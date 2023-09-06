“We Will Get There When We Get There”: Wife Abandoned At Airport Because Of Carefree Attitude

Compatibility in a romantic relationship doesn’t mean that partners have to share the same likes and dislikes or have the same hobbies.

On the contrary. People can have completely different interests and still have a fulfilling, long-lasting relationship. They can even have disagreements — what matters is navigating them.

So when Reddit user Anguy1284 recently got into a big argument with his wife, the man turned to the subreddit ‘Two Hot Takes’ for help.

In his post, he explained he got so fed up with his wife’s poor time management that when she was late to a flight they were supposed to take, he boarded the plane without her, which she thinks makes him a jerk.

The man’s story has gone viral, and received a lot of different reactions