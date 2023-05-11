Some 40-Year-Old Guy Says He Will Never Date A Girl Over 24, Gets Absolutely Destroyed On Twitter
Whatever your stance on Leonardo DiCaprio, the mega-talented Hollywood star, dating extremely blonde and disturbingly young partners under 25 is, you can’t deny the unpleasant aftertaste of reading headlines about it. At least Leo isn’t sprouting misogynistic, “alpha male” wisdom his (much) less talented male counterparts like to do.
If you’re wondering what we’re on about, Ben (@shadesofgame), the “i understand the game” womanizer, is a prime example of this. Few days after boasting about his streak with barely legal-aged, possibly A.I. generated girls on Twitter, the Andrew Tate wannabe went viral with almost 14 million views as of writing this. “Too much mileage and baggage when they’re older than that”? At least, people saw right through Ben’s ‘fake it ’till you make it’ attitude and made his toxic masculinity boomerang back at him, making this one of the most entertaining tweets of last week.
Last week this guy went viral for boasting about his score of disturbingly young female partners on Twitter, urging readers to follow his lead
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: shadesofgame
Unsurprisingly, people found his post pretty appalling, even cringey
Image credits: ivy_wylder
Image credits: INDIEWASHERE
Image credits: INDIEWASHERE
Image credits: EcomBaba
However, being under heavy fire didn’t stop him from trying to justify his lifestyle
Image credits: Stoopid_Takes
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: sirensongs1
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: shaun_barrowes
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: FrugalNewfie
Image credits: belikeike_
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: belikeike_
Image credits: HashK69
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: Happinessdiy1
Image credits: aletrades80
Image credits: TheRealYousef
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: Zechariah_fi
Image credits: shadesofgame
Image credits: mythreesonsb
Image credits: goonergael
Image credits: Astraeajustice1
Image credits: callme_Chari
Image credits: dave16492534
Image credits: CNote1111
Image credits: LeilaniDowding
Image credits: cathsimard_
Image credits: hmara_n
Image credits: MetalYinzer
Image credits: therobotjames
Image credits: supertanskiii
Image credits: NoirPhotoDC
Image credits: biggiesmols_
Image credits: EM1T_
Image credits: BEAT_SKELTON
Image credits: SJWilliams123
ewwwwwwwwwww
That sums it up nicely
While I agree with nearly all the responses above, I will risk being downvoted into oblivion to say that I don’t really care for the “prefrontal cortex” argument with women. I feel like it takes away their agency and trivializes their ability to make their own decisions. I’d also say that healthy May-December relationships do exist, and while obviously the “men” in this article are not the example of that (like…at all), I would be careful about pre-judging a couple simply because of an extreme age-gap.
i think what you're saying is not really relevant to the post because it's about this guy who generates ai to pretend he dates 20 year olds and that older men should only date young pretty 'pure' girls
That’s fair. I guess I just saw the “prefrontal cortex” response from one poster and I knee-jerked. Yeah this dude is very out there. 😬
ewwwwwwwwwww
That sums it up nicely
While I agree with nearly all the responses above, I will risk being downvoted into oblivion to say that I don’t really care for the “prefrontal cortex” argument with women. I feel like it takes away their agency and trivializes their ability to make their own decisions. I’d also say that healthy May-December relationships do exist, and while obviously the “men” in this article are not the example of that (like…at all), I would be careful about pre-judging a couple simply because of an extreme age-gap.
i think what you're saying is not really relevant to the post because it's about this guy who generates ai to pretend he dates 20 year olds and that older men should only date young pretty 'pure' girls
That’s fair. I guess I just saw the “prefrontal cortex” response from one poster and I knee-jerked. Yeah this dude is very out there. 😬