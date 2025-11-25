Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Bashes Woman’s PhD, Internet Roasts Him And Flips It Into A Brilliant Celebration Of Women’s Success
Woman with long blonde hair standing by bikes outside a historic building, celebrating womenu2019s success and academic achievement.
Social Issues, Society

Man Bashes Woman’s PhD, Internet Roasts Him And Flips It Into A Brilliant Celebration Of Women’s Success

Reaching a big milestone is such a thrill, and posting about it usually means your feed gets flooded with cheers and congratulations. But sometimes, not everyone joins the celebration.

Recently, a woman shared the exciting news of defending her PhD thesis at Oxford University on X (formerly Twitter), and while most people celebrated with her, a few men decided to drop some unwelcome misogynistic comments. Rather than letting it get her down, Juliet responded with poise, and soon people were rallying behind her, sparking a fun and empowering online trend. Keep reading to see how she handled it, and how the internet rallied behind her.

RELATED:

    A woman proudly shared her PhD achievement on X, celebrating the dedication and hard work it took to reach this milestone

    Young woman celebrates passing PhD viva exam, standing outside historic building with bicycles in background.

    Image credits: juliet_turner6

    However, her celebratory post attracted criticism from some men who seemed to believe that academic success wasn’t noteworthy for a young woman

    Screenshot of Twitter replies roasting a man who bashed a woman’s PhD, celebrating women’s success online.

    Image credits: juliet_turner6

    Dr. Juliet responded thoughtfully to several of the harsher comments, addressing them with wit and composure

    Tweet exchange showing man bashing woman’s PhD and internet roasting him, celebrating women’s success online.

    Tweet exchange showing man bashing woman’s PhD and internet roasting him, celebrating women’s success online.

    Image credits: juliet_turner6

    Woman with PhD smiling in her office beside a microscope, celebrating women’s success in science and research.

    Image credits: juliet_turner6

    The discussion quickly grew into a broader conversation about women, education, and the challenges they face in being recognized for their achievements

    Screenshot of tweets discussing women’s PhD achievements and internet reactions celebrating women’s success in academia.

    Screenshot of tweets discussing women’s PhD achievements and internet reactions celebrating women’s success in academia.

    Image credits: sillyliltornado

    Young woman celebrates academic success as man bashes PhD, internet roasts him and praises women's achievements

    Young woman celebrates academic success as man bashes PhD, internet roasts him and praises women's achievements

    Image credits: EOpsych

    Tweet discussing internet roasting a man who bashed a woman’s PhD, turning it into a celebration of women’s success.

    Tweet discussing internet roasting a man who bashed a woman’s PhD, turning it into a celebration of women’s success.

    Image credits: xgigglypuff

    Twitter reply calling out fragile masculinity while congratulating woman’s PhD, highlighting women’s success online.

    Image credits: CatsTrade

    Tweet showing a man bashing woman’s PhD, followed by internet roasting him and celebrating women’s success online.

    Image credits: Atticus_of_Oz

    One particularly misogynistic comment from a man gained widespread attention online

    Woman celebrates passing PhD viva exam with a smile outside an academic building, highlighting women's success.

    Woman celebrates passing PhD viva exam with a smile outside an academic building, highlighting women's success.

    Image credits: Rich_Cooper

    Dr. Juliet delivered a sharp, clever response that perfectly called out his ignorance

    Tweet from woman with PhD addressing derogatory comments, highlighting women’s success and resilience on social media.

    Tweet from woman with PhD addressing derogatory comments, highlighting women’s success and resilience on social media.

    Image credits: juliet_turner6

    Women around the world have fought tirelessly for their right to education, breaking barriers and challenging societal norms

    There was a time when getting an education was practically a “men only” club, and women had to push, protest, and prove they deserved a seat in the classroom. Girls and women fought for every inch: entry into schools, colleges, career paths, and the right to learn just as much as anyone else. Thankfully, trailblazers refused to accept the limits placed on them, challenged the rules, and slowly changed the world’s idea of what women could do. Because of them, education today looks far more open and equal than ever before.

    In the last few years, the world has seen some seriously exciting progress for girls’ education. Since 2015, millions more girls are making it into classrooms at every level: from primary school all the way through high school. Their completion rates are also climbing, meaning more girls are not just starting their schooling but finishing it strong. In fact, around 5 million more girls are now completing each stage of school than just a decade ago. It’s a reminder that when girls are given a chance, they run with it, and often farther than anyone expected.

    Over the past few decades, women have stepped into the global workforce like never before, and today they make up more than 40% of it. That’s a huge leap forward. But while women are increasingly part of the workforce, they’re not always in the top jobs. Only about a third hold senior or leadership roles, and fewer than 30% work in STEM fields like engineering, science, and tech. The progress is real, but there’s still plenty of space at the top, and in the lab, for more women to shine.

    Today, women have made remarkable strides across every field, contributing their talents, ideas, and leadership to shape a better world

    Some women in history made remarkable strides and paved the way for others to follow. Take Agnodice, for example. In ancient Greece, women were banned from practicing medicine and could face death for even trying. Undeterred, Agnodice disguised herself as a man and trained to become one of the first female gynecologists. Women who sought her help trusted her completely, knowing she truly understood their needs. Eventually, her secret came out, and she was put on trial. But instead of punishment, her patients rallied to defend her, forcing authorities to rethink the law. Thanks to her courage, women in Greece were finally allowed to practice medicine. 

    In 17th-century Mexico, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz dared to immerse herself in books and knowledge at a time when women were expected to remain silent. Criticism followed her everywhere, especially for studying secular subjects that society believed women had no business engaging with. Instead of backing down, she delivered a legendary response, famously stating that one could “perfectly well philosophize while cooking supper.” With wit and determination, she defended women’s right to think, read, and learn. Sor Juana became a symbol of intellectual freedom and female empowerment. Today, she is celebrated as a national icon and even appears on Mexico’s currency. 

    In Zimbabwe, former child brides Loveness Mudzuru and Ruvimbo Tsopodzi transformed their personal pain into national change. After being married as girls, they decided no one else should have to experience the same fate. They took their case all the way to the Constitutional Court, challenging the legality of child marriage. In 2016, they won a groundbreaking victory when the court ruled that no one under 18 could legally marry, even through customary practices. Their win marked a powerful milestone for girls’ rights in the country. The ruling continues to protect countless young girls from being pushed into marriage too soon. 

    From ancient Greece to modern Africa, women have had to fight for nearly every right we now consider basic: from getting an education to choosing when and whom to marry. These stories show just how much strength, resilience, and determination have pushed progress forward. Each victory opened doors for the next generation, proving that equality never arrived easily, it was earned. And yet, moments like Dr. Juliet’s recent experience online show that the work isn’t finished. Her celebration went viral not only because of her success, but because the backlash revealed how some still cling to outdated, misogynist thinking. The difference today is that women are not facing this alone. Millions can rally, speak up, and push back together, keeping the momentum moving forward.

    Others online joined in, roasting the man and supporting Dr. Juliet

    Tweet showing a hand with six fingers, highlighting a man's bash of a woman’s PhD and internet roasting him.

    Image credits: kommanderkarl

    Tweet highlighting online roasting of a man bashing a woman’s PhD, celebrating women’s success and confidence.

    Image credits: nikangel39

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking a man’s edgy comments, highlighting internet roasting and women’s success celebration.

    Image credits: _grahamsurrey_

    Tweet by John Collins humorously addressing man bashing woman’s PhD, sparking internet celebration of women’s success.

    Tweet by John Collins humorously addressing man bashing woman’s PhD, sparking internet celebration of women’s success.

    Image credits: Logically_JC

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a man who bashes woman’s PhD, as internet users roast him and celebrate women’s success.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a man who bashes woman’s PhD, as internet users roast him and celebrate women’s success.

    Image credits: theblastedheath

    Twitter reply from Kristel addressing an insult about a PhD, highlighting internet roasting and celebrating women's success.

    Twitter reply from Kristel addressing an insult about a PhD, highlighting internet roasting and celebrating women's success.

    Image credits: Web3Kristel

    Tweet showing a man bashing a woman’s PhD, sparking an internet roast and celebration of women’s success.

    Tweet showing a man bashing a woman’s PhD, sparking an internet roast and celebration of women’s success.

    Image credits: joeflan91

    Tweet discussing women’s success and intelligence, highlighting relevance of Mary Wollstonecraft in education context.

    Tweet discussing women’s success and intelligence, highlighting relevance of Mary Wollstonecraft in education context.

    Image credits: Dr_W_E_Bulmer

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking a man bashing a woman’s PhD, sparking a viral celebration of women’s success.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking a man bashing a woman’s PhD, sparking a viral celebration of women’s success.

    Image credits: adgirlMM

    Tweet by Philippe-Antoine Hoyeck replying to Rich Cooper, praising educated women in response to a PhD criticism debate online.

    Tweet by Philippe-Antoine Hoyeck replying to Rich Cooper, praising educated women in response to a PhD criticism debate online.

    Image credits: PAHoyeck

    Tweet discussing insecurity and narcissism, praising women’s hard work and success in earning their PhD degrees.

    Tweet discussing insecurity and narcissism, praising women’s hard work and success in earning their PhD degrees.

    Image credits: Pamelaklen

    Tweet by Skylar Romines highlighting men's contradictory views on women’s education and jobs amid a debate about women’s success.

    Tweet by Skylar Romines highlighting men's contradictory views on women’s education and jobs amid a debate about women’s success.

    Image credits: skylarromines

    Tweet showing man bashing woman’s PhD, sparking internet roasting and celebrating women’s success in response.

    Tweet showing man bashing woman’s PhD, sparking internet roasting and celebrating women’s success in response.

    Image credits: nicknorwitz

    Woman with PhD smiling at microscope in her office, celebrating women’s success after internet roast of man’s criticism.

    Woman with PhD smiling at microscope in her office, celebrating women’s success after internet roast of man’s criticism.

    Image credits: OK_Dumbass

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a man who bashed a woman’s PhD with internet users celebrating women’s success online.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a man who bashed a woman’s PhD with internet users celebrating women’s success online.

    Image credits: billifer1973

    Two cards from a game read What’s that smell? and Fragile masculinity, highlighting internet roasting of man bashing woman’s PhD.

    Two cards from a game read What’s that smell? and Fragile masculinity, highlighting internet roasting of man bashing woman’s PhD.

    Image credits: DarcyWAHF

    Tweet text criticizing men bashing women’s PhD, highlighting internet roasting and celebrating women’s success online.

    Tweet text criticizing men bashing women’s PhD, highlighting internet roasting and celebrating women’s success online.

    Image credits: FoxBrambleFarm

    His comment even sparked the viral trend, “Just look at the degree on that chick,” turning a moment of negativity into an empowering online movement

    Tweet by Dr Ju celebrating women’s success and highlighting internet roasting a man bashing women’s PhD achievements.

    Image credits: juliaisobela

    Woman celebrates success in PhD graduation gown standing confidently in front of historic stone building.

    Woman celebrates success in PhD graduation gown standing confidently in front of historic stone building.

    Image credits: daisyldixon

    Woman in graduation gown and cap holding bouquet, celebrating women’s success and PhD achievements online.

    Woman in graduation gown and cap holding bouquet, celebrating women’s success and PhD achievements online.

    Image credits: hippopotami

    Woman in graduation gown holding two degrees on a city bridge, symbolizing celebration of women’s success and academic achievement.

    Image credits: eloiseg_31

    Graduate woman in cap and gown holding PhD certificate, celebrating women’s success after internet backlash.

    Image credits: PollyPorridge

    Young woman in graduation robe and cap looking down, celebrating women's success with her PhD achievement.

    Image credits: RachelMoiselle

    Man Bashes Woman’s PhD, Internet Roasts Him And Flips It Into A Brilliant Celebration Of Women’s Success

    Image credits: terryleilam

    Woman in blue graduation gown and cap celebrating PhD achievement, representing women's success and academic excellence.

    Image credits: MarciaMAnderson

    Woman in doctoral gown holding flowers outdoors, celebrating women's success despite man bashing her PhD on social media.

    Image credits: stobah

    Woman celebrates graduation in red PhD gown as internet roasts man bashing her degree turning it into celebration of women’s success.

    Woman celebrates graduation in red PhD gown as internet roasts man bashing her degree turning it into celebration of women’s success.

    Image credits: Mich_UR

    Woman in graduation gown getting her cap adjusted by sisters, celebrating women’s success and academic achievements outdoors.

    Woman in graduation gown getting her cap adjusted by sisters, celebrating women’s success and academic achievements outdoors.

    Image credits: PJSkinnerAuthor

    Woman celebrates academic success wearing beige suit and pink purse as internet roasts man bashing her PhD achievements.

    Image credits: GlamPhysician

    Woman in graduation cap and gown holding flowers and diploma, celebrating her PhD achievement with two children.

    Image credits: sheknowshoney

    Woman proudly holding multiple framed PhD degrees outside historic university celebrating women's success.

    Image credits: VeeKativhu

    Young woman in graduation gown and cap holding flowers, celebrating women’s success and academic achievement.

    Image credits: Watashi_wa_star

    Woman in graduation gown holding bouquet and diploma celebrating academic success on university campus outdoors.

    Image credits: 21_lostin

    Young woman in graduation gown celebrating her PhD accomplishment outdoors with historic university buildings in the background

    Image credits: RymerAbbie

    Woman with PhD in professional attire outdoors and in graduation gown celebrating academic success at Harvard Medical School.

    Woman with PhD in professional attire outdoors and in graduation gown celebrating academic success at Harvard Medical School.

    Image credits: ScienceYael

    Woman wearing laurel wreath holding her PhD diploma celebrating women’s success after internet roasts man’s bash

    Image credits: mudbloodjurist

    Woman in a professional suit smiling confidently with multiple framed academic degrees celebrating women’s success.

    Image credits: natlawyerchic

    Woman in graduation gown and cap holding flowers, celebrating women's success with a PhD in an academic setting.

    Image credits: AmaniUniverse

    Woman celebrates PhD achievement in front of the Statue of Liberty, symbolizing women’s success and empowerment.

    Image credits: ifrahmaskan

    Woman smiling in graduation cap and gown holding diploma, celebrating women’s success and PhD achievement in sound engineering.

    Image credits: nalanirenata

    Woman in graduation cap and gown celebrating her PhD success with a colorful amusement park Ferris wheel in background.

    Image credits: theBrianaMills

    Young woman wearing graduation cap and hijab, celebrating her PhD achievement and women’s success.

    Image credits: heemah_diva

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
