Remember The Infamous Tragic Scene From ‘My Girl’? Macaulay Culkin Has Exposed The Terrifying Truth Behind Its Filming

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has opened up about the filming of My Girl’s most memorable and traumatic scene, revealing that what viewers saw on screen didn’t come close to the intensity of what really happened on set.

In a recent podcast interview, the actor described a method used during production that he stated would never be allowed today.

Highlights Macaulay Culkin shared the real behind-the-scenes method used to film My Girl’s infamous bee scene.

The actor revealed that thousands of live bees were released onto him while he was just 10 years old.

Fans have stated that the moment is one of the most unforgettable scenes of their childhood.

RELATED:

Macaulay Culkin revealed that My Girl actually used real bees on set

Man in a color-block shirt speaking into a microphone, sharing insights about the tragic My Girl scene filming.

Image credits: On Film…With Kevin McCarthy Podcast

Culkin, now 45, stated that he was horrified to learn that the production team would be using real bees when they filmed the scene where his character, Thomas J, lost his life.

“I was working with the bees,” Culkin said during his interview with the On Film … with Kevin McCarthy podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two children on bicycles in a suburban neighborhood, referencing the infamous tragic scene from My Girl filming truth.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

“The way they did that, they wouldn’t do that today. They put this stuff on my fingertips that smells like the queen bee so (the bees) were actually attracted to my hands, and I wasn’t a threat.”

To capture the tragic scene on camera, producers released thousands of bees around the 10-year-old child actor, according to the New York Post.

Young boy wearing glasses in an outdoor scene from My Girl recalling the tragic filming experience revealed by Macaulay Culkin.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

“They actually released thousands of bees on me, imagine that! I’m not joking, those are real bees,” Culkin said. “That would not fly today. They just told me to wave my hands in front of my face so the bees can get in front of my face and it looks good for the camera.”

After each take, the team told the child star to get away from the bees as fast as possible. “As soon as they yelled ‘cut’, I had to soap my hands in hot water and then dart into the woods,” Culkin said.

Young girl leaning against a tree in a scene from My Girl, related to Macaulay Culkin revealing filming truths.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The former child actor also recalled how a bee handler offered him a piece of advice when they filmed the tragic scene: “Human beings run faster than bees fly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Culkin noted that his younger self found the advice lacking. “I was like, ‘but I’m 10. How fast do you think I am?’” he recalled.

Despite the production team’s precautions, Culkin didn’t completely avoid bee stings

Actor discusses the terrifying truth behind filming the infamous tragic scene from My Girl involving bees.

Image credits: On Film…With Kevin McCarthy Podcast

Across four takes of the scene, Culkin avoided bee stings, at least for the most part.

“I got a stinger in my neck. It didn’t sting me, my neck went into the stinger,” Culkin explained. “It didn’t break off.”

A man shares the terrifying truth behind the infamous tragic scene from My Girl during an interview.

Image credits: On Film…With Kevin McCarthy Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Culkin’s comments resonated with longtime fans of the classic film. One person reflected on how deeply My Girl affected an entire generation.

“That scene definitely hit way harder than anyone expected from a kids’ movie. It stuck with a whole generation not because it was graphic, but because it was unexpectedly emotional. It’s one of those movie moments people never quite forget,” the person wrote.

Comment from Carolyn Young discussing emotional impact of the tragic scene from My Girl and Macaulay Culkin’s filming truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment about the infamous tragic scene from My Girl and the emotional impact revealed by Macaulay Culkin.

Another netizen highlighted that the scene still carries the same emotional weight decades later. “I just watched that movie for the first time in years and I still cry like a baby when I see that,” the commenter wrote.

Culkin also reflected on his decision to step away from Hollywood after Home Alone’s runaway success

Young boy outdoors in a wooded area, related to the infamous tragic scene from My Girl and its filming truth exposed.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Culkin became a household name when he starred in Home Alone in 1990.

The film became a cultural phenomenon and is widely considered the most successful Christmas film ever made.

Scene from My Girl with two children looking at a photograph, revealing the terrifying truth behind its filming.

Image credits: Columbia Pictures

Filmed on an $18 million budget, Home Alone would gross over $476 million worldwide.

That’s a profit margin of 1,483%, one of the most notable in Hollywood history.

Young Macaulay Culkin on set of My Girl, sitting on film equipment during the filming of a tragic scene.

Image credits: Acey Harper/Getty Images

The film won numerous awards, including the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie. It also received two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which also starred Culkin, was a major success as well. The movie earned $350 million at the box office against a $28 million budget.

Comment by Lynn Smith praising outstanding performances in a scene related to My Girl, referencing Macaulay Culkin.

Comment praising the kids’ performances in My Girl movie, expressing emotion and lasting impact of the tragic scene.

Despite his immense success as a child star, Culkin said he reached a breaking point at a young age.

In his recent podcast appearance, he recalled telling his father, “I’m getting tired. I think I need a break.”

Man wearing glasses and a black suit with white trim attending the Zootopia world premiere event.

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

According to Culkin, he finally managed to step away from the industry after his parents separated. He has not spoken to his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, in more than 30 years.

He described their relationship in stark terms, calling his father “narcissistic.”

He said that although a judge ordered visitation, he refused. “I dare the judge to put me in jail for not wanting to visit [my father],” he remembered saying.

“I actually, I’m gonna double down on that. I double dare him to arrest the most famous kid in the world.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Macaulay Culkin’s revelations about My Girl’s tragic scene on social media

Comment from Rebecca Sessions about imagining a world with many bees cast to be offed, shown in a social media post.

Comment from William Kripas about the infamous tragic scene from My Girl shared on social media.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the infamous tragic scene from My Girl and Macaulay Culkin’s filming experience.

Comment by Danielle Werner Busch mentioning vision issues without glasses, related to the tragic scene from My Girl filming.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Macaulay Culkin revealing the terrifying truth behind My Girl tragic scene filming.

Comment by Jexys Parra expressing fear of bee stings, related to the tragic scene from My Girl filming.

Comment by Bruce Brickus sharing a personal story related to the tragic scene from My Girl and its emotional impact.

Comment about emotional reaction to the infamous tragic scene from My Girl and Macaulay Culkin’s filming truth.

Comment by Rosie Saldana discussing the use of real bees during the filming of the 90s movie My Girl.

Comment highlighting emotional impact of the tragic scene from My Girl and its lasting effect on viewers and parents.

Comment explaining safety measures during the filming of the tragic scene from My Girl with Macaulay Culkin and bees.

Comment by Jarred Sherry praising an underrated actor and expressing happiness about his return to making appearances.

Comment by Brandon Belakovich saying it was good because it's reality, relating to My Girl tragic scene filming truth.

User comment about being scared of bees in My Girl movie, referencing the tragic scene and filming truth revealed.

Comment about Macaulay Culkin’s career and struggles as a child star related to the tragic My Girl film scene.

User comment by Lara Jane expressing emotional reaction to the infamous tragic scene from My Girl discussed by Macaulay Culkin.