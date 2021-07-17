I started this series of paintings during the first lockdown since the pandemic started, with a painting called Becoming One, and after that, I created the rest of them. So, it’s always nature, the magical appearance of it, special mystical moments or occasions, combined with people, animals, or other subjects.

Becoming one with everything that is. With the universe. It’s the perfect balance between staying true to our nature and releasing the self-centered idea in order to achieve union. And completing the circle of nature, as Munch would say: “From my rotting body, flowers shall grow and I am in them, and that is eternity.”

