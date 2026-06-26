“Male Karen” Refuses To Move For 80YO Woman While “Relaxing” On Public Staircase And Filming Her

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A viral video of a tense exchange at a UK metro station has viewers questioning whether basic manners have evaporated from people’s general code of conduct.

An 80-year-old woman was captured struggling to get past a young man because he simply refused to get out of her way.

“If [I had] seen that, he would have been thrown down the stairs! That poor woman! Jesus, this has me raging,” one viewer commented on the video.

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Highlights A viral video from a UK metro station has viewers questioning whether basic manners have gone extinct.

The clip captured a man refusing to move a few inches to the side to give an elderly woman way.

“You’re extremely rude and arrogant,” yelled the frustrated elderly woman.

Many slammed the man for his lack of courtesy.

A viral video of a tense exchange at a UK metro station has viewers questioning whether basic manners have gone extinct

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The 2025 incident was thrown back into the spotlight after Ben Graham shared the video of the tense exchange on X this week. Unverified claims on X shared the picture of a man who was assumed to be in the video. “Share, make him famous!” said one X user who shared a man’s photo and claimed it was him.

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The clip opened with the man standing on a staircase in the middle of a metro station. And the dumbfounded elderly woman was standing right in front of him.

“I’m recording you, don’t touch me,” the young man was heard saying in the video.

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The woman, shocked by the man’s unwillingness to move a few inches away, replied, “That’s fine.”

The man then suggested, “You can go around.”

“I’m 80,” the elderly woman exclaimed.

The number didn’t faze the man one bit, as he asked, “OK. So?”

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“You’re extremely rude and arrogant,” the elderly woman yelled at the man in the UK metro station

This really upset me. What if this was your nan or relative?! An elderly woman was trying to get up the stairs and this arrogant POS stood in her way and wouldn’t move! How hard would it have been for him to move? 😡 Nasty little prick. pic.twitter.com/kNsAFDQKPG — Queen Natalie 👑 (@TheNorfolkLion) June 24, 2026

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Growing increasingly frustrated, the woman lashed out, saying she “doesn’t give a damn” about him recording her.

“You’re extremely rude and arrogant,” she yelled at him.

Netizens were outraged by the man’s “male Karen” behavior, saying, “If that was my grandmother, I’d be in jail right now.”

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“This really upset me. What if this was your nan or relative?!” one outraged viewer asked. “An elderly woman was trying to get up the stairs, and this arrogant POS stood in her way and wouldn’t move!

“How hard would it have been for him to move?” they continued. “Nasty little prick.”

“That’s a product of bad parenting,” one said.

Ben Graham, who uploaded the video this week, replied to the comment and said, “Very true. It’s basic common courtesy to move out of the way or even assist someone elderly. It wasn’t long ago that people would help elderly neighbours carry their shopping home.”

An unverified screenshot online seemingly claimed that the elderly woman was the one who first pushed the man

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The clip struck a nerve not just because of the awkward standoff, but because it revisited a broader concern in society today about whether small acts of courtesy, especially toward older adults, were quietly eroding from everyday life.

According to statistics in a January 2024 report by Age Without Limits, more than 50% of the public believes UK society is ageist. And kids as young as three years old start developing stereotypes about older people.

When it came to the portrayal of ageism in mass media, the report stated that UK, out of 20 English-speaking countries, was the most ageist, based on a study of the use of language related to older age groups in web-based magazines and newspapers

More than 50% of the public believes UK society is ageist, according to an Age Without Limits report

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Many would agree that the young, healthy man in the video could have moved aside to give way for a woman decades older than he is. But there is also a shift taking effect in the way younger people look at the elders around them these days.

“Some elders may believe that because they are older, they can behave in any manner without any consequences,” Dr. Jaclyn Gulotta, a licensed mental health counselor in private practice in Orlando, Florida, previously told Parents.

“Respect your elders” is no longer the blanket advice given to young people

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“Respect your elders” is no longer the blanket advice given to young people. Instead, respect is treated more as a give-and-take policy.

Children are no longer taught to force respect out of them if an elderly person treats them poorly.

“We want to teach our children to be kind to everyone but if someone is not kind to you, you shouldn’t feel you have to overstep your own healthy boundaries just because they are older,” Gulotta told the outlet.

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Viewers online are increasingly becoming tired of “male Karen” behavior

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Viewers online also seem to be growing increasingly frustrated by “male Karen” behavior in public.

One man was recently fired after he lashed out at a father for taking his little daughters to a woman’s restroom at a QuikTrip in Alabama.

“I knocked and announced that I’m coming in with two girls, which, at this time, the bathroom was empty,” the father named Tyler Brodsky said on Fox & Friends First.

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Within moments, a man swung the restroom door open and yelled at the father, asking him to leave.

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“This guy comes in, starts yelling, demanding that we need to leave, I should have taken them to the men’s restroom, which I disagreed with,” he said.

Tyler, who filmed the interaction, was seen helping his daughters wash their hands while an older man was berating them.

Keeping his children’s safety in mind, the father said he kept calm throughout the situation and tried not to “escalate the matter” any further.

Netizens were baffled to see a man outright refusing to move a few inches away for an elderly woman

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