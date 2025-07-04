We all grow up being told certain milestones are signs of success — buying a house, getting married, landing that “dream” job. But sometimes, they don’t feel like achievements at all… they feel like traps.So Pandas, what’s a “normal” life milestone that felt more like a burden than a win? Let’s talk about it.

#1 My job. I'm incredibly fortunate because I make good money, it's quite close to home and the job is quite relaxed. But, if anything were possible, I'd quit in a heartbeat to become a full-time author. Not only because it's my passion, but the daily grind of sleep-work-rinse-repeat is chipping away at my sanity. I'm the breadwinner so quitting for the sake of writing isn't an option, so I'm now doing it as a hobby.

#2 Having kids. Have you spent any time with 5-9 year olds? They do not stop talking/moving/asking questions/trying to play in traffic/etc. I would lose my mind!

Politics, climate change, school shootings, deportations. That's not the world I want to bring children into. And 18 years? Yah nah, that's a lie. You're a parent for the rest of your life.

I like staying up late. I like sleeping in. I like money and freedom to do what I want when I want to. NO REGRETS!

#3 Marriage. I don't hate it but/and I really need to not live under the same roof as a love interest. I used to tell my wusband (he was my husband... Not anymore) I wish we lived in a duplex at the very least. I got a lot of hate at 23 for that thought process. Now at 49 I still stand on it.

I got got once and refused to do it again. Overrated!

#4 Gaining prestige. If you are reaching your goal for the sake of affirmation, you will be in for a rude awakening once you finish. It's nice to graduate, but not when you are seeking validation. Know why you are taking your education in the first place.



This also applies to the workplace. Got promoted? Nice. You get a pat on the back. Now, get back to work. Again, it might be something to celebrate about, but if you did it for validation but cannot handle the responsibility, that will get you in trouble.

#5 Getting your first period. Everything just seem to go downhill from then on.