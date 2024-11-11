Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Traumatizes Guy With Late Husband’s Ashes After He Asks For “The Man Of The House”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Traumatizes Guy With Late Husband’s Ashes After He Asks For “The Man Of The House”

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a loved one is one of life’s most difficult experiences, and how we handle it looks different for everyone. For this woman, grief took a form she most likely didn’t expect.

One fateful day, a pushy salesman appeared on her doorstep, demanding to speak to “the man of the house.” Not realizing he was talking to a widow, he refused to take no for an answer—so she decided to give him exactly what he asked for, in a way he’d never forget.

Read on for the full story.

More info: Reddit

You May Also Like:

A pushy salesman showed up on a woman’s doorstep, insisting on speaking to the “man of the house”

Image credits: Sofia Alejandra/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Unaware she was a widow, he refused to leave, so she decided to give him exactly what he asked for

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Beyzanur K./Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Practical-Society-47

Commenters offered their condolences and praised the woman for her response

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

33

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

9

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Jonas Zvilius

Jonas Zvilius

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Jonas Zvilius

Jonas Zvilius

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
norsepaw avatar
Sivi
Sivi
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was maybe 3, someone rang the doorbell, mom was upstairs so I opened the door to what I think was those religinion people. Asked to talk to an adult, I called the dog as I was told she was an adult dog. Guess a 60+kg newfoundland dog was scary as they ran when she gave them a mighty bark as a hello :3. that dog worked overtime babysitting me.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
duttachris avatar
Christina Dutta
Christina Dutta
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A pushy salesperson rang me shortly after my husband had died. They wanted to talk to him and would take no for an answer, Eventually I said "you can't, he's dead". Stunned silence and they rang off. I don't thing people often use the word "dead" these days, it's all euphemisms.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is incredible. Reading this post, and reading what you're saying... I feel such a connection right now. I had the same thing happen to me. EXACT same. And I did the same thing that you did. I pulled the blunt old "he's dead" comment out and yeah, amazing how quickly that stops the conversation doesn't it. (PS I'm really sorry that you had to be part of the widow/widower club, too)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
norsepaw avatar
Sivi
Sivi
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was maybe 3, someone rang the doorbell, mom was upstairs so I opened the door to what I think was those religinion people. Asked to talk to an adult, I called the dog as I was told she was an adult dog. Guess a 60+kg newfoundland dog was scary as they ran when she gave them a mighty bark as a hello :3. that dog worked overtime babysitting me.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
duttachris avatar
Christina Dutta
Christina Dutta
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A pushy salesperson rang me shortly after my husband had died. They wanted to talk to him and would take no for an answer, Eventually I said "you can't, he's dead". Stunned silence and they rang off. I don't thing people often use the word "dead" these days, it's all euphemisms.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is incredible. Reading this post, and reading what you're saying... I feel such a connection right now. I had the same thing happen to me. EXACT same. And I did the same thing that you did. I pulled the blunt old "he's dead" comment out and yeah, amazing how quickly that stops the conversation doesn't it. (PS I'm really sorry that you had to be part of the widow/widower club, too)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda