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Frogs are among the most overlooked creatures in the natural world. Small, nocturnal, and often hidden deep within forests, many species go almost entirely unnoticed despite playing a crucial role in fragile ecosystems. Nature photographer Biju PB has spent years changing the way people see them. Through striking macro photography taken in the forests of India, Biju reveals amphibians in astonishing detail, from luminous eyes and translucent skin to intricate textures, vivid colors, and expressions that feel surprisingly full of personality.

Biju’s fascination with amphibians grew naturally out of his long-standing passion for birding and observing wildlife during field trips, where he gradually became drawn to the quieter, smaller lives unfolding closer to the forest floor. Many of the frogs he photographs are endemic to India’s biodiversity hotspots or face growing threats from habitat loss, climate change, and environmental decline. His images therefore function as more than just wildlife photography; they become a form of visual conservation, documenting species many people may never encounter in their lifetime.

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Photographer Captures The Hidden Beauty Of Frogs Through Stunning Macro Shots (22 New Pics)

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