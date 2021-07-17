I started this series of paintings during the first lockdown since the pandemic started, with a painting called Becoming One, and after that, I created the rest of them. So, it’s always nature, the magical appearance of it, special mystical moments or occasions, combined with people, animals, or other subjects.

Becoming one with everything that is. With the universe. It’s the perfect balance between staying true to our nature and releasing the self-centered idea in order to achieve union. And completing the circle of nature, as Munch would say: “From my rotting body, flowers shall grow and I am in them, and that is eternity.”

#1

Rhapsody In Pink

Vladimir Ilievski
Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
1 year ago

Wow, this is so beautiful. You're very talented!

#2

All-Knowing Deer

Vladimir Ilievski
#3

Becoming One

Vladimir Ilievski
#4

Moon Hunter

Vladimir Ilievski
#5

Growing

Vladimir Ilievski
#6

Vladimir Ilievski
#7

Floating Mountain

Vladimir Ilievski
#8

White Raven

Vladimir Ilievski
#9

Arising Deer

Vladimir Ilievski
Amy Jo Buchanan
Amy Jo Buchanan
Community Member
1 year ago

It's the giraffeer / deeriraffe again! Hiiii!

#10

Elk In Green Forest

Vladimir Ilievski
#11

Flowerhair

Vladimir Ilievski
#12

Creation Of The Small Sun

Vladimir Ilievski
#13

White Deer

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

The deer stands out . Just like you @Vladimir

#14

Flying Through Gold

Vladimir Ilievski
#15

Touch

Vladimir Ilievski
Princess Procrastination
Princess Procrastination
Community Member
1 year ago

Amazing! Is that a real leaf? How did you paint on it? Incredible!

#16

Bringing Together

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

I don’t wanna know what’s going on in there lol ( I’m sorry , I had to T-T )

#17

Flower Dragon

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

now this IS some art . Fiery and placid at the same time

#18

White Raven

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

This holds a strong message .

#19

Dissolving The "I"

Vladimir Ilievski
#20

Dream Rider

Vladimir Ilievski
#21

Vladimir Ilievski
#22

Nymph Within The Flowers

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

I love the color palette ! I would’ve never though of this combo 🥰

#23

I Let Myself Grow, And I Bloomed

Vladimir Ilievski
#24

Three Moon Deer

Vladimir Ilievski
#25

Being

Vladimir Ilievski
#26

Becoming

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

I’m starting to think antlers are your specialty !

#27

Dissolve Into Me

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

I really like these antlers . So proud and beautiful 🤩

#28

Spring

Vladimir Ilievski
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago

I thought I loved the flamingo, until I saw this. I love the branches of the tree!!

#29

Cosmosflower

Vladimir Ilievski
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Iʕ •ᴥ•ʔ
Community Member
1 year ago

Is that a lollipop inside ?

#30

Silent Flight

Vladimir Ilievski
#31

Blue Forest

Vladimir Ilievski
MrOwlAteMyMetalWorm.
MrOwlAteMyMetalWorm.
Community Member
1 year ago

Is this drawn on canvas?Did you imagine it ? I wish I could step into this painting and live in the scene for just a minute.I'd get the strength to hande life if I could just..

#32

Moon Deer

Vladimir Ilievski
#33

All That Is

Vladimir Ilievski
#34

Cloudreaming

Vladimir Ilievski
#35

Is This A Dream?

Vladimir Ilievski
