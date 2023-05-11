Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Some 40-Year-Old Guy Says He Will Never Date A Girl Over 24, Gets Absolutely Destroyed On Twitter
Ignas Vieversys
Austėja Akavickaitė

Whatever your stance on Leonardo DiCaprio, the mega-talented Hollywood star, dating extremely blonde and disturbingly young partners under 25 is, you can’t deny the unpleasant aftertaste of reading headlines about it. At least Leo isn’t sprouting misogynistic, “alpha male” wisdom his (much) less talented male counterparts like to do.

If you’re wondering what we’re on about, Ben (@shadesofgame), the “i understand the game” womanizer, is a prime example of this. Few days after boasting about his streak with barely legal-aged, possibly A.I. generated girls on Twitter, the Andrew Tate wannabe went viral with almost 14 million views as of writing this. “Too much mileage and baggage when they’re older than that”? At least, people saw right through Ben’s ‘fake it ’till you make it’ attitude and made his toxic masculinity boomerang back at him, making this one of the most entertaining tweets of last week.

Last week this guy went viral for boasting about his score of disturbingly young female partners on Twitter, urging readers to follow his lead

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: shadesofgame

Unsurprisingly, people found his post pretty appalling, even cringey

Image credits: ivy_wylder

Image credits: INDIEWASHERE

Image credits: INDIEWASHERE

Image credits: EcomBaba

However, being under heavy fire didn’t stop him from trying to justify his lifestyle

Image credits: Stoopid_Takes

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: sirensongs1

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: shaun_barrowes

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: FrugalNewfie

Image credits: belikeike_

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: belikeike_

Image credits: HashK69

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: Happinessdiy1

Image credits: aletrades80

Image credits: TheRealYousef

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: Zechariah_fi

Image credits: shadesofgame

Image credits: mythreesonsb

Image credits: goonergael

Image credits: Astraeajustice1

Image credits: callme_Chari

Image credits: dave16492534

Image credits: CNote1111

Image credits: LeilaniDowding

Image credits: cathsimard_

Image credits: hmara_n

Image credits: MetalYinzer

Image credits: therobotjames

Image credits: supertanskiii

Image credits: NoirPhotoDC

Image credits: biggiesmols_

Image credits: EM1T_

Image credits: BEAT_SKELTON

Image credits: SJWilliams123

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Join the conversation
POST
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
52 minutes ago

While I agree with nearly all the responses above, I will risk being downvoted into oblivion to say that I don’t really care for the “prefrontal cortex” argument with women. I feel like it takes away their agency and trivializes their ability to make their own decisions. I’d also say that healthy May-December relationships do exist, and while obviously the “men” in this article are not the example of that (like…at all), I would be careful about pre-judging a couple simply because of an extreme age-gap.

3
3points
reply
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
49 minutes ago

i think what you're saying is not really relevant to the post because it's about this guy who generates ai to pretend he dates 20 year olds and that older men should only date young pretty 'pure' girls

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
