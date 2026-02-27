Couple Discovers Roommate’s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

ADVERTISEMENT

Stomach-churning footage has been circulating online, revealing the horrifying reason a couple has been making frequent visits to the hospital.

For a long time, David and Billy Sonhopper couldn’t figure out why they kept falling sick.

It took them months to realize that the suspect was someone disturbingly close to them.

“We don’t want to be in fear anymore. We’re tired of it,” they said.

Doctors told David that his symptoms suggested he had been poisoned.

Couple sitting outside, comforting each other after discovering roommate’s horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: Inside Edition

David and Billy Sonhopper from Santa Clarita, California, slowly watched their home turn into a horror story over the last few months.

They would mysteriously find their clothes damaged and random items going missing around the house.

But worst of all, they couldn’t figure out the reason behind their frequent ailments.

Person in a blue hoodie wearing a mask sprays disinfectant in a kitchen, linked to roommate's horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: ktlathecw

Tweet mentioning a demon in human form, related to a couple discovering roommate's horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: Avax76

The couple said they had made several trips to the hospital with chest and stomach pain in the last few weeks. And during their latest visit to the ER, David was told that he had suffered liver damage.

Doctors told him that his symptoms suggested he had been poisoned, based on his blood test results.

Woman with short dark hair describing roommate's horrifying acts found on security footage after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: ABC7

They then sifted through surveillance footage and found that they were living with the reason behind their frequent ailments.

Their 42-year-old roommate, Timothy Bradbury, was captured spraying Raid bug spray on their food, appliances, and other items in their kitchen.

NEW: Tenant accused of secretly poisoning a Southern California couple’s food by spraying it with toxic insect repellent Timothy Bradbury is also accused of breaking into the couple’s room, cutting up their clothes, and stealing medication and IDs The couple became ill, and… pic.twitter.com/xbzlVawHYt — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 26, 2026

Comment saying no roommates for me, expressing concern related to discovering roommate’s horrifying acts on security footage.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a couple discovering roommate's horrifying acts on security footage after ER visits

The Sonhopper couple revealed that they had their own separate living spaces, even though they were sharing the same property. But the kitchen is shared by all the tenants.

They noted that Timothy had been tormenting them for months, and he had been allegedly poisoning their food.

Security footage shows a person in a kitchen linked to roommate’s horrifying acts after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: ktlathecw

Disturbing footage captured the roommate wearing a gas mask and spraying insect repellent on the groceries kept inside their shared kitchen and pantry.

“On the video we found that, besides all the other things that he’s done in the year that we’ve lived here, that he was spraying something — we weren’t sure if it was rat poison, wasp spray,” David was quoted as saying.

Security officer handling evidence spray can during investigation of roommate's horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: ktlathecw

Screenshot of a social media post describing roommate's horrifying acts discovered on security footage after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: heliodown

His wife claimed he was caught poisoning “everything” with the blue can of Raid.

“He was spraying stuff all over our groceries — our fruit, our vegetables, our coffee pot that we use every morning, and our whole pantry full of our chips and cereal, all of our canned goods and spices,” she said.

“Everything,” she added. “He sprayed it all over everything.”

Man wearing Fendi cap giving an interview about discovering horrifying acts on security footage after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: ktlathecw

Apart from the alleged poisoning, David and Billy accused Timothy of throwing away their food items and even breaking into their room.

He allegedly cut up their clothes, stole their medication, and committed other hostile acts.

“He’s a psycho,” David said.

Aerial views of a suburban house with police cars and officers responding to a couple discovering roommate's horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: GlobePulses

The couple said they tried to get law enforcement agencies involved earlier.

But they never had enough evidence against him until they found surveillance footage of him brazenly poisoning their food.

Person wearing blue hoodie and mask seen on security footage in a kitchen capturing shocking roommate's horrifying acts.

Image credits: ktlathecw

“He set our house on fire. He’s poisoned our stuff. He’s destroyed our property,” David said. “I’ve had to get a new car because he destroyed my old one.”

Deputies responded to the address on Tuesday, February 24, and tried to make contact with Timothy. But the suspect reportedly refused to comply and did not willingly come out.

Suburban house at night where couple discovers roommate's horrifying acts on security footage after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: ktlathecw

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a shocking situation involving a couple discovering roommate’s horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: Naolaflowers

It took two hours of negotiation with the suspect to voluntarily exit the house.

Cops detained him and placed him under arrest for willful poisoning of food, drink, medicine, or water with the intent to cause injury.

Man wearing mask standing in living room captured on security footage in a couple's home after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: ktlathecw

The accused roommate was charged with a misdemeanor and eventually released.

David and Billy said they were terrified of what Timothy could have done if he were still living with them.

Security footage shows a dark kitchen scene revealing a roommate’s horrifying acts after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: ktlathecw

“It’s been hell living with him the past year. It’s been horrible,” David said following the roommate’s arrest.

“With her health issues, we were extremely concerned. And we’re just tired. We’ve been living with so much stress,” he added.

The couple said they are afraid to live in the same residence and have been staying in an Airbnb.

“We don’t want to be in fear anymore,” Billy said. We’re tired of it. We just want to be safe.”

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a couple discovering roommate’s horrifying acts on security footage after ER visits.

Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

Tweet reaction about couple discovering roommate’s horrifying acts on security footage after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: RenfroeKri74725

Screenshot of a tweet discussing consequences after a couple discovers roommate's horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: JakeDenver6

Screenshot of a tweet describing disturbing acts discovered via security footage after multiple ER visits involving a roommate.

Image credits: BundyFoxx

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing legal terms related to misdemeanors and felonies, relevant to roommate's acts discovered.

Image credits: RealCalvin1

Couple reviews security footage revealing roommate's horrifying acts after multiple emergency room visits at night.

Image credits: mirrorreversed

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a couple discovering roommate's horrifying acts on security footage after ER visits.

Image credits: Joey305MIA

Tweet from Tiff advising renters to install indoor cameras to uncover unexpected roommate actions seen on security footage.

Image credits: Tiff59591806

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing punishment after a couple discovers roommate’s horrifying acts on security footage.

Image credits: Wilbaeje

Screenshot of a social media post discussing eviction related to roommate’s horrifying acts captured on security footage.

Image credits: curtish5

Couple shocked by roommate's horrifying acts revealed on security footage after multiple ER visits.

Image credits: suzzzanne5