I Portray Nature As The Most Magical Thing In My Paintings (35 Pics)
I started this series of paintings during the first lockdown since the pandemic started, with a painting called Becoming One, and after that, I created the rest of them. So, it’s always nature, the magical appearance of it, special mystical moments or occasions, combined with people, animals, or other subjects.
Becoming one with everything that is. With the universe. It’s the perfect balance between staying true to our nature and releasing the self-centered idea in order to achieve union. And completing the circle of nature, as Munch would say: “From my rotting body, flowers shall grow and I am in them, and that is eternity.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Saatchiart
Rhapsody In Pink
All-Knowing Deer
Becoming One
Moon Hunter
Floating Mountain
White Raven
Arising Deer
Elk In Green Forest
Flowerhair
Creation Of The Small Sun
White Deer
Flying Through Gold
Touch
Amazing! Is that a real leaf? How did you paint on it? Incredible!
Bringing Together
Flower Dragon
Dissolving The "I"
Dream Rider
Nymph Within The Flowers
I Let Myself Grow, And I Bloomed
Three Moon Deer
Being
Becoming
Dissolve Into Me
Spring
I thought I loved the flamingo, until I saw this. I love the branches of the tree!!
Cosmosflower
Silent Flight
Blue Forest
Is this drawn on canvas?Did you imagine it ? I wish I could step into this painting and live in the scene for just a minute.I'd get the strength to hande life if I could just..
Absolutely stunning! This is the type of stuff we should be seeing at art museums.
Thank you so much! It means a lot to me to read this! :))
And on BP! There's probably not a single one I wouldn't hang in my home
Thanks a lot! I was actually hesitating whether this is suitable for BP :D I am glad you like my works... you can see more of them here https://www.instagram.com/ilievskivladimir/
These are absolutely beautiful U have a gift, i hope u never stop using it.
Thank you! I tend to use it and share it more and more :))
You are a gift to Earth.The art is truly mesmerising.
And gift for me is to be noticed and recognized like this! Thank you!! :)
