Woman Demands Boyfriend Choose Between Her And His Abandoned Sister: “Isn’t Ready To Become A Mother”

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Tragedy can either bring you and your loved ones closer together or it can tear you all apart. It’s in the darkest of moments that you can see a person for who they truly are and where their priorities lie.

A devastated man begged the internet for help. He revealed how he immediately adopted his little sister after they lost their parents in a tragic car accident. However, the man’s long-term girlfriend was less than thrilled that he now had a “new priority.” The story is an emotional rollercoaster. Scroll down to read what happened and to see a very important update from the selfless brother.

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The loss of your loved ones is incredibly painful. It’s in these dark moments that you need unconditional support

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This man immediately adopted his little sister after their parents’ car accident. However, his girlfriend was less than happy that he now had a new priority in life

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Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Adolfo Félix / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRA891489

Image credits: Erlan Shatmanov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Losing one’s parents early is such a tragedy that it can follow you into adulthood. It’s vital that you process your emotions, preferably with the help of a therapist

Everyone grieves differently. There is no set timeframe for when you ‘should’ be ‘done’ healing. However, one constant is that social support is invaluable during this time. It’s also vital to reach out for help when you need it, including talking to a therapist or grief counselor.

As marriage and family therapist Andrea Brandy, PhD, stresses in a piece on Psychology Today, losing a parent during childhood can create lifelong trauma. Kids who experience this loss may tell themselves stories about the event to make sense of it and cope.

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These stories, the mind’s way of trying to protect you, can, for instance, be warnings against getting too attached to someone, as they may end up abandoning them. However, these stories can end up hurting in the long run because they limit the person’s ability to experience loving relationships later in life.

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This is why processing your emotions as they occur is so vital to mental and emotional health. “Anger, sadness, grief, and fear are painful, and we often choose to suppress them rather than feel them and work them out. If we don’t process our emotions when they occur, they become stuck in our mind and body, and they will keep showing up in our lives, in some form of dysfunction or unhappiness, until we resolve them. When we deny and run from our feelings, the underlying trauma never gets resolved,” Dr. Brandy explains.

According to her, finally processing the trauma that a person has experienced opens them up to new, healthier, loving relationships. What’s more, individuals who have experienced profound loss are “often more thoughtful, loving, compassionate, and resilient.”

With this in mind, while it’s better to process all of those complex emotions sooner rather than later, it’s never too late to begin healing from trauma. “No matter how long ago the trauma occurred, with mindfulness, it’s possible to finally mourn our loss and experience the feelings that have been residing within us, beneath the surface of our life, the whole time,” she stated.

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Dealing with loss is incredibly difficult, even if you’re an adult. It can cause a massive identity crisis

However, this requires self-compassion for yourself, as well as self-awareness to reach out to family, friends, or mental health specialists for help. “Those we have loved and lost will always be with us because of who we became by being with them; they truly are part of us and live on through us. We can honor their memory by living our best life, strengthened by the love they gave us,” Dr. Brandy writes.

However, the loss of a parent has a deep impact on adults, too, not just children. As per the American Psychological Association, losing one’s parents in middle age can deeply affect the person, challenge their sense of self-identity, and force them to refocus on their life goals.

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For example, an adult losing their last remaining parent can be devastating, but it can also lead them to have better relationships with their own children.

“If you are 60 years old and you’ve lost your parent, you’ve spent 60 years of your life with this person. You are always the child to your parent. But also, for a lot of people, you become close friends, confidantes. They give you advice about your own children. They take care of you when you get sick. So there’s a lot to lose,” sociology professor Debra Umberson, PhD, explained to the APA.

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According to grief and bereavement researcher Bert Hayslip Jr., PhD, even someone who had a positive relationship with their parents may feel regret and unfinished business after their passing. “They have to learn to forgive themselves,” he stressed.

For example, one approach to move toward forgiveness would be for the person to write a letter to their parents, expressing everything that they wish they could tell them in person. They can then either share the letter with a therapist or other trusted person, or just keep it for themselves to reflect on.

It’s a sensitive topic, but if you feel like sharing your thoughts, feel free to do so in the comments. If you’ve ever lost a loved one, what helped you through the grieving process?

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What would you do if your significant other didn’t support you in helping out a family member in need? How would you react to being accused of playing favorites or no longer loving your partner after tragedy struck your family?

Internet users rushed to offer the grieving man their perspectives and advice

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Here’s how some other readers reacted to the emotionally charged situation

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Later, the man shared the first of several updates

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The author then came back with another update about the fallout in his relationship and family life

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This is what the internet had to say after reading everything that happened to the man

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