an accident, it's hard for me not to judge her for cutting and running. I know why she did, but I still look at her askance.) OP and their kids are the ones getting really effed over here. OP's wife gets to be the loving, supportive "wife" to Bob that she still fantasizes she is, as he díes. She gets to be the noble martyr who was "there for him" at the end (but not all the years in between...) She's entirely selfish. She's neglecting her children and her husband for a man she ditched 12 years ago. Even Bob is getting effed over - OP's wife is doing this for herself, not Bob.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a mess. OP's wife obviously never grieved the loss of who her husband was before the accident, nor the loss of her marriage. So she never "got over" being with Bob, because why would she need to? She got all the benefits of still getting to see him multiple times a week and spend time with him, with ZERO of the work that comes with having a disabled loved one (having taken care of my dad for 21 years after an accident, it's hard for me not to judge her for cutting and running. I know why she did, but I still look at her askance.) OP and their kids are the ones getting really effed over here. OP's wife gets to be the loving, supportive "wife" to Bob that she still fantasizes she is, as he díes. She gets to be the noble martyr who was "there for him" at the end (but not all the years in between...) She's entirely selfish. She's neglecting her children and her husband for a man she ditched 12 years ago. Even Bob is getting effed over - OP's wife is doing this for herself, not Bob.

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