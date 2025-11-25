Man Bashes Woman’s PhD, Internet Roasts Him And Flips It Into A Brilliant Celebration Of Women’s Success

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaching a big milestone is such a thrill, and posting about it usually means your feed gets flooded with cheers and congratulations. But sometimes, not everyone joins the celebration.

Recently, a woman shared the exciting news of defending her PhD thesis at Oxford University on X (formerly Twitter), and while most people celebrated with her, a few men decided to drop some unwelcome misogynistic comments. Rather than letting it get her down, Juliet responded with poise, and soon people were rallying behind her, sparking a fun and empowering online trend. Keep reading to see how she handled it, and how the internet rallied behind her.

RELATED:

A woman proudly shared her PhD achievement on X, celebrating the dedication and hard work it took to reach this milestone

Young woman celebrates passing PhD viva exam, standing outside historic building with bicycles in background.

Image credits: juliet_turner6

However, her celebratory post attracted criticism from some men who seemed to believe that academic success wasn’t noteworthy for a young woman

Screenshot of Twitter replies roasting a man who bashed a woman’s PhD, celebrating women’s success online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: juliet_turner6

Dr. Juliet responded thoughtfully to several of the harsher comments, addressing them with wit and composure

Tweet exchange showing man bashing woman’s PhD and internet roasting him, celebrating women’s success online.

Image credits: juliet_turner6

Woman with PhD smiling in her office beside a microscope, celebrating women’s success in science and research.

Image credits: juliet_turner6

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion quickly grew into a broader conversation about women, education, and the challenges they face in being recognized for their achievements

Screenshot of tweets discussing women’s PhD achievements and internet reactions celebrating women’s success in academia.

Image credits: sillyliltornado

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman celebrates academic success as man bashes PhD, internet roasts him and praises women's achievements

Image credits: EOpsych

Tweet discussing internet roasting a man who bashed a woman’s PhD, turning it into a celebration of women’s success.

Image credits: xgigglypuff

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter reply calling out fragile masculinity while congratulating woman’s PhD, highlighting women’s success online.

Image credits: CatsTrade

Tweet showing a man bashing woman’s PhD, followed by internet roasting him and celebrating women’s success online.

Image credits: Atticus_of_Oz

ADVERTISEMENT

One particularly misogynistic comment from a man gained widespread attention online

Woman celebrates passing PhD viva exam with a smile outside an academic building, highlighting women's success.

Image credits: Rich_Cooper

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Juliet delivered a sharp, clever response that perfectly called out his ignorance



Tweet from woman with PhD addressing derogatory comments, highlighting women’s success and resilience on social media.

Image credits: juliet_turner6

Women around the world have fought tirelessly for their right to education, breaking barriers and challenging societal norms

There was a time when getting an education was practically a “men only” club, and women had to push, protest, and prove they deserved a seat in the classroom. Girls and women fought for every inch: entry into schools, colleges, career paths, and the right to learn just as much as anyone else. Thankfully, trailblazers refused to accept the limits placed on them, challenged the rules, and slowly changed the world’s idea of what women could do. Because of them, education today looks far more open and equal than ever before.

In the last few years, the world has seen some seriously exciting progress for girls’ education. Since 2015, millions more girls are making it into classrooms at every level: from primary school all the way through high school. Their completion rates are also climbing, meaning more girls are not just starting their schooling but finishing it strong. In fact, around 5 million more girls are now completing each stage of school than just a decade ago. It’s a reminder that when girls are given a chance, they run with it, and often farther than anyone expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 1995, men and women in the U.S. were earning bachelor’s degrees at the same rate. Fast-forward to today, and young women have pulled ahead in a big way. Nearly half of women aged 25–34 now hold a college degree, compared to just over a third of men. This trend isn’t limited to one group, women outpace men in degree completion across all major racial and ethnic categories, though the size of the gap differs. It’s a major shift that shows how higher education has become an even stronger path forward for young women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few decades, women have stepped into the global workforce like never before, and today they make up more than 40% of it. That’s a huge leap forward. But while women are increasingly part of the workforce, they’re not always in the top jobs. Only about a third hold senior or leadership roles, and fewer than 30% work in STEM fields like engineering, science, and tech. The progress is real, but there’s still plenty of space at the top, and in the lab, for more women to shine.

Today, women have made remarkable strides across every field, contributing their talents, ideas, and leadership to shape a better world

ADVERTISEMENT

Some women in history made remarkable strides and paved the way for others to follow. Take Agnodice, for example. In ancient Greece, women were banned from practicing medicine and could face death for even trying. Undeterred, Agnodice disguised herself as a man and trained to become one of the first female gynecologists. Women who sought her help trusted her completely, knowing she truly understood their needs. Eventually, her secret came out, and she was put on trial. But instead of punishment, her patients rallied to defend her, forcing authorities to rethink the law. Thanks to her courage, women in Greece were finally allowed to practice medicine.

In 17th-century Mexico, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz dared to immerse herself in books and knowledge at a time when women were expected to remain silent. Criticism followed her everywhere, especially for studying secular subjects that society believed women had no business engaging with. Instead of backing down, she delivered a legendary response, famously stating that one could “perfectly well philosophize while cooking supper.” With wit and determination, she defended women’s right to think, read, and learn. Sor Juana became a symbol of intellectual freedom and female empowerment. Today, she is celebrated as a national icon and even appears on Mexico’s currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Zimbabwe, former child brides Loveness Mudzuru and Ruvimbo Tsopodzi transformed their personal pain into national change. After being married as girls, they decided no one else should have to experience the same fate. They took their case all the way to the Constitutional Court, challenging the legality of child marriage. In 2016, they won a groundbreaking victory when the court ruled that no one under 18 could legally marry, even through customary practices. Their win marked a powerful milestone for girls’ rights in the country. The ruling continues to protect countless young girls from being pushed into marriage too soon.

From ancient Greece to modern Africa, women have had to fight for nearly every right we now consider basic: from getting an education to choosing when and whom to marry. These stories show just how much strength, resilience, and determination have pushed progress forward. Each victory opened doors for the next generation, proving that equality never arrived easily, it was earned. And yet, moments like Dr. Juliet’s recent experience online show that the work isn’t finished. Her celebration went viral not only because of her success, but because the backlash revealed how some still cling to outdated, misogynist thinking. The difference today is that women are not facing this alone. Millions can rally, speak up, and push back together, keeping the momentum moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others online joined in, roasting the man and supporting Dr. Juliet

Tweet showing a hand with six fingers, highlighting a man's bash of a woman’s PhD and internet roasting him.

Image credits: kommanderkarl

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet highlighting online roasting of a man bashing a woman’s PhD, celebrating women’s success and confidence.

Image credits: nikangel39

Screenshot of a social media post mocking a man’s edgy comments, highlighting internet roasting and women’s success celebration.

Image credits: _grahamsurrey_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by John Collins humorously addressing man bashing woman’s PhD, sparking internet celebration of women’s success.

Image credits: Logically_JC

Screenshot of a tweet mocking a man who bashes woman’s PhD, as internet users roast him and celebrate women’s success.

Image credits: theblastedheath

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter reply from Kristel addressing an insult about a PhD, highlighting internet roasting and celebrating women's success.

Image credits: Web3Kristel

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet showing a man bashing a woman’s PhD, sparking an internet roast and celebration of women’s success.

Image credits: joeflan91

Tweet discussing women’s success and intelligence, highlighting relevance of Mary Wollstonecraft in education context.

Image credits: Dr_W_E_Bulmer

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking a man bashing a woman’s PhD, sparking a viral celebration of women’s success.

Image credits: adgirlMM

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Philippe-Antoine Hoyeck replying to Rich Cooper, praising educated women in response to a PhD criticism debate online.

Image credits: PAHoyeck

Tweet discussing insecurity and narcissism, praising women’s hard work and success in earning their PhD degrees.

Image credits: Pamelaklen

Tweet by Skylar Romines highlighting men's contradictory views on women’s education and jobs amid a debate about women’s success.

Image credits: skylarromines

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet showing man bashing woman’s PhD, sparking internet roasting and celebrating women’s success in response.

Image credits: nicknorwitz

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with PhD smiling at microscope in her office, celebrating women’s success after internet roast of man’s criticism.

Image credits: OK_Dumbass

Screenshot of a tweet mocking a man who bashed a woman’s PhD with internet users celebrating women’s success online.

Image credits: billifer1973

ADVERTISEMENT

Two cards from a game read What’s that smell? and Fragile masculinity, highlighting internet roasting of man bashing woman’s PhD.

Image credits: DarcyWAHF

Tweet text criticizing men bashing women’s PhD, highlighting internet roasting and celebrating women’s success online.

Image credits: FoxBrambleFarm

ADVERTISEMENT

His comment even sparked the viral trend, “Just look at the degree on that chick,” turning a moment of negativity into an empowering online movement

Tweet by Dr Ju celebrating women’s success and highlighting internet roasting a man bashing women’s PhD achievements.

Image credits: juliaisobela

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman celebrates success in PhD graduation gown standing confidently in front of historic stone building.

Image credits: daisyldixon

Woman in graduation gown and cap holding bouquet, celebrating women’s success and PhD achievements online.

Image credits: hippopotami

Woman in graduation gown holding two degrees on a city bridge, symbolizing celebration of women’s success and academic achievement.

Image credits: eloiseg_31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Graduate woman in cap and gown holding PhD certificate, celebrating women’s success after internet backlash.

Image credits: PollyPorridge

Young woman in graduation robe and cap looking down, celebrating women's success with her PhD achievement.

Image credits: RachelMoiselle

Image credits: terryleilam

Woman in blue graduation gown and cap celebrating PhD achievement, representing women's success and academic excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MarciaMAnderson

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in doctoral gown holding flowers outdoors, celebrating women's success despite man bashing her PhD on social media.

Image credits: stobah

Woman celebrates graduation in red PhD gown as internet roasts man bashing her degree turning it into celebration of women’s success.

Image credits: Mich_UR

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in graduation gown getting her cap adjusted by sisters, celebrating women’s success and academic achievements outdoors.

Image credits: PJSkinnerAuthor

Woman celebrates academic success wearing beige suit and pink purse as internet roasts man bashing her PhD achievements.

Image credits: GlamPhysician

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in graduation cap and gown holding flowers and diploma, celebrating her PhD achievement with two children.

Image credits: sheknowshoney

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman proudly holding multiple framed PhD degrees outside historic university celebrating women's success.

Image credits: VeeKativhu

Young woman in graduation gown and cap holding flowers, celebrating women’s success and academic achievement.

Image credits: Watashi_wa_star

Woman in graduation gown holding bouquet and diploma celebrating academic success on university campus outdoors.

Image credits: 21_lostin

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman in graduation gown celebrating her PhD accomplishment outdoors with historic university buildings in the background

Image credits: RymerAbbie

Woman with PhD in professional attire outdoors and in graduation gown celebrating academic success at Harvard Medical School.

Image credits: ScienceYael

Woman wearing laurel wreath holding her PhD diploma celebrating women’s success after internet roasts man’s bash

Image credits: mudbloodjurist

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in a professional suit smiling confidently with multiple framed academic degrees celebrating women’s success.

Image credits: natlawyerchic

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in graduation gown and cap holding flowers, celebrating women's success with a PhD in an academic setting.

Image credits: AmaniUniverse

Woman celebrates PhD achievement in front of the Statue of Liberty, symbolizing women’s success and empowerment.

Image credits: ifrahmaskan

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling in graduation cap and gown holding diploma, celebrating women’s success and PhD achievement in sound engineering.

Image credits: nalanirenata

Woman in graduation cap and gown celebrating her PhD success with a colorful amusement park Ferris wheel in background.

Image credits: theBrianaMills

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman wearing graduation cap and hijab, celebrating her PhD achievement and women’s success.

Image credits: heemah_diva

ADVERTISEMENT