Some 40-Year-Old Guy Says He Will Never Date A Girl Over 24, Gets Absolutely Destroyed On Twitter

Whatever your stance on Leonardo DiCaprio, the mega-talented Hollywood star, dating extremely blonde and disturbingly young partners under 25 is, you can’t deny the unpleasant aftertaste of reading headlines about it. At least Leo isn’t sprouting misogynistic, “alpha male” wisdom his (much) less talented male counterparts like to do.

If you’re wondering what we’re on about, Ben (@shadesofgame), the “i understand the game” womanizer, is a prime example of this. Few days after boasting about his streak with barely legal-aged, possibly A.I. generated girls on Twitter, the Andrew Tate wannabe went viral with almost 14 million views as of writing this. “Too much mileage and baggage when they’re older than that”? At least, people saw right through Ben’s ‘fake it ’till you make it’ attitude and made his toxic masculinity boomerang back at him, making this one of the most entertaining tweets of last week.

Last week this guy went viral for boasting about his score of disturbingly young female partners on Twitter, urging readers to follow his lead

Unsurprisingly, people found his post pretty appalling, even cringey

However, being under heavy fire didn’t stop him from trying to justify his lifestyle

