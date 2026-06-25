Husband’s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: “I Miss You A Lot”
Taking care of someone who is seriously ill is no easy task. It demands a lot of time, energy, and dedication. Not everyone is cut out for it, and those who step up deserve a lot of credit.
One man always supported his wife being there for her ex-husband, who was paralyzed and later diagnosed with cancer. But one day, he overheard a private conversation between them, and now he can’t stop wondering if she ever truly moved on from that relationship.
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One man was proud of his wife for helping her ill ex-husband through cancer
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But one day, he overheard a private conversation between them, and now he can’t stop wondering if she ever truly moved on
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Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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Readers agreed that this was an incredibly difficult situation, and many felt sad for everyone involved
The man eventually decided to talk to his wife about his worries, then later came back with an update on how it went
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Image credits: anonymous
Many were relieved to see that they handled it like two mature adults
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What a mess. OP's wife obviously never grieved the loss of who her husband was before the accident, nor the loss of her marriage. So she never "got over" being with Bob, because why would she need to? She got all the benefits of still getting to see him multiple times a week and spend time with him, with ZERO of the work that comes with having a disabled loved one (having taken care of my dad for 21 years after an accident, it's hard for me not to judge her for cutting and running. I know why she did, but I still look at her askance.) OP and their kids are the ones getting really effed over here. OP's wife gets to be the loving, supportive "wife" to Bob that she still fantasizes she is, as he díes. She gets to be the noble martyr who was "there for him" at the end (but not all the years in between...) She's entirely selfish. She's neglecting her children and her husband for a man she ditched 12 years ago. Even Bob is getting effed over - OP's wife is doing this for herself, not Bob.
What a mess. OP's wife obviously never grieved the loss of who her husband was before the accident, nor the loss of her marriage. So she never "got over" being with Bob, because why would she need to? She got all the benefits of still getting to see him multiple times a week and spend time with him, with ZERO of the work that comes with having a disabled loved one (having taken care of my dad for 21 years after an accident, it's hard for me not to judge her for cutting and running. I know why she did, but I still look at her askance.) OP and their kids are the ones getting really effed over here. OP's wife gets to be the loving, supportive "wife" to Bob that she still fantasizes she is, as he díes. She gets to be the noble martyr who was "there for him" at the end (but not all the years in between...) She's entirely selfish. She's neglecting her children and her husband for a man she ditched 12 years ago. Even Bob is getting effed over - OP's wife is doing this for herself, not Bob.
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