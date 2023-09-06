 “We Will Get There When We Get There”: Wife Abandoned At Airport Because Of Carefree Attitude | Bored Panda
“We Will Get There When We Get There”: Wife Abandoned At Airport Because Of Carefree Attitude
34points
Relationships, Travel

“We Will Get There When We Get There”: Wife Abandoned At Airport Because Of Carefree Attitude

Justinas Keturka and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Compatibility in a romantic relationship doesn’t mean that partners have to share the same likes and dislikes or have the same hobbies.

On the contrary. People can have completely different interests and still have a fulfilling, long-lasting relationship. They can even have disagreements — what matters is navigating them.

So when Reddit user Anguy1284 recently got into a big argument with his wife, the man turned to the subreddit ‘Two Hot Takes’ for help.

In his post, he explained he got so fed up with his wife’s poor time management that when she was late to a flight they were supposed to take, he boarded the plane without her, which she thinks makes him a jerk.

Due to this woman’s poor time management, she missed a flight that she was supposed to take with her husband

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

However, he still got on the plane, and left without her

Image credits: Natã Romualdo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anguy1284

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)

The man’s story has gone viral, and received a lot of different reactions

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Add your comment
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm with those that suspect that Meg doesn't like Jess.

1
1point
reply
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to go with MovieNightPopcorn's comment. It's so very easy to say someone is direspectful when it comes to OP's time; yet I don't see any signs of it; maybe the fact that Meg doesn't want to go to parents weekend. Other than that, I read she and Jess get along ok, though they haven't got the ideal stepmom/daughter relationship. Maybe it's true what MovieNightPopcorn says: That it's very hard for Meg to manage time. OP should have a good conversation with her about this matter.

1
1point
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FAFO and that's all. Not his issue.

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
POST
