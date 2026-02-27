Couple Discovers Roommate’s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits
Stomach-churning footage has been circulating online, revealing the horrifying reason a couple has been making frequent visits to the hospital.
For a long time, David and Billy Sonhopper couldn’t figure out why they kept falling sick.
It took them months to realize that the suspect was someone disturbingly close to them.
“We don’t want to be in fear anymore. We’re tired of it,” they said.
- David and Billy Sonhopper slowly watched their home turn into a horror story over the last few months.
- They were shocked to find out the real reason they were making frequent trips to the hospital with chest and stomach pains.
- Doctors told David that his symptoms suggested he had been poisoned.
David and Billy Sonhopper from Santa Clarita, California, slowly watched their home turn into a horror story over the last few months.
They would mysteriously find their clothes damaged and random items going missing around the house.
But worst of all, they couldn’t figure out the reason behind their frequent ailments.
The couple said they had made several trips to the hospital with chest and stomach pain in the last few weeks. And during their latest visit to the ER, David was told that he had suffered liver damage.
Doctors told him that his symptoms suggested he had been poisoned, based on his blood test results.
They then sifted through surveillance footage and found that they were living with the reason behind their frequent ailments.
Their 42-year-old roommate, Timothy Bradbury, was captured spraying Raid bug spray on their food, appliances, and other items in their kitchen.
The Sonhopper couple revealed that they had their own separate living spaces, even though they were sharing the same property. But the kitchen is shared by all the tenants.
They noted that Timothy had been tormenting them for months, and he had been allegedly poisoning their food.
Disturbing footage captured the roommate wearing a gas mask and spraying insect repellent on the groceries kept inside their shared kitchen and pantry.
“On the video we found that, besides all the other things that he’s done in the year that we’ve lived here, that he was spraying something — we weren’t sure if it was rat poison, wasp spray,” David was quoted as saying.
His wife claimed he was caught poisoning “everything” with the blue can of Raid.
“He was spraying stuff all over our groceries — our fruit, our vegetables, our coffee pot that we use every morning, and our whole pantry full of our chips and cereal, all of our canned goods and spices,” she said.
“Everything,” she added. “He sprayed it all over everything.”
Apart from the alleged poisoning, David and Billy accused Timothy of throwing away their food items and even breaking into their room.
He allegedly cut up their clothes, stole their medication, and committed other hostile acts.
“He’s a psycho,” David said.
The couple said they tried to get law enforcement agencies involved earlier.
But they never had enough evidence against him until they found surveillance footage of him brazenly poisoning their food.
“He set our house on fire. He’s poisoned our stuff. He’s destroyed our property,” David said. “I’ve had to get a new car because he destroyed my old one.”
Deputies responded to the address on Tuesday, February 24, and tried to make contact with Timothy. But the suspect reportedly refused to comply and did not willingly come out.
It took two hours of negotiation with the suspect to voluntarily exit the house.
It is believed he suffers from a mental health disability
Cops detained him and placed him under arrest for willful poisoning of food, drink, medicine, or water with the intent to cause injury.
The accused roommate was charged with a misdemeanor and eventually released.
David and Billy said they were terrified of what Timothy could have done if he were still living with them.
“It’s been hell living with him the past year. It’s been horrible,” David said following the roommate’s arrest.
“With her health issues, we were extremely concerned. And we’re just tired. We’ve been living with so much stress,” he added.
The couple said they are afraid to live in the same residence and have been staying in an Airbnb.
“We don’t want to be in fear anymore,” Billy said. We’re tired of it. We just want to be safe.”
